    Global shipments of Vinyl Prime Windows are projected to exceed 211.9 million units by 2025

    NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global shipments of Vinyl Prime Windows are projected to exceed 211.9 million units by 2025, driven by growing investments in energy efficient building products and solutions chiefly for their ability to bring in high ROI benefits. Recovering construction activity in most countries across the global and the huge opportunities in the retrofit market driven by global `green` building standards will also influence growth in the market. Recovery in construction which began in 2011 in the aftermath of the great recession is continuing even today, albeit with slight bumps and turns. This is largely because of the success with which the industry has and continues to evolve and adapt to changes in labor availability, technology and economic turmoil. Digital technologies for concept, design, engineering and building; rise of AR/VR in digital construction; connected construction; smart on-site equipment; increase in modular and prefabricated construction; use of Building Information Monitoring (BIM), automation , robotics, AI, Drones and 3D Printing etc. have helped the industry fight the changing economic realities and remain afloat. Healthy outlook for global investments in construction technologies (Contech) also bodes well for the overall outlook for the construction industry in 2020. The scenario is poised to generate stable opportunities for all players in the construction value chain, including construction materials.



    Benefits of vinyl as a material for windows include high thermal efficiency in comparison to wood or aluminum; easy customization; design flexibility in developing a wide range of styles, shapes and sizes to suite varied home decor; eliminates the need for painting; lesser maintenance load; higher durability; intrinsic noise dampening characteristics; cost benefits and ability to boost overall home value. Vinyl is also recyclable and has longer life as they are less prone to rusting or corrosion, making them environment friendly. High degree of versatility and flexibility means vinyl windows can be easily customized to non-standard sized and shaped windows. Demand also will benefit from the growing trend towards green buildings; and favorable government support for sustainable and energy-efficient construction. Product innovations and improved functionality will continue to remain key focus areas for manufacturers. The growing trend towards transforming patio spaces into extended living rooms is helping drive demand for various patio porch windows options among which vinyl patio doors gains the maximum interest for their durability and low maintenance benefits. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 52.7% of the market, supported by stringent enforcement of building energy efficiency mandates and stable demand for replacement windows in the retrofit market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period led by the projected 5% to 6% growth of the domestic construction industry between the period 2020 to 2024. Rapid urbanization, development of mega cities, government focus on infrastructure development, strong industrialization and increased construction of manufacturing/industrial facilities, are key factors driving this projected growth.



    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    An Introduction to Vinyl Windows
    Steady Growth Projected for Vinyl Windows Market
    Myriad Benefits Offered Drive Adoption of Vinyl Windows
    Developed Regions Account for Bigger Share of Overall Volume
    Shipments
    World Vinyl Windows Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of
    Unit Shipments for Developed and Emerging Regions for the
    Years 2019 & 2025
    Robust Growth Opportunities in China and Other Emerging Regions
    World Vinyl Windows Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by
    Volume CAGR for 2018-2025: Asia-Pacific, China, Middle East,
    Africa, Canada, Latin America, Japan, USA, and Europe
    COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
    Vinyl Windows: A Fragmented Marketplace
    Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Emerges as Key Business Expansion
    Medium
    Select M&A Deals in the World Doors & Windows Market (2014-2019)
    Manufacturers Focus on Product Innovations and Improvements to
    Gain Edge
    Expanded Options, New Colors and Designs: Primary Product
    Distinguishers
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
    Rising Prominence of Energy Efficient Building Products &
    Materials: A Strong Growth Driver
    Ongoing Shift towards Green and LEED-Certified Buildings
    Infuses Robust Market Momentum
    World Green Building Materials Sales in US$ Billion for Years
    2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
    Percentage Breakdown of Green Building Materials Sales (Value)
    by Region/Country (2018)
    Global Green Buildings Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of
    Investment by Sector
    Current Dynamics of World Construction Industry Instigate
    Broad-Based Opportunities for Vinyl Windows Market
    Projected Expansion of the Construction Industry to Spur
    Opportunities for Vinyl Windows Market: World Construction
    Industry Size (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2010, 2015,
    2020 and 2025
    Global Construction Output by Region (2018): Breakdown of
    Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over
    2018-2022
    Growth in the Global Construction Sector by Segment: 2018-2022
    Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthen Market
    Prospects
    Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a Percentage of
    GDP) by Sector for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040
    Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a Percentage of
    GDP) by Region for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040
    Demographic & Societal Trends Add Strength to Building &
    Infrastructure Construction Spending
    Population Growth
    World Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2000,
    2010, 2017, 2030, and 2050
    Rapid Urbanization
    World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
    Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2018 & 2050)
    Growing Affluence of Expanding Middle Class Segment
    Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic
    Region: 2017, 2025 & 2030
    Rising Standards of Living
    Sustained Opportunities in Replacement and Remodelling Projects
    Inflate Shipment Volumes
    Vinyl Windows Face Stiff Competition from Established and
    Emerging Building Materials
    Wood and Metal Remain Major Competing Materials
    Fiber Glass and Cellular PVC Emerge Viable Alternatives

