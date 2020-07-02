NEW YORK, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Increase in demand for packaged & convenience food and ready-to-eat meals is projected to drive the self-adhesive labels market across the globe from 2020 to 2025.







The global self-adhesive labels market size is projected to grow from USD 46.5 billion in 2020 to USD 59.2 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.95%. The growth is primarily because of the increasing demand for packaged food products worldwide. Factors such as rapid urbanization, demand for pharmaceutical supplies, increasing consumer awareness, and growth of the e-commerce industry have driven the market. With the increasing demand for convenience and quality food products, people are opting for packaged food products, where the product information and other details such as nutritional values of the product and manufactured & expiry dates are provided; this is an opportunity for self-adhesive label manufacturers.



In terms of volume, release liner labels led the self-adhesive labels market in 2019.

Release liners, by type, accounted for the largest market share in the self-adhesive labels market.Release liner labels are normal self-adhesive labels with an attached liner; they can be made available in different shapes and sizes, as they have the release liner in place to hold the labels when they are die-cut.



Release liner labels can be easily cut into any shape, whereas linerless labels are restricted to squares and rectangles.However, the market for linerless labels is projected to grow at a steady rate, as is the market for release liner labels.



This is because linerles labels are preferred from an environmental point of view as their production generates less wastage and requires less paper consumption.



In terms of both value and volume, digital printing is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2020 to 2025, for self-adhesive labels.



The growth of the digital printing segment in the self-adhesive labels industry is primarily attributed to its properties, such as the high-quality and cost-effective solution.Digital printing technology helps manufacturers to reduce waste and secure cost savings significantly.



Stockpiling of pre-printed labels and products became irrelevant because of print-on-demand and personalization capabilities of digital production. This also prepared the manufacturers to address changing requirements without worrying about potential product wastage and have efficient logistics management.



In terms of both value and volume, the APAC self-adhesive labels market is projected record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value and volume, APAC is projected to witness the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025 due to the strong demand from countries such as China, India, and Japan. Factors, including an increase in the demand for consumer durables, awareness of buyers regarding product information, developments in printing technologies, demand for product differentiation, rise in demand for ready-to-eat meals & packaged food, and the easy application of self-adhesive labels, are expected to drive the market for self-adhesive labels in APAC.



The self-adhesive labels market comprises major manufacturers, such as CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), Multi-Color Corporation (US), Coveris Holdings S.A. (Austria), Fuji Seal International (Japan), Hutamaki OYJ (Finland), and Avery Dennison Corporation (US).



