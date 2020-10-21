Global Shunt Reactor Industry

Global Shunt Reactor Market to Reach $3. 4 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Shunt Reactor estimated at US$2. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.

4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.1% over the period 2020-2027. Oil-Immersed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.8% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Air-Core segment is readjusted to a revised 2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $730.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR



The Shunt Reactor market in the U.S. is estimated at US$730.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$696.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 379-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Siemens AG

TEBA Transformer Industrial Group

Toshiba Corporation

Trench Austria GmbH

Zaporozhtransformator PrJSC

ABB Group

Crompton Greaves Ltd.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

General Electric Company

Hilkar

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nissin Electric Co., Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Shunt Reactor Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Shunt Reactor Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Shunt Reactor Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Shunt Reactor Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Oil-Immersed (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Oil-Immersed (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Oil-Immersed (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Air-Core (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Air-Core (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Air-Core (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Variable Reactors (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Variable Reactors (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Variable Reactors (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Fixed Reactors (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Fixed Reactors (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Fixed Reactors (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Electrical Utilities (End-Use) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Electrical Utilities (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Electrical Utilities (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Industrial Verticals (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Industrial Verticals (End-Use) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Industrial Verticals (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Shunt Reactor Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Shunt Reactor Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Shunt Reactor Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Shunt Reactor Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Shunt Reactor Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Shunt Reactor Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: Shunt Reactor Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Shunt Reactor Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Shunt Reactor Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: Shunt Reactor Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Shunt Reactor Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Shunt Reactor Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 33: Shunt Reactor Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Shunt Reactor Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Shunt Reactor Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Shunt Reactor Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Canadian Shunt Reactor Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Shunt Reactor Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Shunt Reactor Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Shunt Reactor: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 41: Shunt Reactor Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Shunt Reactor Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Shunt

Reactor in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Shunt Reactor Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Shunt Reactor Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Shunt

Reactor in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese Shunt Reactor Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Shunt Reactor Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Shunt Reactor Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Shunt Reactor Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Shunt Reactor Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Shunt Reactor in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Shunt Reactor Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Shunt Reactor Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Chinese Demand for Shunt Reactor in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Shunt Reactor Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Shunt Reactor Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Shunt Reactor Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Shunt Reactor Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Shunt Reactor Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Shunt Reactor Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Shunt Reactor Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 62: Shunt Reactor Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Shunt Reactor Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Shunt Reactor Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: Shunt Reactor Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: European Shunt Reactor Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European Shunt Reactor Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 68: Shunt Reactor Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: European Shunt Reactor Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 70: Shunt Reactor Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: French Shunt Reactor Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Shunt Reactor Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Shunt Reactor Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 74: French Shunt Reactor Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: French Shunt Reactor Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Shunt Reactor Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 77: French Shunt Reactor Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: French Shunt Reactor Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 79: Shunt Reactor Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: German Shunt Reactor Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: German Shunt Reactor Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Shunt Reactor Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: German Shunt Reactor Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Shunt Reactor Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Shunt Reactor Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: German Shunt Reactor Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Shunt Reactor Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 88: Italian Shunt Reactor Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Shunt Reactor Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 90: Italian Shunt Reactor Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Italian Demand for Shunt Reactor in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Shunt Reactor Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 93: Italian Shunt Reactor Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Italian Demand for Shunt Reactor in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Shunt Reactor Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 96: Italian Shunt Reactor Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 97: United Kingdom Market for Shunt Reactor: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 98: Shunt Reactor Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: United Kingdom Shunt Reactor Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Shunt Reactor in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: United Kingdom Shunt Reactor Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: Shunt Reactor Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Shunt Reactor in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: United Kingdom Shunt Reactor Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Shunt Reactor Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 106: Spanish Shunt Reactor Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Spanish Shunt Reactor Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 108: Shunt Reactor Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 109: Spanish Shunt Reactor Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Shunt Reactor Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 111: Spanish Shunt Reactor Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Spanish Shunt Reactor Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Shunt Reactor Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 114: Spanish Shunt Reactor Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 115: Russian Shunt Reactor Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Shunt Reactor Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 117: Russian Shunt Reactor Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Russian Shunt Reactor Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Shunt Reactor Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 120: Shunt Reactor Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Russian Shunt Reactor Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Shunt Reactor Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 123: Shunt Reactor Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 124: Rest of Europe Shunt Reactor Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 125: Shunt Reactor Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Europe Shunt Reactor Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Europe Shunt Reactor Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 128: Shunt Reactor Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Europe Shunt Reactor Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Europe Shunt Reactor Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 131: Shunt Reactor Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Europe Shunt Reactor Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Asia-Pacific Shunt Reactor Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 134: Shunt Reactor Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 135: Asia-Pacific Shunt Reactor Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Shunt Reactor Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 137: Asia-Pacific Shunt Reactor Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 138: Asia-Pacific Shunt Reactor Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Shunt Reactor Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 140: Asia-Pacific Shunt Reactor Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Asia-Pacific Shunt Reactor Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Shunt Reactor Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 143: Asia-Pacific Shunt Reactor Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 144: Asia-Pacific Shunt Reactor Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 145: Shunt Reactor Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Australian Shunt Reactor Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Australian Shunt Reactor Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Shunt Reactor Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Australian Shunt Reactor Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Shunt Reactor Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Shunt Reactor Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Australian Shunt Reactor Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 153: Shunt Reactor Market Share Distribution in Australia

