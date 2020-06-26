Global Shortwave Infrared Market (2020 to 2025) - Rise in Demand for SWIR Cameras for Use in New Applications Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Scanning Type, Technology, Application, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global SWIR market is projected to grow from USD 177 million in 2020 to USD 279 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2025.

Factors such as the rising demand for line-scan SWIR cameras for machine vision applications, increasing penetration of SWIR cameras in the military & defense vertical, and growing adoption of SWIR cameras in commercial applications are expected to drive market growth.



Line-scan SWIR, by scanning type, to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Line-scan SWIR technology contains a single row of pixels used to capture data very quickly. As the object moves past the camera, a complete image can be reconstructed in the software, line by line. Line-scan systems are best employed in high-speed processing or fast-moving conveyor line applications. Unlike area-scan detectors, a line-scan detector can expose a new image while the previous image is still transferring its data as the pixel readout is faster than the camera exposure.



Monitoring and Inspection, by application type, to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The increase in the use of SWIR technology in inspection of manufacturing of products like glass, food and beverage, automobile etc. has led to the increase in the demand of SWIR technology. Moreover, SWIR technology is used in monitoring applications in order to make sure the product is built with the specifications which are standardized by the manufacturer.



Uncooled SWIR technology to account for the largest market share during the forecast period



The growth of this segment can be attributed to the long service life and low sensitivity to light exposure of uncooled SWIR cameras, as well as the use of vanadium oxide resistors. The common type of thermal imaging devices - uncooled systems - operates quietly and can be activated immediately. Security & surveillance is the major application area for which uncooled SWIR cameras are used in the shortwave infrared market.



APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



As the region's electronic manufacturing capabilities are increasing, especially in countries such as China, Japan, and India, the demand for SWIR technology is growing. A camera's ability to see through semiconductor materials using SWIR technology is extremely beneficial to the manufacturing process as infrared images highlight defects such as cracks inside the silicon wafer. SWIR systems save manufacturers money and help eliminate waste. High frame rate SWIR cameras are extremely effective at these tasks.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 SWIR Market Expected to Witness Significant Growth from 2020 to 2025

4.2 SWIR Market, by Technology

4.3 SWIR Market, by Application

4.4 SWIR Market, by Scanning Type

4.5 SWIR Market, by Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Core Industry Segments for Overall SWIR Market

5.2.1 Companies Offering SWIR Products

5.2.2 End-users

5.3 Key Industry Trends

5.4 Pest Analysis

5.4.1 Political Factors

5.4.2 Economic Factors

5.4.3 Social Factors

5.4.4 Technological Factors

5.5 Market Dynamics

5.5.1 Drivers

5.5.1.1 Rise in Use of SWIR Cameras in Machine Vision Applications

5.5.1.2 Increase in Penetration of SWIR Cameras in Military & Defense Vertical

5.5.1.3 Surge in Demand for SWIR Cameras for Use in Multiple Commercial Applications

5.5.1.4 Upgrades in Technological Features and Characteristics of SWIR Detectors

5.5.2 Restraints

5.5.2.1 Stringent Regulations Related to Import and Export of SWIR Cameras

5.5.3 Opportunities

5.5.3.1 Rise in Demand for SWIR Cameras for Use in New Applications

5.5.4 Challenges

5.5.4.1 High Manufacturing Costs of SWIR Cameras

5.6 Impact of Covid-19 on SWIR Market



6 Materials Used in SWIR Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Indium Gallium Arsenide

6.2.1 Increase in Use of Indium Gallium Arsenide SWIR Detectors in Majority of Thermal Applications

6.3 Indium Antimonide

6.3.1 Surge in Demand for Indium Antimonide Materials for Use in Live Tracking and Gps Applications

6.4 Lead Sulfide

6.4.1 Rise in Disruptive Applications of Lead Sulfide SWIR Cameras in Scientific Research

6.5 Mercury Cadmium Telluride

6.5.1 Increase in Use of Mercury Cadmium Telluride SWIR Detectors for Monitoring and Inspection Applications



7 SWIR Market, by Scanning Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Area Scan

7.2.1 Increase in Use of Area-Scan SWIR Cameras for Security and Surveillance Applications

7.3 Line Scan

7.3.1 Rise in Impact of Non-Industrial Vertical on SWIR Market for Line Scan



8 SWIR Market, by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cooled SWIR Technology

8.2.1 Cooled SWIR Cameras Create Clear Images With High Spectral Filtering and Improved Magnification Performance

8.3 Uncooled SWIR Technology

8.3.1 Uncooled SWIR Cameras Eliminate Requirement of Cryogenic Cooling of Imaging Sensors Installed in Them



9 SWIR Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Security and Surveillance

9.2.1 Increase in Investments in Military & Defense and Commercial Verticals to Fuel Growth of SWIR Market from 2020 to 2025

