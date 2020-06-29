Global Ride-on Lawn Mower Market (2020 to 2025) - Outlook and Forecast

DUBLIN, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ride-on Lawn Mower Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ride-on lawn mower market is expected grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2020-2025.

The global ride-on lawn mower market has been witnessing a significant demand among professional and semi-professional end-users across the globe. Increasing diversification, coupled with the increase in reliability of the equipment inventory is expected to contribute to the longer-term value for professional landscapers.



Changing lifestyles and increasing migration of people to cities are anticipated to favorably impacting the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the increasing trend toward eco-friendly mowing and the emergence of remote controlled and GPS equipped products is also likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period.



The global supply chain of garden products, finished goods, parts, and accessories has been facing disruptions owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak of the virus in Wuhan, China halted factories, hitting a snag in the flow of goods between industrial hubs. Thus, it delayed the shipment of essential raw materials, batteries, engines, and semi-finished items further. By the time, China opened its market, the pandemic had already engulfed several countries across the globe, causing disruptions, especially in Western Europe and the US.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the ride-on lawn mower market during the forecast period:

Increasing Number of Golf Courses across the World

Growing Adoption of Green Spaces

Growing Landscaping Industry

The study considers the present scenario of the ride-on lawn mower market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



This research report includes detailed market segmentation by product, end-user type, fuel type other type, and geography. By product, the ride-on lawn mower market segmentation includes standard ride-on, zero-turn lawn mowers, and garden mowers. The high preference for standard lawn mowers in professional landscaping services is a major factor driving the segment growth. These mowers provide maximum comfort and offer high maneuverability. Although standard lawn mowers lack the precision of walk-behind lawn mowers, they cut the grass at an even level.



North America is expected to hold a significant share of the ride-on mower market. There are increasing number of projects and initiatives taken by government agencies for the expansion of parks, public spaces, and golf courses. This is expected to favorably impact the overall demand for heavy-duty equipment such as ride-on mowers in the market.



Nearly 75% of golf courses in North America are expected to be opened to local golfers. North America is considered to account for nearly 50% of the total world golf supply. The penetration of lawn mowers remains all-time high in the US and Canada.



One of the key strategies implemented by market players in the global ride-on mower market is the introduction of differentiated products and solutions for application segments. Companies strive to offer differentiated channels for distribution and better product mix, thereby catering to the changing needs and requirements of the target customer in the market.



Key manufacturers are offering and expanding the product line-up in their business segments with the launch of various innovative techniques, thereby gaining an edge over their competitors. Product innovation has been a hallmark of MTD Products. The company is a reliable name in the robotic lawn mower market in Europe, APAC, and North America.