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 154: Indian Shunt Reactor Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 155: Indian Shunt Reactor Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 156: Shunt Reactor Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 157: Indian Shunt Reactor Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Shunt Reactor Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 159: Indian Shunt Reactor Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Indian Shunt Reactor Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Shunt Reactor Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 162: Indian Shunt Reactor Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 163: Shunt Reactor Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: South Korean Shunt Reactor Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 165: Shunt Reactor Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Shunt Reactor Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 167: South Korean Shunt Reactor Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 168: Shunt Reactor Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Shunt Reactor Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 170: South Korean Shunt Reactor Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 171: Shunt Reactor Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 172: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Shunt Reactor:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Shunt Reactor Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 174: Rest of Asia-Pacific Shunt Reactor Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Shunt Reactor in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Rest of Asia-Pacific Shunt Reactor Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 177: Shunt Reactor Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Shunt Reactor in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Rest of Asia-Pacific Shunt Reactor Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 180: Shunt Reactor Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 181: Latin American Shunt Reactor Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 182: Shunt Reactor Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 183: Latin American Shunt Reactor Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 184: Latin American Shunt Reactor Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Shunt Reactor Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 186: Latin American Shunt Reactor Marketby Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Latin American Demand for Shunt Reactor in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Shunt Reactor Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Latin American Shunt Reactor Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Latin American Demand for Shunt Reactor in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Shunt Reactor Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 192: Latin American Shunt Reactor Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 193: Argentinean Shunt Reactor Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 194: Shunt Reactor Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Argentinean Shunt Reactor Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Argentinean Shunt Reactor Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 197: Shunt Reactor Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 198: Argentinean Shunt Reactor Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Argentinean Shunt Reactor Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 200: Shunt Reactor Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 201: Argentinean Shunt Reactor Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 202: Shunt Reactor Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Brazilian Shunt Reactor Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Brazilian Shunt Reactor Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Shunt Reactor Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 206: Brazilian Shunt Reactor Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Brazilian Shunt Reactor Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 208: Shunt Reactor Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 209: Brazilian Shunt Reactor Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 210: Brazilian Shunt Reactor Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 211: Shunt Reactor Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 212: Mexican Shunt Reactor Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 213: Mexican Shunt Reactor Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Shunt Reactor Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 215: Mexican Shunt Reactor Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 216: Shunt Reactor Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Shunt Reactor Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 218: Mexican Shunt Reactor Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 219: Shunt Reactor Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 220: Rest of Latin America Shunt Reactor Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 221: Shunt Reactor Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 222: Rest of Latin America Shunt Reactor Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Rest of Latin America Shunt Reactor Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 224: Shunt Reactor Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 225: Shunt Reactor Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Rest of Latin America Shunt Reactor Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 227: Shunt Reactor Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 228: Shunt Reactor Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 229: The Middle East Shunt Reactor Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 230: Shunt Reactor Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 231: The Middle East Shunt Reactor Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 232: The Middle East Shunt Reactor Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 233: The Middle East Shunt Reactor Historic Marketby Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 234: Shunt Reactor Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 235: The Middle East Shunt Reactor Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 236: Shunt Reactor Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 237: The Middle East Shunt Reactor Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 238: The Middle East Shunt Reactor Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 239: Shunt Reactor Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 240: The Middle East Shunt Reactor Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 241: Iranian Market for Shunt Reactor: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 242: Shunt Reactor Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 243: Iranian Shunt Reactor Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 244: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Shunt

Reactor in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 245: Iranian Shunt Reactor Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 246: Shunt Reactor Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 247: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Shunt

Reactor in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 248: Iranian Shunt Reactor Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 249: Shunt Reactor Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 250: Israeli Shunt Reactor Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 251: Shunt Reactor Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 252: Israeli Shunt Reactor Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 253: Israeli Shunt Reactor Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 254: Shunt Reactor Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 255: Israeli Shunt Reactor Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 256: Israeli Shunt Reactor Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 257: Shunt Reactor Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 258: Israeli Shunt Reactor Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 259: Saudi Arabian Shunt Reactor Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 260: Shunt Reactor Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 261: Saudi Arabian Shunt Reactor Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 262: Saudi Arabian Demand for Shunt Reactor in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 263: Shunt Reactor Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 264: Saudi Arabian Shunt Reactor Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 265: Saudi Arabian Demand for Shunt Reactor in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 266: Shunt Reactor Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 267: Saudi Arabian Shunt Reactor Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 268: Shunt Reactor Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 269: United Arab Emirates Shunt Reactor Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 270: Shunt Reactor Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 271: Shunt Reactor Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 272: United Arab Emirates Shunt Reactor Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 273: Shunt Reactor Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 274: Shunt Reactor Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 275: United Arab Emirates Shunt Reactor Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 276: Shunt Reactor Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 277: Shunt Reactor Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 278: Rest of Middle East Shunt Reactor Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 279: Rest of Middle East Shunt Reactor Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 280: Shunt Reactor Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 281: Rest of Middle East Shunt Reactor Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 282: Shunt Reactor Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 283: Shunt Reactor Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 284: Rest of Middle East Shunt Reactor Market in



