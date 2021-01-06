Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Industry
Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market to Reach $3. 4 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Robotic Vacuum Cleaners estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.
New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959919/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $543.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12% CAGR
The Robotic Vacuum Cleaners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$543.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$775 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 143-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Dyson Ltd.
Ecovacs Robotics, Inc.
iRobot Corporation
LG Electronics, Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959919/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in the United States:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 7: Canadian Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Robotic Vacuum Cleaner: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 9: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 11: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 13: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 14: European Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in France: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 16: French Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
GERMANY
Table 17: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 18: German Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Robotic Vacuum Cleaner:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 22: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2012-2019
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Spanish Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Russia: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 28: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 30: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 33: Australian Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Indian Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 37: South Korean Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Robotic Vacuum
Cleaner: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 39: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2012-2019
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 41: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Latin American Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 44: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
BRAZIL
Table 45: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Brazil: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: Brazilian Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
MEXICO
Table 47: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 48: Mexican Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Rest of Latin
America: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 52: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 53: The Middle East Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Robotic Vacuum Cleaner: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 55: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 57: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Israel in US$
Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
AFRICA
Table 64: African Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Africa: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959919/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001