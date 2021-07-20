Covid: Asia follows global shares slide amid recovery fears

·2 min read
Stock market trader
Stock market trader

Stock markets across the world have dropped on fears that increasing numbers of Covid cases will hamper economic recovery.

In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index opened down by more than 1% to hit its lowest level in six months.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled by more than 2%, while major indexes in the UK and mainland Europe also fell.

New cases are rising in some countries, fuelled by the Delta variant.

Japanese shares are now down for a fifth session in a row over concerns about the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant and that the Tokyo Olympics could worsen the health crisis.

Meanwhile, businesses in the UK have described how they are cutting opening hours, closing shops or may have to reduce production as employees are forced to self-isolate after being alerted by the NHS Covid-19 app.

"The big concern for the market is whether we are going to see a slowdown in the global economic recovery," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

"Optimism which had been on the horizon just a few weeks ago has again been obscured by dark clouds, especially with the snap decision to enforce a 10-day quarantine for arrivals from France," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"With some scientists warning that infections could reach 200,000 a day by September, there is now a feeling that the UK could be staring at a fresh autumn lockdown," she added.

"Despite rising vaccination rates, a return to pre-[Covid] normality seems questionable," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of foreign exchange and commodity research at Commerzbank.

At a media briefing, US President Joe Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated in order to ensure the economy can remain open.

Covid infections linked to the Delta variant have been increasing, but concerns among US investors spiked after Los Angeles imposed an indoor mask mandate again over the weekend.

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.1% in its worst session of 2021. The Nasdaq Composite Index, which hosts a lot of tech companies shed 1.1% to 14,274.98.

Commenting on how markets performed on Monday, President Biden said: "That's not how I judge economic growth."

His comments came after data published last week showed prices in the US spiked again in June, driven higher by the cost of used cars and food increasing.

He said that the increase in inflation was expected to be temporary, but he understood that unchecked inflation over the long term would pose a "real challenge" to the economy.

You may also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Please, please get vaccinated': Biden

    U.S. COVID-19 cases have been on the increase in recent weeks and officials say the rise is almost entirely among people who have not been vaccinated as the highly infectious Delta variant becomes the dominant COVID-19 strain in the country.Nearly all deaths and hospitalizations nationwide have been among unvaccinated people, officials say.In a speech about the U.S. economy, Biden said the recovery hinges on getting the pandemic under control. He said four states with low vaccination rates accounted for 40% of all cases last week."So please, please get vaccinated," Biden said. "Get vaccinated now."

  • Biden Backpedals on Claim That Facebook Is ‘Killing People’ With COVID Lies

    Drew Angerer/Getty Images.President Joe Biden on Monday softened his attack on social-media platforms like Facebook for “killing people” by allowing disinformation about the coronavirus vaccine to spread online.Following remarks on the economy Monday, Biden was asked to clarify his rebuke of Facebook last week and his suggestion that the platform itself was causing deaths. He told reporters that his earlier remarks were actually in response to a report he had recently seen that indicated a dozen

  • Biden softens comment about Facebook "killing people"

    "Facebook isn't killing people," the president said on Monday.

  • Rupert Murdoch ‘hates Trump’ but loves the money he brings Fox News, Michael Wolff says

    ‘People in the Murdoch family don’t speak to each other, partly over the issue ... of Fox News and Donald Trump,’ author tells CNN

  • Toyota Pulls Tokyo Olympics-Related TV Ads in Japan Due to COVID Concerns

    Toyota, a sponsor of the Tokyo Olympics, has pulled their TV ads in Japan relating to the Summer Games amid rising public health concerns

  • Biden faces new threats to U.S. leadership as instability rises

    Hot spots have mushroomed across the world in 2021, adding multiple international crises to President Biden's formidable domestic to-do list. Why it matters: Cracks in the global order, which had been presided over by unrivaled American influence since the end of the Cold War, are growing. The proliferation of great-power flashpoints, and failing or failed states, creates new threats to American leadership — and to the global economy, which has been recovering.Get market news worthy of your time

  • If You Had COVID, You're Protected for at Least This Long, New Study Says

    Time and time again, experts have told us that getting vaccinated is the safest and most effective way to protect against the coronavirus. A prior COVID infection will also trigger antibodies, but getting COVID can put you at serious risk, and research about how long you're protected from reinfection has been mixed. Most experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), still recommend that those who have had COVID get vaccinated as well. Now, a new study has given a littl

  • Andrew Lloyd Webber Closes London ‘Cinderella’ Musical Due To Covid-19; Composer Blames Government For “Devastating Decision”

    Andrew Lloyd Webber has announced the indefinite closure of his new West End musical Cinderella a day before its official opening due to what the composer angrily called “the blunt instrument that is the Government’s isolation guidance” regarding Covid-19. In a tweet Monday morning, Webber said the musical, which began performances just last month at […]

  • McCarthy makes his 5 GOP picks for Jan. 6 select committee

    The list is led by Rep. Jim Banks, chair of the Republican Study Committee, as the ranking member.

  • Half of urban carbon emissions come from just 15% of cities

    Just a few cities are responsible for the majority of urban carbon emissions. For each city, researchers tallied inventories of carbon emissions from various sources including transportation, energy use, and industry. The concentration of emissions were from cities in China, driven by its industrial sector.

  • Shortages may be easing according to news and job listings: BofA

    As the world continues to bounce back from the pandemic, the story of the economic recovery has been underscored by significant supply shortages. However, according to a report released by Bank of America Global Research, the peak for these shortages may have already passed.

  • Delta variant: Which Asian countries are seeing rising cases?

    Some Asian countries are now seeing rising coronavirus infections - is that down to the Delta variant?

  • Bitcoin heads toward lowest level in 2021 as crypto’s slide continues with stock-market rout

    Bitcoin trades under pressure Monday, with the world's No. 1 crypto trading near its lowest level since Jan. 1, according to data compiled by Dow Jones Market Data.

  • How Rich Is Former President Donald Trump?

    Former President Donald Trump isn't shy about his business acumen or his vast riches -- but how wealthy is he? Since Trump took the presidency in January 2017, subsequently seeing two impeachments and...

  • From Detroit to Germany to Mumbai, climate change is worsening torrential downpours

    Thanks to climate change, the Earth’s atmosphere now holds more moisture than in decades past, which is, in part, leading to more frequent extreme rainfall events, experts say.

  • Author Michael Wolff rips into CNN host Brian Stelter while appearing on Stelter's show

    Michael Wolff, the author best known for the tell-all “Fire & Fury: Inside The Trump White House,” appeared on “Reliable Sources” this weekend to promote his newest book — but also took the opportunity to air some of his grievances with host Brian Stelter.

  • Biden says inflation 'temporary'

    Biden said he told Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell recently that the Fed was independent and should take whatever steps it deems necessary to support a strong, durable recovery.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-COVID-19 surge sparks bond rally, stocks on worst run in 18 months

    Investors moved away from risky assets on Monday as a rise in worldwide coronavirus cases crushed bond yields and left stocks facing losing streaks, with Wall Street falling more than 1%. New COVID-19 cases rose in England and Asia, with U.S. infections soaring 70% last week, dampening optimism on the economic recovery. "Investors shed risk assets in early morning trading amid fears of a surge in COVID infections that have the potential to curtail global growth," said Peter Essele, head of investment management for Commonwealth Financial Network, in an e-mailed statement.

  • POOL Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    POOL's second-quarter performance is likely to have benefitted from solid backlogs and new pool construction activities. However, rising material and labor costs are concerning.

  • Here's Why Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) is a Strong Momentum Stock

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.