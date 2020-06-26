Global Shortwave Infrared Market (2020 to 2025) - Rise in Demand for SWIR Cameras for Use in New Applications Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Scanning Type, Technology, Application, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global SWIR market is projected to grow from USD 177 million in 2020 to USD 279 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2025.
Factors such as the rising demand for line-scan SWIR cameras for machine vision applications, increasing penetration of SWIR cameras in the military & defense vertical, and growing adoption of SWIR cameras in commercial applications are expected to drive market growth.
Line-scan SWIR, by scanning type, to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Line-scan SWIR technology contains a single row of pixels used to capture data very quickly. As the object moves past the camera, a complete image can be reconstructed in the software, line by line. Line-scan systems are best employed in high-speed processing or fast-moving conveyor line applications. Unlike area-scan detectors, a line-scan detector can expose a new image while the previous image is still transferring its data as the pixel readout is faster than the camera exposure.
Monitoring and Inspection, by application type, to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The increase in the use of SWIR technology in inspection of manufacturing of products like glass, food and beverage, automobile etc. has led to the increase in the demand of SWIR technology. Moreover, SWIR technology is used in monitoring applications in order to make sure the product is built with the specifications which are standardized by the manufacturer.
Uncooled SWIR technology to account for the largest market share during the forecast period
The growth of this segment can be attributed to the long service life and low sensitivity to light exposure of uncooled SWIR cameras, as well as the use of vanadium oxide resistors. The common type of thermal imaging devices - uncooled systems - operates quietly and can be activated immediately. Security & surveillance is the major application area for which uncooled SWIR cameras are used in the shortwave infrared market.
APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
As the region's electronic manufacturing capabilities are increasing, especially in countries such as China, Japan, and India, the demand for SWIR technology is growing. A camera's ability to see through semiconductor materials using SWIR technology is extremely beneficial to the manufacturing process as infrared images highlight defects such as cracks inside the silicon wafer. SWIR systems save manufacturers money and help eliminate waste. High frame rate SWIR cameras are extremely effective at these tasks.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 SWIR Market Expected to Witness Significant Growth from 2020 to 2025
4.2 SWIR Market, by Technology
4.3 SWIR Market, by Application
4.4 SWIR Market, by Scanning Type
4.5 SWIR Market, by Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Core Industry Segments for Overall SWIR Market
5.2.1 Companies Offering SWIR Products
5.2.2 End-users
5.3 Key Industry Trends
5.4 Pest Analysis
5.4.1 Political Factors
5.4.2 Economic Factors
5.4.3 Social Factors
5.4.4 Technological Factors
5.5 Market Dynamics
5.5.1 Drivers
5.5.1.1 Rise in Use of SWIR Cameras in Machine Vision Applications
5.5.1.2 Increase in Penetration of SWIR Cameras in Military & Defense Vertical
5.5.1.3 Surge in Demand for SWIR Cameras for Use in Multiple Commercial Applications
5.5.1.4 Upgrades in Technological Features and Characteristics of SWIR Detectors
5.5.2 Restraints
5.5.2.1 Stringent Regulations Related to Import and Export of SWIR Cameras
5.5.3 Opportunities
5.5.3.1 Rise in Demand for SWIR Cameras for Use in New Applications
5.5.4 Challenges
5.5.4.1 High Manufacturing Costs of SWIR Cameras
5.6 Impact of Covid-19 on SWIR Market
6 Materials Used in SWIR Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Indium Gallium Arsenide
6.2.1 Increase in Use of Indium Gallium Arsenide SWIR Detectors in Majority of Thermal Applications
6.3 Indium Antimonide
6.3.1 Surge in Demand for Indium Antimonide Materials for Use in Live Tracking and Gps Applications
6.4 Lead Sulfide
6.4.1 Rise in Disruptive Applications of Lead Sulfide SWIR Cameras in Scientific Research
6.5 Mercury Cadmium Telluride
