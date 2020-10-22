    Advertisement

    Global Sepsis Diagnostics Industry

    Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market to Reach $711. 6 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sepsis Diagnostics estimated at US$419. 3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$711.

    6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Microbiology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.5% CAGR and reach US$427.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Molecular Diagnostic segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $113.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12% CAGR

    The Sepsis Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$113.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$161.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.

    Immunoassay Segment to Record 6.8% CAGR

    In the global Immunoassay segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$78 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$119.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$98.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Abbott Diagnostics

    • Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd

    • Becton, Dickinson and Company

    • bioMerieux SA

    • Bruker Corporation

    • Cytosorbents Corporation

    • Danaher Corporation

    • EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC

    • Immunexpress Inc.

    • Luminex Corporation

    • Mitsubishi Chemical Europe

    • Response Biomedical Corp.

    • Roche Diagnostics (Schweiz) AG

    • T2 Biosystems

    • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.




    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Sepsis Diagnostics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
    (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Sepsis Diagnostics Global Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: Sepsis Diagnostics Global Retrospective Market
    Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Shift across Key
    Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: Microbiology (Technology) World Market by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 5: Microbiology (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 6: Microbiology (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
    Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 7: Molecular Diagnostic (Technology) Potential Growth
    Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: Molecular Diagnostic (Technology) Historic Market
    Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 9: Molecular Diagnostic (Technology) Market Sales
    Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 10: Immunoassay (Technology) Geographic Market Spread
    Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 11: Immunoassay (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of
    Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 12: Immunoassay (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
    Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 13: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market
    Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 14: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Historic
    Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 15: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share
    Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 16: Blood Culture Media (Product) World Market by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 17: Blood Culture Media (Product) Historic Market
    Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 18: Blood Culture Media (Product) Market Share
    Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 19: Instruments (Product) World Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

    Table 20: Instruments (Product) Market Worldwide Historic
    Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 21: Instruments (Product) Market Percentage Share
    Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 22: Assay Kits & Reagents (Product) Market Opportunity
    Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 23: Assay Kits & Reagents (Product) Global Historic
    Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019

    Table 24: Assay Kits & Reagents (Product) Market Share
    Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 25: Software (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
    US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 26: Software (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 27: Software (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
    Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 28: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in US$ Thousand in the
    United States by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 29: United States Sepsis Diagnostics Market Retrospective
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 30: United States Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share
    Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 31: United States Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 32: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in the United States by
    Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 33: United States Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 34: Sepsis Diagnostics Market Analysis in Canada in US$
    Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 35: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Canada: Historic Review
    in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 36: Canadian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
    Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 37: Canadian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 38: Canadian Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market Review by
    Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 39: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Canada: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 40: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Sepsis
    Diagnostics Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 41: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Japan in US$ Thousand by
    Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 42: Japanese Sepsis Diagnostics Market Percentage Share
    Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 43: Japanese Market for Sepsis Diagnostics: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 44: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Japan: Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 45: Japanese Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by
    Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 46: Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts in
    China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 47: Chinese Sepsis Diagnostics Retrospective Market
    Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 48: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in China: Percentage Share
    Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 49: Chinese Sepsis Diagnostics Market Growth Prospects in
    US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 50: Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in China
    in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 51: Chinese Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Product:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Sepsis Diagnostics Market: Competitor Market Share
    Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 52: European Sepsis Diagnostics Market Demand Scenario in
    US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 53: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Europe: A Historic
    Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 54: European Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Shift by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 55: European Sepsis Diagnostics Market Assessment in US$
    Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 56: European Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market Review in
    US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 57: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Europe: Percentage
    Breakdown of Salesby Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 58: European Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027

    Table 59: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Europe in US$ Thousand
    by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 60: European Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
    Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 61: French Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 62: French Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in
    US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 63: French Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
    Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 64: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in France by Product:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 65: French Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market Scenario in
    US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 66: French Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by
    Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 67: German Sepsis Diagnostics Latent Demand Forecasts in
    US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 68: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Germany: A Historic
    Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 69: German Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
    Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 70: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Germany: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 71: German Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in
    US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 72: German Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
    Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 73: Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts in
    Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 74: Italian Sepsis Diagnostics Retrospective Market
    Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 75: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Italy: Percentage Share
    Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 76: Italian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Growth Prospects in
    US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 77: Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in Italy
    in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 78: Italian Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Product:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 79: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Sepsis
    Diagnostics Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 80: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in the United Kingdom in
    US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 81: United Kingdom Sepsis Diagnostics Market Percentage
    Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Sepsis Diagnostics: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 83: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in the United Kingdom:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 84: United Kingdom Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share
    Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 85: Sepsis Diagnostics Market Analysis in Spain in US$
    Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 86: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Spain: Historic Review
    in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 87: Spanish Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
    Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 88: Spanish Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 89: Spanish Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market Review by
    Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 90: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Spain: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 91: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in US$ Thousand in Russia
    by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 92: Russian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Retrospective
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 93: Russian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
    Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 94: Russian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 95: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Russia by Product:
    A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 96: Russian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
    Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 97: Rest of Europe Sepsis Diagnostics Market Assessment
    in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 98: Rest of Europe Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market
    Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 99: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 100: Rest of Europe Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027