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by
    Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
    Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for
    Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 2: World Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Geographic
    Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
    America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
    of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Vinyl Windows by
    Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
    Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    United States: Major Consumer of Vinyl Windows
    Rising Popularity of Vinyl-based Building Products Aids Market
    Expansion
    Residential Windows & Doors Market in the US (2019): Percentage
    Breakdown of Value Sales by Material
    New Residential Windows Market in the US (2019): Percentage
    Breakdown of New Sales by Type of Material by Region
    Replacement/Remodeling Windows Market in the US (2019):
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Type of Material by Region
    Resiliency in the Construction Sector Strongly Favors Vinyl
    Windows Market
    Trend Towards Smaller and Sustainable Homes Creates Opportunities
    Percentage Breakdown of US Non-Residential Construction
    Investments by Segment: 2019
    Percentage Breakdown of US Construction Investments by Segment:
    2019
    Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and
    Multi-Family Units in Thousands in the US (2013-2019)
    Vinyl Windows Gain Traction in Replacement and Remodelling
    Programs
    Growing Prominence of Thermally Insulated and Energy-Efficient
    Buildings Drives Demand
    Percentage Breakdown of Energy Usage in the US by Sector: 2019
    Percentage Breakdown Energy Usage in the US Residential Sector
    by End-Use: 2019
    Percentage Breakdown Energy Usage in the US Commercial Sector
    by End-Use: 2019
    Favorable Legislations Augment Use Case of Vinyl Windows
    Number of LEED-Certified Projects in the United States (2010-2018)
    The US EPA?s Energy Star Program Favors Adoption of Vinyl Windows
    Breakdown of ENERGY STAR Most Efficient Fixed or Picture Window
    Models by Frame Type: 2019
    Breakdown of ENERGY STAR Most Efficient Casement Style Window
    Models by Frame Type: 2019
    Breakdown of ENERGY STAR Most Efficient Horizontal Slider
    Window Models by Frame Type: 2019
    Market Analytics
    Table 4: USA Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by
    Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
    in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 5: USA Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -
    Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019

    CANADA
    Table 6: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by
    Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
    in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 7: Canada Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -
    Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019

    JAPAN
    Table 8: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by
    Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
    in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 9: Japan Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -
    Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019

    CHINA
    A High-Growth Market for Vinyl Windows
    Construction Industry Scenario Favors Market Expansion
    Chinese Construction Output (in US$ Billion) for the Years
    2016, 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2024
    Percentage Breakdown of Chinese Construction Spending by
    Segment: 2018
    Urbanization: Positive Impact on Vinyl Windows Market
    Urban Population as a Proportion of Total Population in China:
    2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
    Urban Population Growth Rate in China by City Cluster (2010-2020)
    Market Analytics
    Table 10: China Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by
    Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
    in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 11: China Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -
    Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019