6.5.1 Increase in Use of Mercury Cadmium Telluride SWIR Detectors for Monitoring and Inspection Applications
7 SWIR Market, by Scanning Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Area Scan
7.2.1 Increase in Use of Area-Scan SWIR Cameras for Security and Surveillance Applications
7.3 Line Scan
7.3.1 Rise in Impact of Non-Industrial Vertical on SWIR Market for Line Scan
8 SWIR Market, by Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cooled SWIR Technology
8.2.1 Cooled SWIR Cameras Create Clear Images With High Spectral Filtering and Improved Magnification Performance
8.3 Uncooled SWIR Technology
8.3.1 Uncooled SWIR Cameras Eliminate Requirement of Cryogenic Cooling of Imaging Sensors Installed in Them
9 SWIR Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Security and Surveillance
9.2.1 Increase in Investments in Military & Defense and Commercial Verticals to Fuel Growth of SWIR Market from 2020 to 2025
9.3 Monitoring and Inspection
9.3.1 Surge in Use of Indium Gallium Arsenide SWIR Cameras in Food & Beverage and Glass Manufacturing Industries
9.4 Detection
9.4.1 Rise in Adoption of SWIR Cameras in Different Industries to Ensure Quality Products
10 SWIR Market, by Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Industrial
10.2.1 Automotive
10.2.1.1 Rise in Adoption of SWIR Cameras in Wide Range of Applications in Automotive Industry
10.2.2 Aerospace
10.2.2.1 Surge in Demand for SWIR Cameras from Aerospace Vertical for Use in Enhanced Vision Systems
10.2.3 Electronics & Semiconductors
10.2.3.1 Increase in Use of SWIR Cameras for Inspection of Quality of Pure Semiconductor Materials
10.2.4 Oil & Gas
10.2.4.1 Surge in Demand for SWIR Cameras to Understand Dimensions of Oil Wells and Coal Mines
10.2.5 Food & Beverages
10.2.5.1 Rise in Use of SWIR Cameras for In-Line Food Inspection Through Conveyor Belts
10.2.6 Glass
10.2.6.1 Increase in Use of SWIR Cameras for Imaging Temperature Gradients of Glass Products
10.2.7 Others
10.3 Non- Industrial
10.3.1 Military & Defense
10.3.1.1 Surge in Use of SWIR Cameras in Military & Defense Vertical to Provide Clear Images
10.3.2 Medical
10.3.2.1 Emergence of New Sub-Applications of SWIR Cameras in Medical Vertical
10.3.3 Scientific Research
10.3.3.1 Increase in Adoption of SWIR Products for Scientific Research
10.3.4 Others
11 Geographic Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.1.1 New Technologies Hold Potential for SWIR Products in US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.2.1 Large Manufacturing Capabilities Increase Demand for SWIR Products
11.2.3 Mexico
11.2.3.1 Signiant Medical and Automobile Verticals in Mexico Driving Market
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 UK
11.3.1.1 Technological Advancements Disrupting Market in UK
11.3.2 Germany
11.3.2.1 Automotive and Military & Defense Verticals Lead Market in Germany
11.3.3 France
11.3.3.1 Food Inspection and Audit to Drive Market in France
11.3.4 Rest of Europe (Roe)
11.4 Asia-Pacific (APAC)
11.4.1 China
11.4.1.1 Development of Electronics and Semiconductors to Contribute to Demand for SWIR Detectors
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.2.1 Security and Surveillance Responsible for Rise in Consumption of SWIR Detectors
11.4.3 India
11.4.3.1 Significant Demand for SWIR Products from Military & Defense Vertical
11.4.4 Rest of APAC (ROAPAC)
11.5 Rest of the World (RoW)
11.5.1 South America
11.5.2 Middle East and Africa
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Ranking Analysis: SWIR Market
12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2020
12.3.1 Visionary Leaders
12.3.2 Innovators
12.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.3.4 Emerging Companies
12.4 Strength of Product and Service Portfolio
12.5 Business Strategy Excellence
12.6 Competitive Landscape and Trends
12.6.1 Product Launches
12.6.2 Product Developments
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Key Players
13.2.1 Collins Aerospace
13.2.2 Flir Systems, Inc.
13.2.3 Xenics Nv
13.2.4 New Imaging Technologies
13.2.5 Allied Vision Technologies GmbH
13.2.6 Raptor Photonics Limited
13.2.7 Lynred
13.2.8 Teledyne Princeton Instruments
13.2.9 Photon Etc.
13.2.10 Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
13.2.11 Opgal Optronics
13.2.12 Intevac
13.2.13 Inview Technology Corporation
13.2.14 Sierra Olympic Technologies
13.2.15 Fluxdata
13.3 Key Innovators
13.3.1 Ircameras LLC
13.3.2 Episensors, Inc.
13.3.3 Princeton Infrared Technologies, Inc.
13.3.4 Leonardo Drs
13.3.5 Infratec
