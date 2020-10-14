NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global shipments of Vinyl Prime Windows are projected to exceed 211.9 million units by 2025, driven by growing investments in energy efficient building products and solutions chiefly for their ability to bring in high ROI benefits. Recovering construction activity in most countries across the global and the huge opportunities in the retrofit market driven by global `green` building standards will also influence growth in the market. Recovery in construction which began in 2011 in the aftermath of the great recession is continuing even today, albeit with slight bumps and turns. This is largely because of the success with which the industry has and continues to evolve and adapt to changes in labor availability, technology and economic turmoil. Digital technologies for concept, design, engineering and building; rise of AR/VR in digital construction; connected construction; smart on-site equipment; increase in modular and prefabricated construction; use of Building Information Monitoring (BIM), automation , robotics, AI, Drones and 3D Printing etc. have helped the industry fight the changing economic realities and remain afloat. Healthy outlook for global investments in construction technologies (Contech) also bodes well for the overall outlook for the construction industry in 2020. The scenario is poised to generate stable opportunities for all players in the construction value chain, including construction materials.
Benefits of vinyl as a material for windows include high thermal efficiency in comparison to wood or aluminum; easy customization; design flexibility in developing a wide range of styles, shapes and sizes to suite varied home decor; eliminates the need for painting; lesser maintenance load; higher durability; intrinsic noise dampening characteristics; cost benefits and ability to boost overall home value. Vinyl is also recyclable and has longer life as they are less prone to rusting or corrosion, making them environment friendly. High degree of versatility and flexibility means vinyl windows can be easily customized to non-standard sized and shaped windows. Demand also will benefit from the growing trend towards green buildings; and favorable government support for sustainable and energy-efficient construction. Product innovations and improved functionality will continue to remain key focus areas for manufacturers. The growing trend towards transforming patio spaces into extended living rooms is helping drive demand for various patio porch windows options among which vinyl patio doors gains the maximum interest for their durability and low maintenance benefits. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 52.7% of the market, supported by stringent enforcement of building energy efficiency mandates and stable demand for replacement windows in the retrofit market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period led by the projected 5% to 6% growth of the domestic construction industry between the period 2020 to 2024. Rapid urbanization, development of mega cities, government focus on infrastructure development, strong industrialization and increased construction of manufacturing/industrial facilities, are key factors driving this projected growth.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Vinyl Windows
Steady Growth Projected for Vinyl Windows Market
Myriad Benefits Offered Drive Adoption of Vinyl Windows
Developed Regions Account for Bigger Share of Overall Volume
Shipments
World Vinyl Windows Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of
Unit Shipments for Developed and Emerging Regions for the
Years 2019 & 2025
Robust Growth Opportunities in China and Other Emerging Regions
World Vinyl Windows Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by
Volume CAGR for 2018-2025: Asia-Pacific, China, Middle East,
Africa, Canada, Latin America, Japan, USA, and Europe
COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
Vinyl Windows: A Fragmented Marketplace
Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Emerges as Key Business Expansion
Medium
Select M&A Deals in the World Doors & Windows Market (2014-2019)
Manufacturers Focus on Product Innovations and Improvements to
Gain Edge
Expanded Options, New Colors and Designs: Primary Product
Distinguishers
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Prominence of Energy Efficient Building Products &
Materials: A Strong Growth Driver
Ongoing Shift towards Green and LEED-Certified Buildings
Infuses Robust Market Momentum
World Green Building Materials Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Percentage Breakdown of Green Building Materials Sales (Value)
by Region/Country (2018)
Global Green Buildings Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of
Investment by Sector
Current Dynamics of World Construction Industry Instigate
Broad-Based Opportunities for Vinyl Windows Market
Projected Expansion of the Construction Industry to Spur
Opportunities for Vinyl Windows Market: World Construction
Industry Size (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2010, 2015,
2020 and 2025
Global Construction Output by Region (2018): Breakdown of
Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over
2018-2022
Growth in the Global Construction Sector by Segment: 2018-2022
Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthen Market
Prospects
Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a Percentage of
GDP) by Sector for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040
Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a Percentage of
GDP) by Region for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040
Demographic & Societal Trends Add Strength to Building &
Infrastructure Construction Spending
Population Growth
World Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2000,
2010, 2017, 2030, and 2050
Rapid Urbanization
World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2018 & 2050)
Growing Affluence of Expanding Middle Class Segment
Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic
Region: 2017, 2025 & 2030
Rising Standards of Living
Sustained Opportunities in Replacement and Remodelling Projects
Inflate Shipment Volumes
Vinyl Windows Face Stiff Competition from Established and
Emerging Building Materials
Wood and Metal Remain Major Competing Materials
Fiber Glass and Cellular PVC Emerge Viable Alternatives
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Vinyl Windows by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
United States: Major Consumer of Vinyl Windows
Rising Popularity of Vinyl-based Building Products Aids Market
Expansion
Residential Windows & Doors Market in the US (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales by Material
New Residential Windows Market in the US (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of New Sales by Type of Material by Region
Replacement/Remodeling Windows Market in the US (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Type of Material by Region
Resiliency in the Construction Sector Strongly Favors Vinyl
Windows Market
Trend Towards Smaller and Sustainable Homes Creates Opportunities
Percentage Breakdown of US Non-Residential Construction
Investments by Segment: 2019
Percentage Breakdown of US Construction Investments by Segment:
2019
Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and
Multi-Family Units in Thousands in the US (2013-2019)
Vinyl Windows Gain Traction in Replacement and Remodelling
Programs
Growing Prominence of Thermally Insulated and Energy-Efficient
Buildings Drives Demand
Percentage Breakdown of Energy Usage in the US by Sector: 2019
Percentage Breakdown Energy Usage in the US Residential Sector
by End-Use: 2019
Percentage Breakdown Energy Usage in the US Commercial Sector
by End-Use: 2019
Favorable Legislations Augment Use Case of Vinyl Windows
Number of LEED-Certified Projects in the United States (2010-2018)
The US EPA?s Energy Star Program Favors Adoption of Vinyl Windows
Breakdown of ENERGY STAR Most Efficient Fixed or Picture Window
Models by Frame Type: 2019
Breakdown of ENERGY STAR Most Efficient Casement Style Window
Models by Frame Type: 2019
Breakdown of ENERGY STAR Most Efficient Horizontal Slider
Window Models by Frame Type: 2019