    EUROPE
    Europe Remains a Prominent Regional Market for Vinyl Windows
    Higher Share of Space Heating in Energy Consumption Extends
    Potential Opportunities to Vinyl Windows Market: Space Heating
    as a Percentage of Overall Energy Consumption Select European
    Countries (2018)
    Recovery in Construction Activity to Sustain Growth in Demand
    Percentage Change in Construction Volume for Major Countries in
    Europe (2014-2019)
    Market Analytics
    Table 12: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by
    Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
    and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 13: Europe Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by
    Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
    and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 14: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vinyl Windows by
    Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
    Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 15: France Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by
    Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
    in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 16: France Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -
    Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019

    GERMANY
    Table 17: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows
    by Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 18: Germany Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -
    Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
    in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019

    ITALY
    Table 19: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by
    Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
    in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 20: Italy Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -
    Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 21: UK Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by
    Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
    in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 22: UK Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -
    Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019

    SPAIN
    Table 23: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by
    Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
    in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 24: Spain Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -
    Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019

    RUSSIA
    Table 25: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by
    Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
    in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 26: Russia Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -
    Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 27: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl
    Windows by Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 28: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by
    Segment - Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Drive Market Gains
    Projected Growth in Construction Sector in Select Asia-Pacific
    Countries by Segment (2016-2024)
    Estimated Increase in Urban Population in Select Asia-Pacific
    Countries (in Millions) Over the Period 2012-2020
    Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending in Asia-Pacific
    by Sector: 2018
    Asia-Pacific Emerges as Lucrative Regional Market
    Market Analytics
    Table 29: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl
    Windows by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
    and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 30: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by
    Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
    Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 31: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vinyl Windows by
    Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
    for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 32: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows
    by Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 33: Australia Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by
    Segment - Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019

    INDIA
    Table 34: India Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by
    Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
    in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 35: India Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -
    Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 36: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl
    Windows by Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 37: South Korea Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by
    Segment - Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
    Vinyl Windows by Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis
    of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through
    2027

    Table 39: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vinyl
    Windows by Segment - Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent
    Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012
    through 2019

    LATIN AMERICA
    Significant Opportunities for Vinyl Windows Market in Latin
    America
    Market Analytics
    Table 40: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl
    Windows by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
    Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 41: Latin America Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by
    Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
    America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 42: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Vinyl Windows
    by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
    Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 43: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows
    by Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 44: Argentina Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by
    Segment - Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019

    BRAZIL
    Brazil Drives Momentum in the Latin American Vinyl Windows Market
    Market Analytics
    Table 45: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by
    Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
    in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 46: Brazil Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -
    Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019

    MEXICO
    Table 47: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by
    Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
    in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 48: Mexico Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -
    Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 49: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
    Vinyl Windows by Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis
    of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through
    2027

    Table 50: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Vinyl
    Windows by Segment - Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent
    Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012
    through 2019

    MIDDLE EAST
    Healthy Trajectory in Construction Sector Bodes Well
    Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE Drive Construction Investments
    in the Middle East
    Market Analytics
    Table 51: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl
    Windows by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
    and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 52: Middle East Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by
    Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
    Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 53: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Vinyl Windows by
    Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
    for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    IRAN
    Table 54: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by
    Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
    in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 55: Iran Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -
    Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019

    ISRAEL
    Table 56: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by
    Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
    in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 57: Israel Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -
    Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 58: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl
    Windows by Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 59: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by
    Segment - Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 60: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by
    Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
    in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 61: UAE Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -
    Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 62: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
    Vinyl Windows by Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis
    of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through
    2027

    Table 63: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Vinyl Windows
    by Segment - Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019

    AFRICA
    South Africa: A Major Market in the African Continent
    Market Analytics
    Table 64: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by
    Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
    in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 65: Africa Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -
    Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 202
