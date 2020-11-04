Global Rubber Coated Fabrics Market to Reach $2. 2 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Rubber Coated Fabrics estimated at US$1. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.

New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rubber Coated Fabrics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961127/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Transfer Coating, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.1% CAGR and reach US$823.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Direct Coating segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $458.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Rubber Coated Fabrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$458.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$446 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.



Solidification Coating Segment to Record 3.5% CAGR



In the global Solidification Coating segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$420.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$518.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$302.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 301-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Story continues

Montaplast GmbH

Ravasco Transmission & Packing Pvt. Ltd.

Trelleborg AB

Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961127/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Rubber Coated Fabrics Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Rubber Coated Fabrics Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Rubber Coated Fabrics Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Transfer Coating (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Transfer Coating (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Transfer Coating (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Direct Coating (Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Direct Coating (Segment) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Direct Coating (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Solidification Coating (Segment) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Solidification Coating (Segment) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Solidification Coating (Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Industrial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Industrial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Defense and Public Safety (End-Use) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Defense and Public Safety (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Defense and Public Safety (End-Use) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Construction (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Construction (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Construction (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Aerospace (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Aerospace (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Aerospace (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Automotive (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in the United States by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Rubber Coated Fabrics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 33: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Market Review

by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 36: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Rubber Coated Fabrics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Rubber

Coated Fabrics in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Rubber Coated Fabrics Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for Rubber Coated Fabrics in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Rubber Coated Fabrics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 56: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Rubber Coated Fabrics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: French Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Rubber Coated Fabrics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Rubber Coated Fabrics Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Demand for Rubber Coated Fabrics in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Rubber Coated Fabrics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Rubber Coated Fabrics in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Market Review

by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 87: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Spanish Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Russia by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Rubber Coated Fabrics Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 96: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 98: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Rubber Coated Fabrics Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 101: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 104: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Asia-Pacific by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Rubber Coated Fabrics Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 117: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Market Review

by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 120: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Indian Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 126: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 129: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Rubber Coated

Fabrics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Rubber Coated Fabrics Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Rubber Coated Fabrics in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 135: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 137: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Rubber Coated Fabrics Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Rubber Coated Fabrics Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Rubber Coated Fabrics in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 146: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Rubber Coated Fabrics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 149: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Brazil by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Rubber Coated Fabrics Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 162: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Rubber Coated Fabrics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 164: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Rest of Latin

America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Rubber Coated Fabrics Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Rubber Coated Fabrics Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Rubber Coated Fabrics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 170: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Rubber Coated Fabrics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 173: The Middle East Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic

Market by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 174: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Rubber Coated Fabrics Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 176: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Rubber Coated Fabrics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Rubber

Coated Fabrics in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Iranian Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 183: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 185: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Israel in US$

Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Rubber Coated Fabrics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 188: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Rubber Coated Fabrics Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Rubber Coated Fabrics in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Rubber Coated Fabrics Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market in Africa by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Rubber Coated Fabrics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Rubber Coated Fabrics Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 213: Rubber Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 58

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961127/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



