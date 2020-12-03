Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 6 Percent Year-to-Year in October; Annual Sales Projected to Increase 5.1 Percent in 2020

Industry forecast revised upward, now projects moderate growth in 2020 followed by stronger growth in 2021

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors reached $39.0 billion for the month of October 2020, an increase of 6.0 percent compared to the October 2019 total of $36.8 billion and 3.1 percent more than the September 2020 total of $37.9 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. Additionally, a newly released WSTS industry forecast projects annual global sales will increase 5.1 percent in 2020, followed by an increase of 8.4 percent in 2021. Projections for both years are higher than they were in the previous WSTS forecast released in July. SIA represents 98 percent of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

"Global semiconductor sales in October increased year-to-year by the largest percentage since March, continuing to demonstrate the global semiconductor market's resilience so far to headwinds caused by the pandemic and other macroeconomic factors," said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. "Annual semiconductor sales are projected to increase moderately in 2020, with somewhat larger growth forecasted for 2021."

Regionally, sales increased on a year-to-year basis in the Americas (14.2 percent), China (6.3 percent), and Asia Pacific/All Other (5.3 percent), but decreased in Japan (-1.0 percent) and Europe (-4.8 percent). On a month-to-month basis, sales increased across all regions: Europe (6.0 percent), the Americas (3.2 percent), China (2.9 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (2.8 percent), and Japan (1.6 percent).

Additionally, SIA today endorsed the WSTS Autumn 2020 Semiconductor Market Forecast, which projects the industry's worldwide sales will be $433.1 billion in 2020, a 5.1 percent increase from the 2019 sales total of $412.3 billion. WSTS projects year-to-year increases in 2020 for the Americas (18.7 percent) and Asia Pacific (3.8 percent), with decreases projected in Japan (-0.6 percent) and Europe (-8.4 percent). In 2021, global sales are expected to increase by 8.4 percent. The last WSTS forecast, released in July 2020, projected smaller market growth of 3.3 percent in 2020 and 6.2 percent in 2021. WSTS tabulates its semi-annual industry forecast by gathering input from an extensive group of global semiconductor companies that provide accurate and timely indicators of semiconductor trends.

For comprehensive monthly semiconductor sales data and detailed WSTS forecasts, consider purchasing the WSTS Subscription Package. For detailed historical information about the global semiconductor industry and market, consider ordering the SIA Databook.

October 2020




Billions




Month-to-Month Sales




Market

Last Month

Current Month

% Change

Americas

8.09

8.35

3.2%

Europe

3.03

3.21

6.0%

Japan

3.07

3.12

1.6%

China

13.45

13.84

2.9%

Asia Pacific/All Other

10.23

10.52

2.8%

Total

37.86

39.03

3.1%





Year-to-Year Sales




Market

Last Year

Current Month

% Change

Americas

7.31

8.35

14.2%

Europe

3.38

3.21

-4.8%

Japan

3.15

3.12

-1.0%

China

13.02

13.84

6.3%

Asia Pacific/All Other

9.99

10.52

5.3%

Total

36.84

39.03

6.0%





Three-Month-Moving Average Sales




Market

May/Jun/Jul

/Aug/Sept/Oct

% Change

Americas

7.71

8.35

8.2%

Europe

2.78

3.21

15.5%

Japan

2.98

3.12

4.6%

China

12.11

13.84

14.3%

Asia Pacific/All Other

9.38

10.52

12.2%

Total

34.96

39.03

11.6%

About SIA
The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the semiconductor industry, one of America's top export industries and a key driver of America's economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. Semiconductors – the tiny chips that enable modern technologies – power incredible products and services that have transformed our lives and our economy. The semiconductor industry directly employs nearly a quarter of a million workers in the United States, and U.S. semiconductor company sales totaled $193 billion in 2019. SIA represents 98 percent of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms. Through this coalition, SIA seeks to strengthen leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration, and key industry stakeholders around the world to encourage policies that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.

About WSTS
World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) is an independent non-profit organization representing the vast majority of the world semiconductor industry. The mission of WSTS is to be the respected source of semiconductor market data and forecasts. Founded in 1986, WSTS is the singular source for monthly industry shipment statistics.

