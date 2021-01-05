Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices Industry

Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices Market to Reach $2. 9 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices estimated at US$2. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.

9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.3% over the period 2020-2027. Implantable SNS Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.1% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the External SNS Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $618.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR

The Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$618.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$592.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 176-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.

  • Medtronic, Inc.

  • Nuvectra Corporation




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Sacral Nerve Stimulation Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
