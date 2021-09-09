Global Risk and Compliance Executive Peter Reynolds Joins Treliant as Senior Advisor

Washington, DC --News Direct-- Treliant

Peter Reynolds has joined Treliant as Senior Advisor. He is a seasoned financial services executive with expertise across risk, compliance, and crisis management in global banking and FinTech operations.

Peter’s 30-year career has included roles as bank regulator, C-suite executive at Fortune 100 financial services companies, and advisor at Big 4 accounting firms. He recently helped lead the FinTech practice at Deloitte & Touche as a Managing Director who also advised both FinTechs and global banks on building risk and compliance programs. As a financial services executive, he directed the successful integration of Citibank’s largest bank acquisition in Asia. As Chief Compliance Officer at Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), he integrated the compliance functions of ABN-Amro Bank and remediated a global cease and desist order by regulators for anti-money laundering practices. His writings on risk and compliance have been widely read in influential publications such as the Wall Street Journal’s Risk and Compliance Journal.

“Peter is a preeminent risk and compliance expert who has wide and deep experience as a regulator, senior compliance executive, and trusted advisor to financial services CEOs,” says Treliant Senior Managing Director Grace Brasington. “His extensive global accomplishments give him unparalleled insight into some of our clients’ most complex challenges.”

“Banks and FinTechs need to align business strategy with the range of risks they face today in a global environment of constant change and disruption,” says Peter. “I look forward to helping our clients achieve those alignments and drive organizational behavior toward stellar outcomes.”

Treliant is a multi-industry consulting firm that serves organizations around the globe. Our firm serves financial institutions, consumer-oriented businesses, other corporations, and law firms. As a firm of leading professionals from industry and government, we assist our clients in navigating regulatory requirements and on best practices, while meeting strategic and operational objectives. We partner with clients as trusted advisors and via managed services including through secondments, interim resources, and other outsourcing strategies. Our advisory and assurance services and specialized, high-quality business solutions strengthen our clients’ corporate and regulatory compliance programs, risk management, and business performance. We also provide comprehensive support for corporate and regulatory investigations, litigation, and as government agency monitors and independent consultants. We serve companies from Main Street to Wall Street and across the globe.

