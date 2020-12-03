The Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Strips Market is expected to grow by $ 10.96 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period
Our reports on the self-monitoring blood glucose strips market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the global diabetic population, technological advances in BGM devices requiring test strips, and the availability of reimbursements. In addition, an increase in the global diabetic population is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The self-monitoring blood glucose strips market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.
The self-monitoring blood glucose strips market is segmented as below:
By End-user
• Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories
• Home-care settings
• POL
By Geographical Landscapes
• North America
• Europe
• Asia
• ROW
This study identifies the availability of test strips made from Indian silk as one of the prime reasons driving the self-monitoring blood glucose strips market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of home healthcare devices and an increase in online marketing strategies will lead to sizable demand in the market.
