Global Shape Memory Alloys Market, Forecast to 2025 - Significant Developments in Industry Verticals such as Robotics, Biomedical, Civil, Defense & Aerospace Bolster Growth

DUBLIN, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Shape Memory Alloys Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global shape memory alloys market reached a value of US$ 6.8 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 12.1 Billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of around 10% during 2020-2025.



The growing automotive industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, significant developments in other industry verticals, such as robotics, biomedical, civil, defense and aerospace, are also contributing to the market growth.



With the growing adoption of consumer electronics across the globe, there is an increasing preference for SMAs that can be stretched or bent as per the requirement of the consumer. Additionally, increasing preference for nitinol alloys is acting as another growth-inducing factor. In the medical sector, SMAs are utilized in the production of medical implants, such as stents, dental wires, orthopedic screws and other surgical equipment.



Other factors, including the growing product adoption in the aerospace sector, increasing defense expenditures by the governments of both developed and emerging economies and significant growth in the construction industry, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Allegheny Technologies, ATI Specialty Alloys & Components, Dynalloy Inc., Euroflex Gmbh, Fort Wayne Metals, G. Rau GmbH & Co. KG, Metalwerks Inc, Nippon Steel Corporation, SAES Getters, The Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., TiNi Aerospace Inc., Ultimate Niti, etc.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global shape memory alloys market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the alloy type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the functionality type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global shape memory alloys market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Shape Memory Alloys Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Alloy Type

6.1 Nickel-Titanium

6.2 Copper-Based Alloys

6.3 Iron-Manganese-Silicon

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

7.1 Biomedical

7.2 Aerospace & Defense

7.3 Automotive

7.4 Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Functionality Type

8.1 Super-elasticity (or Pseudoelasticity)

8.2 Constrained Recovery

8.3 Free Recovery

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Laser

9.2 Motors and Actuators

9.3 Transducers

9.4 Structural Material

9.5 Sensors

9.6 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.3 Europe

10.4 Latin America

10.5 Middle East and Africa



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Allegheny Technologies

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Baoji Seabird Metal Material Co.

14.3.3 Dynalloy Inc.

14.3.4 Euroflex GmbH

14.3.5 Fort Wayne Metals

14.3.6 G. Rau GmbH & Co. KG

14.3.7 Metalwerks Inc.

14.3.8 Nippon Steel Corporation

14.3.9 SAES Getters

14.3.10 The Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

14.3.11 TiNi Aerospace Inc.

14.3.12 Ultimate Niti



