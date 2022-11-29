Global shipping growth at risk from economic gloom, UNCTAD says

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are seen stacked at Beirut's port
Jonathan Saul
·2 min read

By Jonathan Saul

LONDON (Reuters) - The pace of global shipping activity is set to lose steam next year as economic turmoil, conflict in Ukraine and the impact of the pandemic weaken the outlook for trade, U.N. agency UNCTAD said on Tuesday.

The world's largest investment banks expect global economic growth to slow further in 2023 following a year roiled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and soaring inflation.

The slowdown is expected to impact shipping, which transports more than 80% of global trade, although tanker freight rates could stay high.

In its Review of Maritime Transport for 2022, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) projected global maritime trade growth would moderate to 1.4% this year and stay at that level in 2023.

This compares with estimated growth of 3.2% in 2021 and overall shipment volume of 11 billion tonnes, versus a 3.8% decline in 2020.

For the overall 2023-2027 period, growth is predicted at an annual average of 2.1%, a slower rate than the previous three-decade average of 3.3%, UNCTAD said, adding that "downside risks are weighing heavily on this forecast".

"The recovery in maritime transport and logistics is now at risk from the war in Ukraine, the continued grip of the pandemic, lingering supply-chain constraints, and China’s cooling economy and zero-COVID policy, along with inflationary pressures and the cost-of-living squeeze," UNCTAD said in the report.

A surge in consumer spending in 2021 pushed container shipping markets to record levels with ports backed up around the world, which was also partly due to the effects of lockdowns.

UNCTAD said the "logjam in logistics will dissolve with the rebalancing of demand and supply forces", but added the risks of industrial action in ports and hinterland transport had increased.

UNCTAD called for investment in maritime supply chains to enable ports, shipping fleets and hinterland connections to be better prepared for future global crises, climate change and the transition to low-carbon energy.

"We need to be better prepared to cope with shocks to global value chains," UNCTAD Secretary General Rebeca Grynspan told reporters.

(Editing by Barbara Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • South Korea November exports set to fall by most in 2-1/2 years - Reuters poll

    South Korea's exports were set for a second month of declines in November and by the steepest pace in 2-1/2 years, hurt by an economic slowdown in China and a downcycle in the tech industry, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. The country's outbound shipments were projected to have fallen 11.0% in November from the same month a year ago, according to the median forecast of 20 economists - the worst annual slump since May 2020, and accelerating from a 5.7% loss in October. "Exports to China are declining at an accelerating pace due to the country's economic slowdown, while semiconductor exports, which account for about a fifth of South Korea's total exports, remain sluggish," said Chun Kyu-yeon, an economist at Hana Securities.

  • S&P Global lowers 2023 growth forecast for emerging markets

    The ratings agency now projects real gross domestic product growth of 3.8% next year, down from its previous forecast of a 4.1% expansion. "The downward revision to growth comes from all EMs (emerging markets) excluding China and Saudi Arabia, with most economies poised to expand below their longer-run trend rates," it said, adding that forecasts for 2024 and 2025 remain broadly unchanged, averaging at 4.3%. While inflation in emerging markets have passed the peak or are peaking soon on the back of declining food and fuel inflation, it is still poised to remain above central banks' targets in many economies, forcing monetary policies to stay restrictive, the agency warned.

  • World’s Smallest Dolphin Disrupts New Zealand Fish Trade With US

    (Bloomberg) -- A US court has temporarily banned imports of New Zealand fish caught in the habitat of the Māui dolphin because the South Pacific nation’s protections for the critically endangered species are not comparable to those in the US.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens:

  • Visalia community gathers for annual Candy Cane Lane parade

    The floats and performers in downtown Visalia Monday night transformed Main Street into Candy Cane Lane.

  • What NFL teams have a bye in Week 13?

    The first 12 weeks of the 2022 NFL season have come and gone. We move on to Week 13 and look at which teams are on the bye.

  • Worker praised for quitting his job after time off for trip wasn’t approved

    ‘You get the chance to see Europe, you don’t say no!’ he wrote on TikTok.