Market Analytics
Table 4: USA Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by
Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 5: USA Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -
Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019
CANADA
Table 6: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by
Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 7: Canada Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -
Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019
JAPAN
Table 8: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by
Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 9: Japan Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -
Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019
CHINA
A High-Growth Market for Vinyl Windows
Construction Industry Scenario Favors Market Expansion
Chinese Construction Output (in US$ Billion) for the Years
2016, 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2024
Percentage Breakdown of Chinese Construction Spending by
Segment: 2018
Urbanization: Positive Impact on Vinyl Windows Market
Urban Population as a Proportion of Total Population in China:
2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
Urban Population Growth Rate in China by City Cluster (2010-2020)
Market Analytics
Table 10: China Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by
Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 11: China Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -
Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019
EUROPE
Europe Remains a Prominent Regional Market for Vinyl Windows
Higher Share of Space Heating in Energy Consumption Extends
Potential Opportunities to Vinyl Windows Market: Space Heating
as a Percentage of Overall Energy Consumption Select European
Countries (2018)
Recovery in Construction Activity to Sustain Growth in Demand
Percentage Change in Construction Volume for Major Countries in
Europe (2014-2019)
Market Analytics
Table 12: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 13: Europe Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 14: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vinyl Windows by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: France Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by
Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 16: France Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -
Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019
GERMANY
Table 17: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows
by Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 18: Germany Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -
Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019
ITALY
Table 19: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by
Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Italy Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -
Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: UK Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by
Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 22: UK Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -
Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019
SPAIN
Table 23: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by
Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 24: Spain Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -
Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by
Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: Russia Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -
Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl
Windows by Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 28: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by
Segment - Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Drive Market Gains
Projected Growth in Construction Sector in Select Asia-Pacific
Countries by Segment (2016-2024)
Estimated Increase in Urban Population in Select Asia-Pacific
Countries (in Millions) Over the Period 2012-2020
Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending in Asia-Pacific
by Sector: 2018
Asia-Pacific Emerges as Lucrative Regional Market
Market Analytics
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl
Windows by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 31: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vinyl Windows by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows
by Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 33: Australia Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by
Segment - Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019
INDIA
Table 34: India Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by
Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: India Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -
Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl
Windows by Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 37: South Korea Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by
Segment - Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Vinyl Windows by Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 39: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vinyl
Windows by Segment - Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012
through 2019
LATIN AMERICA
Significant Opportunities for Vinyl Windows Market in Latin
America
Market Analytics
Table 40: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl
Windows by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: Latin America Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 42: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Vinyl Windows
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows
by Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: Argentina Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by
Segment - Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019
BRAZIL
Brazil Drives Momentum in the Latin American Vinyl Windows Market
Market Analytics
Table 45: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by
Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 46: Brazil Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -
Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019
MEXICO
Table 47: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by
Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 48: Mexico Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -
Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Vinyl Windows by Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 50: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Vinyl
Windows by Segment - Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012
through 2019
MIDDLE EAST
Healthy Trajectory in Construction Sector Bodes Well
Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE Drive Construction Investments
in the Middle East
Market Analytics
Table 51: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl
Windows by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 52: Middle East Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 53: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Vinyl Windows by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IRAN
Table 54: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by
Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 55: Iran Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -
Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by
Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 57: Israel Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -
Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl
Windows by Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by
Segment - Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by
Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 61: UAE Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -
Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Vinyl Windows by Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Vinyl Windows
by Segment - Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019
AFRICA
South Africa: A Major Market in the African Continent
Market Analytics
Table 64: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by
Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: Africa Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -
Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 202