    Table 101: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe in US$
    Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 102: Rest of Europe Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 103: Asia-Pacific Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 104: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 105: Asia-Pacific Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share
    Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 106: Asia-Pacific Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 107: Asia-Pacific Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 108: Asia-Pacific Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 109: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Asia-Pacific by
    Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 110: Asia-Pacific Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 111: Asia-Pacific Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share
    Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 112: Australian Sepsis Diagnostics Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 113: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Australia: A Historic
    Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 114: Australian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown
    by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 115: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Australia: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 116: Australian Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 117: Australian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown
    by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 118: Sepsis Diagnostics Market Analysis in India in US$
    Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 119: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in India: Historic Review
    in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 120: Indian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
    Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 121: Indian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 122: Indian Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market Review by
    Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 123: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in India: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 124: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in South Korea: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 125: South Korean Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 126: Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in
    South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 127: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in South Korea: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 128: South Korean Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 129: Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in
    South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
    Sepsis Diagnostics Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:
    2020-2027

    Table 131: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in
    US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sepsis Diagnostics Market
    Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Sepsis Diagnostics:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
    Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 134: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share
    Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 136: Latin American Sepsis Diagnostics Market Trends by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027

    Table 137: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Latin America in US$
    Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 138: Latin American Sepsis Diagnostics Market Percentage
    Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 139: Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts in
    Latin America in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 140: Latin American Sepsis Diagnostics Retrospective
    Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 141: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Latin America :
    Percentage Analysisby Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 142: Latin American Sepsis Diagnostics Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 143: Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in Latin
    America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 144: Latin American Sepsis Diagnostics Marketby Product:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 145: Argentinean Sepsis Diagnostics Market Assessment in
    US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 146: Argentinean Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market
    Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 147: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Argentina: Percentage
    Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 148: Argentinean Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027

    Table 149: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Argentina in US$
    Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 150: Argentinean Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 151: Brazilian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 152: Brazilian Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 153: Brazilian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown
    by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 154: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Brazil by Product:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 155: Brazilian Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 156: Brazilian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Analysis
    by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 157: Mexican Sepsis Diagnostics Latent Demand Forecasts
    in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 158: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Mexico: A Historic
    Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 159: Mexican Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
    Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 160: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 161: Mexican Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis
    in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 162: Mexican Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
    Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 163: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in US$ Thousand in Rest of
    Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 164: Rest of Latin America Sepsis Diagnostics Market
    Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 165: Rest of Latin America Sepsis Diagnostics Market
    Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 166: Rest of Latin America Sepsis Diagnostics Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 167: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Rest of Latin America
    by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 168: Rest of Latin America Sepsis Diagnostics Market
    Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 169: The Middle East Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 170: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in the Middle East by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 171: The Middle East Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share
    Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 172: The Middle East Sepsis Diagnostics Market Analysis
    in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 173: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in the Middle East:
    Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 174: The Middle East Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share
    Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 175: The Middle East Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 176: The Middle East Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Marketby
    Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 177: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in the Middle East:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product for 2012,2020,
    and 2027

    IRAN
    Table 178: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Sepsis
    Diagnostics Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 179: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Iran in US$ Thousand by
    Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 180: Iranian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Percentage Share
    Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 181: Iranian Market for Sepsis Diagnostics: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 182: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Iran: Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 183: Iranian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by
    Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 184: Israeli Sepsis Diagnostics Market Assessment in US$
    Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 185: Israeli Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market Review in
    US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 186: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Israel: Percentage
    Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 187: Israeli Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027

    Table 188: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Israel in US$ Thousand
    by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 189: Israeli Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
    Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 190: Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts in
    Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 191: Saudi Arabian Sepsis Diagnostics Retrospective
    Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 192: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Saudi Arabia:
    Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 193: Saudi Arabian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 194: Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
    Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 195: Saudi Arabian Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Product:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 196: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in the United Arab
    Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Thousand by Technology for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 197: United Arab Emirates Sepsis Diagnostics Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 198: Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in
    United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 199: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in the United Arab
    Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 200: United Arab Emirates Sepsis Diagnostics Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 201: Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in
    United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 202: Rest of Middle East Sepsis Diagnostics Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 203: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Rest of Middle East:
    A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 204: Rest of Middle East Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share
    Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 205: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Rest of Middle East:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 206: Rest of Middle East Sepsis Diagnostics Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 207: Rest of Middle East Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 208: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in US$ Thousand in Africa
    by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 209: African Sepsis Diagnostics Market Retrospective
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 210: African Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
    Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 211: African Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 212: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Africa by Product:
    A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 213: African Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
    Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 46
