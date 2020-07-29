Global Secondhand Luxury Goods Market, 2020

Dublin, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Secondhand Luxury Goods Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global secondhand luxury goods market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2014-2019. Secondhand luxury goods refer to the high-end and premium items that are purchased by the second or later end user. These goods commonly include antique furniture, artworks, jewelry, footwear, apparel, and fashion accessories, such as bags, watches, etc. Various luxury goods are usually durable with an extended warranty period which makes them suitable for the resale market. Furthermore, the re-selling of unwanted goods instead of discarding them also provides economic benefits to the seller. Additionally, secondhand luxury goods help in minimizing the dependence on high-quality raw materials for manufacturing new products along with reducing waste production levels. Generally, secondhand luxury goods are sold at auctions, charity events, bazaar-style fundraisers, privately-owned consignment shops, etc.



The rising consumer living standards supported by their increasing disposable income levels have boosted the market for secondhand luxury goods across both developed and emerging economies, with the millennial and urbanized population opting for high-end fashion accessories at lower prices. Additionally, the wide availability of secondhand luxury goods on online platforms along with the diminishing stigma of using pre-owned luxury goods, have further propelled the market growth. Besides this, several online resale sites are entering into strategic partnerships and alliances with luxury brands for improving the reputation of pre-owned luxury products, thereby positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the rising popularity of limited capsule collections and fashion drops have also created scarcity for luxury items, which in turn is catalyzing the demand for secondhand luxury goods. Moreover, various secondhand luxury platforms are increasingly investing in authentication procedures and quality checks for providing a safe and reliable environment for the customers to re-sell and buy luxury goods. All the above-mentioned factors will continue to fuel the growth of the global second-hand luxury goods market over the forecast period. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global secondhand luxury goods performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the demography?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global secondhand luxury goods market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Secondhand Luxury Goods Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Handbags

6.2 Jewelry & Watches

6.3 Clothing

6.4 Small Leather Goods

6.5 Footwear

6.6 Accessories

6.7 Other



7 Market Breakup by Demography

7.1 Women

7.2 Men

7.3 Unisex



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Offline

8.2 Online



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Europe

9.1.1 Germany

9.1.2 France

9.1.3 United Kingdom

9.1.4 Italy

9.1.5 Spain

9.1.6 Russia

9.1.7 Others

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.3 India

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.6 Indonesia

9.2.7 Others

9.3 North America

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Canada

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.3 Argentina

9.4.4 Columbia

9.4.5 Chile

9.4.6 Peru

9.4.7 Others

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Turkey

9.5.2 Saudi Arabia

9.5.3 Iran

9.5.4 United Arab Emirates

9.5.5 Others



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Fashionphile Group LLC.

13.3.2 Fendi

13.3.3 Garderobe

13.3.4 Inseller

13.3.5 Luxepolis

13.3.6 Luxury Closet, Inc.

13.3.7 So Chic Boutique

13.3.8 The Closet

13.3.9 The RealReal, Inc.

13.3.10 Timepiece360

13.3.11 Vestiaire Collective

13.3.12 Yoogi's Closet, Inc.



