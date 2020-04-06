Global Seaweed Market Outlook to 2025: Anticipating a CAGR of 7.5% -- New Applications Bolster Demand

DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Seaweed Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global seaweed market reached a production value of US$ 8.8 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2020-2025.
The rising demand for seaweed is augmented by the increasing consumption of seaweed in dietary supplements based on its nutritive content, flavor-enhancing, and weight loss properties.
Moreover, seaweeds are rich in bioactive compounds, antioxidants, and antimicrobial properties, which makes them suitable for several medical purposes in the pharmaceutical industry. Additionally, the newer applications of seaweed, for instance, as a thickening agent in the textile industry as well as for enhancing yield, improving soil quality and crop protection in the agriculture industry, have also bolstered the product demand in recent times.
Furthermore, the increasing investments in several R&D activities, coupled with the rising consumer awareness towards diversified applications of seaweed, are anticipated to catalyze the global seaweed market in the coming years.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Acadian Seaplants, Cargill, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Irish Seaweeds, Leili, Mara Seaweeds, Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group (GGOG), etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global seaweed market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What is the breakup of the global seaweed market based on the environment?
- What is the breakup of the global seaweed market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of the global seaweed market based on the application?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global seaweed industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global seaweed market?
- What is the structure of global seaweed industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global seaweed market?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Seaweed Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Environment
6.1 Aquaculture
6.2 Wild Harvest
7 Market Breakup by Product
7.1 Red
7.2 Brown
7.3 Green
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Processed Foods
8.2 Direct Human Consumption
8.3 Hydrocolloids
8.4 Fertilizers
8.5 Animal Feed Additives
8.6 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Asia-Pacific
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Latin America
9.5 Middle East & Africa
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
11.1 Input Supplier
11.2 Farmers
11.3 Processing
11.4 Traders/Distributors
11.5 Retailer
11.6 End-users
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Indicators
13.1 Key Price Indicators
13.2 Price Structure
13.3 Margin Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Acadian Seaplants Limited
14.3.2 Cargill Incorporated
14.3.3 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
14.3.4 Irish Seaweeds
14.3.5 Leili
14.3.6 Mara Seaweeds
14.3.7 Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group (GGOG)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l77syw
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-seaweed-market-outlook-to-2025-anticipating-a-cagr-of-7-5----new-applications-bolster-demand-301036125.html
SOURCE Research and Markets