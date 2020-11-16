The Global Self-storage and Moving Services Market is expected to grow by $ 17.22 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

Global Self-storage And Moving Services Market 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the self-storage and moving services market and it is poised to grow by $ 17. 22 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing real-estate investments globally and reduced housing space due to an increase in urban population density. In addition, growing real-estate investments globally is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The self-storage and moving services market analysis includes service segment and geographical landscapes.



The self-storage and moving services market is segmented as below:

By Service

• Climate-controlled self-storage

• Full-service moving

• Non-climate controlled self-storage

• DIY moving truck rental



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising use of self-storage software to increase the efficiency of operations as one of the prime reasons driving the self-storage and moving services market growth during the next few years.



