Global Rubber Processing Chemicals Industry Outlook, 2025: Antidegradants, Accelerators, Flame Retardants, Processing Aids, and Others

DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rubber Processing Chemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global rubber processing chemicals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2020-2025.
This report provides a deep insight into the global rubber processing chemicals market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
The growing utilization of synthetic rubber products is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the thriving construction, electronics, aerospace, medical and footwear industries are boosting the product adoption in the manufacturing of rubber-based sealants, insulating agents, roofing materials and floor coverings.
Additionally, the growth in the automotive sector is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. These chemicals are utilized in tire manufacturing plants to maintain the quality of both pneumatic and non-pneumatic tires.
Moreover, rubber accelerators are used to speed up the vulcanization process and make the rubber react more swiftly with sulfur. This bridges the gap amidst the polymer chains, thus allowing the rubber to deform when stress is applied and return to its original shape when the stress is removed.
Other factors, including the development of chemicals with improved ease of handling, along with rapid urbanization, are projected to drive the market further.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema S.A., Behn Meyer Holdings AG, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Emerald Performance Materials LLC, Emery Oleochemicals Group, Lanxess AG, Merchem Limited, Solvay Group, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Vanderbilt Chemicals LLC, etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global rubber processing chemicals market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?
- What are the price trends of rubber processing chemicals?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global rubber processing chemicals market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Rubber Processing Chemicals Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Antidegradants
6.2 Accelerators
6.3 Flame Retardants
6.4 Processing Aids
6.5 Others
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Tire
7.2 Non-Tire
8 Market Breakup by End-Use
8.1 Tire and Related Products
8.2 Automotive Components
8.3 Medical Products
8.4 Footwear Products
8.5 Industrial Rubber Products
8.6 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.2 Europe
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.4 Latin America
9.5 Middle East and Africa
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Indicators
13.1 Key Price Indicators
13.2 Price Structure
13.3 Price Trends
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 BASF SE
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 AkzoNobel N.V.
14.3.3 Arkema S.A.
14.3.4 Behn Meyer Holdings AG
14.3.5 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
14.3.6 Eastman Chemical Company
14.3.7 Emerald Performance Materials LLC
14.3.8 Emery Oleochemicals Group
14.3.9 Lanxess AG
14.3.10 Merchem Limited
14.3.11 Solvay Group
14.3.12 Sumitomo Chemical Company
14.3.13 Vanderbilt Chemicals LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ejwd5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-rubber-processing-chemicals-industry-outlook-2025-antidegradants-accelerators-flame-retardants-processing-aids-and-others-301035842.html
SOURCE Research and Markets