9.3 Monitoring and Inspection

9.3.1 Surge in Use of Indium Gallium Arsenide SWIR Cameras in Food & Beverage and Glass Manufacturing Industries

9.4 Detection

9.4.1 Rise in Adoption of SWIR Cameras in Different Industries to Ensure Quality Products



10 SWIR Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Industrial

10.2.1 Automotive

10.2.1.1 Rise in Adoption of SWIR Cameras in Wide Range of Applications in Automotive Industry

10.2.2 Aerospace

10.2.2.1 Surge in Demand for SWIR Cameras from Aerospace Vertical for Use in Enhanced Vision Systems

10.2.3 Electronics & Semiconductors

10.2.3.1 Increase in Use of SWIR Cameras for Inspection of Quality of Pure Semiconductor Materials

10.2.4 Oil & Gas

10.2.4.1 Surge in Demand for SWIR Cameras to Understand Dimensions of Oil Wells and Coal Mines

10.2.5 Food & Beverages

10.2.5.1 Rise in Use of SWIR Cameras for In-Line Food Inspection Through Conveyor Belts

10.2.6 Glass

10.2.6.1 Increase in Use of SWIR Cameras for Imaging Temperature Gradients of Glass Products

10.2.7 Others

10.3 Non- Industrial

10.3.1 Military & Defense

10.3.1.1 Surge in Use of SWIR Cameras in Military & Defense Vertical to Provide Clear Images

10.3.2 Medical

10.3.2.1 Emergence of New Sub-Applications of SWIR Cameras in Medical Vertical

10.3.3 Scientific Research

10.3.3.1 Increase in Adoption of SWIR Products for Scientific Research

10.3.4 Others



11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 New Technologies Hold Potential for SWIR Products in US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Large Manufacturing Capabilities Increase Demand for SWIR Products

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Signiant Medical and Automobile Verticals in Mexico Driving Market

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 UK

11.3.1.1 Technological Advancements Disrupting Market in UK

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.2.1 Automotive and Military & Defense Verticals Lead Market in Germany

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 Food Inspection and Audit to Drive Market in France

11.3.4 Rest of Europe (Roe)

11.4 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 Development of Electronics and Semiconductors to Contribute to Demand for SWIR Detectors

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Security and Surveillance Responsible for Rise in Consumption of SWIR Detectors

11.4.3 India

11.4.3.1 Significant Demand for SWIR Products from Military & Defense Vertical

11.4.4 Rest of APAC (ROAPAC)

11.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

11.5.1 South America

11.5.2 Middle East and Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Ranking Analysis: SWIR Market

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2020

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Innovators

12.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.4 Emerging Companies

12.4 Strength of Product and Service Portfolio

12.5 Business Strategy Excellence

12.6 Competitive Landscape and Trends

12.6.1 Product Launches

12.6.2 Product Developments



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Collins Aerospace

13.2.2 Flir Systems, Inc.

13.2.3 Xenics Nv

13.2.4 New Imaging Technologies

13.2.5 Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

13.2.6 Raptor Photonics Limited

13.2.7 Lynred

13.2.8 Teledyne Princeton Instruments

13.2.9 Photon Etc.

13.2.10 Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

13.2.11 Opgal Optronics

13.2.12 Intevac

13.2.13 Inview Technology Corporation

13.2.14 Sierra Olympic Technologies

13.2.15 Fluxdata

13.3 Key Innovators

13.3.1 Ircameras LLC

13.3.2 Episensors, Inc.

13.3.3 Princeton Infrared Technologies, Inc.

13.3.4 Leonardo Drs

13.3.5 Infratec

