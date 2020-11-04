Global Rubber Coated Fabrics Market to Reach $2. 2 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Rubber Coated Fabrics estimated at US$1. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.
New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rubber Coated Fabrics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961127/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Transfer Coating, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.1% CAGR and reach US$823.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Direct Coating segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $458.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR
The Rubber Coated Fabrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$458.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$446 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.
Solidification Coating Segment to Record 3.5% CAGR
In the global Solidification Coating segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$420.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$518.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$302.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 301-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Montaplast GmbH
Ravasco Transmission & Packing Pvt. Ltd.
Trelleborg AB
Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961127/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Rubber Coated Fabrics Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Rubber Coated Fabrics Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Rubber Coated Fabrics Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Transfer Coating (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Transfer Coating (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Transfer Coating (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Direct Coating (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Direct Coating (Segment) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Direct Coating (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Solidification Coating (Segment) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Solidification Coating (Segment) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Solidification Coating (Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Industrial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Industrial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Defense and Public Safety (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Defense and Public Safety (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Defense and Public Safety (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Construction (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 20: Construction (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Construction (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Aerospace (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Aerospace (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Aerospace (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Automotive (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in the United States by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Rubber Coated Fabrics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 33: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Market Review
by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 36: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Rubber Coated Fabrics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Rubber
Coated Fabrics in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Japanese Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Rubber Coated Fabrics Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Rubber Coated Fabrics in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Rubber Coated Fabrics Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 56: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Rubber Coated Fabrics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 59: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: European Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: French Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Rubber Coated Fabrics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Rubber Coated Fabrics Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Italian Demand for Rubber Coated Fabrics in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Rubber Coated Fabrics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Rubber Coated Fabrics in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Market Review
by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 87: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Spanish Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 90: Spanish Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Russia by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Russian Rubber Coated Fabrics Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 96: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 98: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Rubber Coated Fabrics Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 101: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 104: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Asia-Pacific by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Rubber Coated Fabrics Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Market Review
by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 120: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Indian Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 123: Indian Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 126: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 129: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Rubber Coated
Fabrics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Rubber Coated Fabrics Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Rubber Coated Fabrics in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 135: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 137: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Rubber Coated Fabrics Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Rubber Coated Fabrics Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Rubber Coated Fabrics in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 146: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Argentinean Rubber Coated Fabrics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 149: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Brazil by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Rubber Coated Fabrics Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 157: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 162: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Rubber Coated Fabrics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 164: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Rest of Latin
America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Rubber Coated Fabrics Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Rubber Coated Fabrics Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 168: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Rubber Coated Fabrics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 170: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Rubber Coated Fabrics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 173: The Middle East Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic
Market by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 174: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Rubber Coated Fabrics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 176: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Rubber Coated Fabrics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Rubber
Coated Fabrics in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Iranian Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 183: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 185: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Israeli Rubber Coated Fabrics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 188: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Rubber Coated Fabrics Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Rubber Coated Fabrics in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 201: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Rubber Coated Fabrics Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 207: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 208: African Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Africa by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: African Rubber Coated Fabrics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 213: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 58
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961127/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001