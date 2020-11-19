Global Sealants Industry

Under the Shadow of a Steep Global Recession, Sealants Market to Slump by -11. 5%. The global market for Sealants which is expected decline by -11. 5% in the year 2020 will recover to reach a projected US$11.

8 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.Automotive and construction sector accounts for 54.5% of sealants demand. Amid rising unemployment, shrinking disposable incomes & a steep global recession at -3% erosion in GDP growth, demand for automobiles will shrink by 9.8 million vehicles in the U.S, Europe & China in 2020. Freeze on infrastructure construction projects; new home purchases, shortage of workers, disruption in building materials supply have together brought the construction industry to its knees. The deteriorating market fundamentals is expected to reduce demand for sealants used in building/infrastructure maintenance & protection; and in automobiles for vehicle window sealing/glazing, corrosion protection, vibration & sound deadening applications. Sealants improve performance and application properties by forming a barrier by adhesion to the substrate, maintaining sealing properties for a longer time, and filling up of gaps between two or more substrates. Environmental concerns and regulations have always weighed down upon the sealants market, as the industrial chemical waste generated by this industry is one of the primary sources of environment pollution. Therefore formulation and production of eco-friendly sealants are given due importance.

The trend towards lowering VOCs and increasing sustainability will pick up steam in the sealants market in the medium to long term period. In the construction sector more emphasis will be laid on environmental sustainability and energy efficiency, requiring new sealants products to meet ’green’ standards, while in the packaging sector, concerns about sustainability and recyclability of packaging materials will drive demand for new sealants products. In the product assembly sector, conventional substrates will be substituted by novel materials that lower weight and cost of the final product, requiring new sealants to bond and protect them. As fuel prices continue to be volatile, the need for more fuel-efficient vehicles in the transportation industry such as hybrid cars, composite aircraft, or high-speed trains will increase. As a result, the need for new light weight, environmentally friendly sealants to seal and protect will spur demand. Companies in the post pandemic period will therefore invest capital to develop new processes and technologies to provide advanced and eco-friendly sealants at nominal prices. Given the growing emphasis on the environment led by climate change issues, poised to gain maximum scores are environmentally friendly technologies. The trend toward recycling and elimination of waste will also get stronger with the passage of time. In the coming years, growth will be driven by innovation and the introduction of novel sealant products. Unfazed research and innovation efforts in this regard are poised to benefit the market.

Also in the post COVID-19 period, anticipated Increase in construction activity, improvement in manufacturing sector and subsequent rise in demand for and production of a range of machinery, rise in fabrication of metal goods, and renewed demand for and production of transportation solutions, in line with improvement in global economy, will drive demand for sealants. Other megatrends that will influence long term growth prospects include ongoing urbanization drive, escalating demand for energy and water. Global outlook for sealants is moderately positive with relatively better growth prospects in certain parts of the world. While China continues to play an influential role, urbanization trends in other countries will drive growth in the construction and automotive markets in the post COVID-19 period. Although currently witnessing a decline, Europe remains the largest regional market for sealants products, owing to the huge automotive, construction and industrial activity in the region, which generates high demand for sealant products. Post COVID-19 growth prospects for sealants in other developing markets such as India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East appear promising. Strong pace of economic development, industrialization, rapid urbanization, steady rise in construction activity and robust demand for automobiles among others will help boost demand for sealants in these regions in the post COVID-19 environment. A mature sector now, the sealants industry currently is banking on technology innovations and new product developments as key competitive differentiating factors, which makes the industry rife with technology collaborations, partnerships, and alliances as players compete to sharpen their technology prowess both in terms of manufacturing processes, production and marketing.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • 3M Company

  • BASF Corporation

  • DAP Products, Inc.

  • Dow Inc.

  • E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company

  • Franklin International, Inc.

  • H.B. Fuller Company

  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

  • Hodgson Sealants (Holdings) Ltd.

  • Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

  • Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.

  • Sika AG

  • Soudal NV

  • Universal Sealants Ltd




