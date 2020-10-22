Global Sepsis Diagnostics Industry

Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market to Reach $711. 6 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sepsis Diagnostics estimated at US$419. 3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$711.
6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Microbiology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.5% CAGR and reach US$427.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Molecular Diagnostic segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $113.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12% CAGR
The Sepsis Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$113.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$161.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.
Immunoassay Segment to Record 6.8% CAGR
In the global Immunoassay segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$78 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$119.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$98.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Abbott Diagnostics
Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd
Becton, Dickinson and Company
bioMerieux SA
Bruker Corporation
Cytosorbents Corporation
Danaher Corporation
EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC
Immunexpress Inc.
Luminex Corporation
Mitsubishi Chemical Europe
Response Biomedical Corp.
Roche Diagnostics (Schweiz) AG
T2 Biosystems
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Sepsis Diagnostics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Sepsis Diagnostics Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Sepsis Diagnostics Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Microbiology (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Microbiology (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Microbiology (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Molecular Diagnostic (Technology) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Molecular Diagnostic (Technology) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Molecular Diagnostic (Technology) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Immunoassay (Technology) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Immunoassay (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Immunoassay (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Blood Culture Media (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Blood Culture Media (Product) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Blood Culture Media (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Instruments (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Instruments (Product) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Instruments (Product) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Assay Kits & Reagents (Product) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Assay Kits & Reagents (Product) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Assay Kits & Reagents (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Software (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Software (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Software (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in US$ Thousand in the
United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 29: United States Sepsis Diagnostics Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Sepsis Diagnostics Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 35: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Canada: Historic Review
in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Canadian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 39: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Sepsis
Diagnostics Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 41: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Japan in US$ Thousand by
Technology: 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Sepsis Diagnostics Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Market for Sepsis Diagnostics: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 47: Chinese Sepsis Diagnostics Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 48: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Sepsis Diagnostics Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Sepsis Diagnostics Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Sepsis Diagnostics Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Sepsis Diagnostics Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 56: European Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 57: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Salesby Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: European Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 59: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Europe in US$ Thousand
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: French Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: French Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: German Sepsis Diagnostics Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 68: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period
2012-2019
Table 69: German Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 72: German Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 74: Italian Sepsis Diagnostics Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 75: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Italian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Sepsis
Diagnostics Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 80: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in the United Kingdom in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Sepsis Diagnostics Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Sepsis Diagnostics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 84: United Kingdom Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Sepsis Diagnostics Market Analysis in Spain in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 86: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Spain: Historic Review
in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: Spanish Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Spanish Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Spanish Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 90: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in US$ Thousand in Russia
by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 92: Russian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Russian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Russia by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 96: Russian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Sepsis Diagnostics Market Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 98: Rest of Europe Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 99: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 101: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 104: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Australian Sepsis Diagnostics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 113: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Australia: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period
2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 117: Australian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Sepsis Diagnostics Market Analysis in India in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 119: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in India: Historic Review
in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 120: Indian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Indian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Indian Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 123: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 126: Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 129: Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Sepsis Diagnostics Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 131: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sepsis Diagnostics Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Sepsis Diagnostics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Sepsis Diagnostics Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 137: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Sepsis Diagnostics Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 140: Latin American Sepsis Diagnostics Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 141: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Latin America :
Percentage Analysisby Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Sepsis Diagnostics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Sepsis Diagnostics Marketby Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Sepsis Diagnostics Market Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 146: Argentinean Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 147: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Argentina: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 148: Argentinean Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 149: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: Brazilian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 157: Mexican Sepsis Diagnostics Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 158: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Mexico: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period
2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 162: Mexican Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in US$ Thousand in Rest of
Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 164: Rest of Latin America Sepsis Diagnostics Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Sepsis Diagnostics Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Sepsis Diagnostics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 167: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Rest of Latin America
by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Sepsis Diagnostics Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 170: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Sepsis Diagnostics Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 173: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in the Middle East:
Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: The Middle East Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Marketby
Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 177: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product for 2012,2020,
and 2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Sepsis
Diagnostics Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 179: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Iran in US$ Thousand by
Technology: 2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Market for Sepsis Diagnostics: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Iranian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Sepsis Diagnostics Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 185: Israeli Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 186: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Israel: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 187: Israeli Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 188: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Israel in US$ Thousand
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 191: Saudi Arabian Sepsis Diagnostics Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 192: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Saudi Arabia:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Sepsis Diagnostics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Sepsis Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Sepsis Diagnostics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 198: Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Sepsis Diagnostics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 201: Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Rest of Middle East Sepsis Diagnostics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 203: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Rest of Middle East:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Sepsis Diagnostics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 208: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in US$ Thousand in Africa
by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 209: African Sepsis Diagnostics Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 210: African Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: African Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Sepsis Diagnostics Market in Africa by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 213: African Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