  • Crypto exchange Bitfront shuts down

    "However, despite our efforts ... we have regretfully determined that we need to shut down BITFRONT in order to continue growing the LINE blockchain ecosystem and LINK token economy," the California-based company said in a statement on its website on Sunday. FTX, which was among the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, is now the subject of investigations by authorities for "criminal misconduct". The company had filed for bankruptcy earlier this month, while cryptocurrency lender BlockFi filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday, hurt by exposure to the collapse of FTX.

  • Moon and Mars Ambitions Send Korean Rocket Stocks Skyward

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s plan to land on the moon and Mars in a few decades propelled shares of the nation’s rocket-related stocks on Tuesday. Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapPresident Yoon Suk Yeol spelled out the country’s space roadmap late Monday with an

  • NATO foreign ministers discuss more winter aid for Kyiv

    NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg will call on allies to pledge more winter aid for Kyiv at a meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, after Ukraine's president told residents to brace for another week of cold and darkness due to Russian attacks on infrastructure. NATO foreign ministers meeting in Bucharest will focus on ramping up military assistance for Ukraine such as air defence systems and ammunition, even as diplomats acknowledge supply and capacity issues, but also discuss non-lethal aid as well. Part of this non-lethal aid - goods such as fuel, medical supplies, winter equipment and drone jammers - has been delivered through a NATO assistance package that allies can contribute to and which Stoltenberg aims to increase.

  • China COVID protests are ‘a gut punch at the worst possible time for Apple’: Analyst

    Wedbush Managing Director & Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how China's zero-COVID policy and ensuing protests are having a detrimental impact on Apple stock.

  • Why Retailers Are Trying Extra Hard to Woo Holiday Shoppers

    Amazon held what amounted to an extra Prime Day in October, blanketing its site with deals. Best Buy rolled out Black Friday-level sales last month. And on Friday, Kohl’s entered the first 200 people to walk into each of its stores into a sweepstakes, with prizes including gift cards to Sephora and a family trip to a Legoland resort. With the arrival of the all-important holiday shopping season, retailers are not just competing with one another to attract customers. They are also competing again

  • ‘I believe the economy is the biggest bubble in world history,’ says ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author Robert Kiyosaki: ‘God have mercy on us all’

    'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Robert Kiyosaki sees more pain ahead for the global economy, even as some investors are wondering if the bottom is in for U.S. stocks.

  • The stock market has another 8% to climb in 2022 as a resilient economy will buck expectations for either a hard or a soft landing, veteran strategist Ed Yardeni says

    "The consumer just didn't get the recession memo and they keep spending," investment strategist Ed Yardeni said.

  • How Big Tech layoffs could impact some of the priciest housing markets

    A series of layoffs at America’s major technology companies could put pressure on local housing markets amid a broader nationwide cooling. These layoffs, brought on in part by a series of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and a decline in revenues, could cause forced sales, damage buyer confidence and lead to smaller down…

  • 4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

    With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...

  • Another Reason a Quick End to the Fed’s Rate Hikes Looks Unlikely

    Although growth of the U.S. money supply is slowing, employment trends are strong, lots of cash is left over from the pandemic stimulus, and using credit cards is easy. That has put many people in a buying mood, inflation or no inflation.

  • 'Economy Biggest Bubble in History,' Says 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author

    Kiyosaki and other prophets of doom, including Nouriel Roubini, see economic and financial crisis ahead.

  • The stock market will fall 25% when the looming US recession hits in mid-2023, Deutsche Bank says

    Deutsche Bank sees the stock market plunging 25% as a recession hits, but recovering by year-end 2023.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Stimulus Checks Provide a Shocking Amount of Extra Cash

    During the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government authorized multiple stimulus checks. This money went to millions of eligible Americans, and new data suggests that it made a huge and lasting impact on the financial lives of individuals across the country. Specifically, data from the Federal Reserve has revealed a major increase in the aggregate amount of cash that Americans have on hand.

  • Italy Has a $127 Billion Debt Problem It Can’t Easily Resolve

    (Bloomberg) -- While much of Europe Inc. is shrinking state-backed loans from the pandemic, Italian companies are still sitting on mountains of such borrowings, complicating government efforts to help them surmount the latest crisis: soaring energy costs.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingItalian companies had a record €123.