Global Seaweed Market Outlook to 2025: Anticipating a CAGR of 7.5% -- New Applications Bolster Demand

DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Seaweed Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo More

The global seaweed market reached a production value of US$ 8.8 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2020-2025.



The rising demand for seaweed is augmented by the increasing consumption of seaweed in dietary supplements based on its nutritive content, flavor-enhancing, and weight loss properties.



Moreover, seaweeds are rich in bioactive compounds, antioxidants, and antimicrobial properties, which makes them suitable for several medical purposes in the pharmaceutical industry. Additionally, the newer applications of seaweed, for instance, as a thickening agent in the textile industry as well as for enhancing yield, improving soil quality and crop protection in the agriculture industry, have also bolstered the product demand in recent times.



Furthermore, the increasing investments in several R&D activities, coupled with the rising consumer awareness towards diversified applications of seaweed, are anticipated to catalyze the global seaweed market in the coming years.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Acadian Seaplants, Cargill, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Irish Seaweeds, Leili, Mara Seaweeds, Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group (GGOG), etc.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global seaweed market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What is the breakup of the global seaweed market based on the environment?

What is the breakup of the global seaweed market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the global seaweed market based on the application?

What are the key regional markets?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global seaweed industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global seaweed market?

What is the structure of global seaweed industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global seaweed market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Seaweed Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Environment

6.1 Aquaculture

6.2 Wild Harvest



7 Market Breakup by Product

7.1 Red

7.2 Brown

7.3 Green



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Processed Foods

8.2 Direct Human Consumption

8.3 Hydrocolloids

8.4 Fertilizers

8.5 Animal Feed Additives

8.6 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia-Pacific

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East & Africa



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis

11.1 Input Supplier

11.2 Farmers

11.3 Processing

11.4 Traders/Distributors

11.5 Retailer

11.6 End-users



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Indicators

13.1 Key Price Indicators

13.2 Price Structure

13.3 Margin Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Acadian Seaplants Limited

14.3.2 Cargill Incorporated

14.3.3 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

14.3.4 Irish Seaweeds

14.3.5 Leili

14.3.6 Mara Seaweeds

14.3.7 Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group (GGOG)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l77syw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-seaweed-market-outlook-to-2025-anticipating-a-cagr-of-7-5----new-applications-bolster-demand-301036125.html

SOURCE Research and Markets