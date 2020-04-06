Global Rubber Processing Chemicals Industry Outlook, 2025: Antidegradants, Accelerators, Flame Retardants, Processing Aids, and Others

DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rubber Processing Chemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rubber processing chemicals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2020-2025.



This report provides a deep insight into the global rubber processing chemicals market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



The growing utilization of synthetic rubber products is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the thriving construction, electronics, aerospace, medical and footwear industries are boosting the product adoption in the manufacturing of rubber-based sealants, insulating agents, roofing materials and floor coverings.



Additionally, the growth in the automotive sector is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. These chemicals are utilized in tire manufacturing plants to maintain the quality of both pneumatic and non-pneumatic tires.



Moreover, rubber accelerators are used to speed up the vulcanization process and make the rubber react more swiftly with sulfur. This bridges the gap amidst the polymer chains, thus allowing the rubber to deform when stress is applied and return to its original shape when the stress is removed.



Other factors, including the development of chemicals with improved ease of handling, along with rapid urbanization, are projected to drive the market further.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema S.A., Behn Meyer Holdings AG, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Emerald Performance Materials LLC, Emery Oleochemicals Group, Lanxess AG, Merchem Limited, Solvay Group, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Vanderbilt Chemicals LLC, etc.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global rubber processing chemicals market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?

What are the price trends of rubber processing chemicals?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global rubber processing chemicals market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Rubber Processing Chemicals Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Antidegradants

6.2 Accelerators

6.3 Flame Retardants

6.4 Processing Aids

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Tire

7.2 Non-Tire



8 Market Breakup by End-Use

8.1 Tire and Related Products

8.2 Automotive Components

8.3 Medical Products

8.4 Footwear Products

8.5 Industrial Rubber Products

8.6 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East and Africa



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Indicators

13.1 Key Price Indicators

13.2 Price Structure

13.3 Price Trends



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 BASF SE

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 AkzoNobel N.V.

14.3.3 Arkema S.A.

14.3.4 Behn Meyer Holdings AG

14.3.5 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

14.3.6 Eastman Chemical Company

14.3.7 Emerald Performance Materials LLC

14.3.8 Emery Oleochemicals Group

14.3.9 Lanxess AG

14.3.10 Merchem Limited

14.3.11 Solvay Group

14.3.12 Sumitomo Chemical Company

14.3.13 Vanderbilt Chemicals LLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ejwd5