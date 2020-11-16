    Advertisement

    The Global Self-storage and Moving Services Market is expected to grow by $ 17.22 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

    The analyst has been monitoring the self-storage and moving services market and it is poised to grow by $ 17. 22 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

    Our reports on the self-storage and moving services market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
    The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing real-estate investments globally and reduced housing space due to an increase in urban population density. In addition, growing real-estate investments globally is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
    The self-storage and moving services market analysis includes service segment and geographical landscapes.

    The self-storage and moving services market is segmented as below:
    By Service
    • Climate-controlled self-storage
    • Full-service moving
    • Non-climate controlled self-storage
    • DIY moving truck rental

    By Geographic Landscapes
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

    This study identifies the rising use of self-storage software to increase the efficiency of operations as one of the prime reasons driving the self-storage and moving services market growth during the next few years.

    The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our self-storage and moving services market report covers the following areas:
    • Self-storage and moving services market sizing
    • Self-storage and moving services market forecast
    • Self-storage and moving services market industry analysis


