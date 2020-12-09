Global Silica Flour Industry
Global Silica Flour Market to Reach $654. 1 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Silica Flour estimated at US$441. 4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$654.
New York, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silica Flour Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960710/?utm_source=GNW
1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Sodium silicate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$107.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fiberglass segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $119.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
The Silica Flour market in the U.S. is estimated at US$119.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$136 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
Cultured marble Segment to Record 6.9% CAGR
In the global Cultured marble segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$40.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$61.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$88.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 204-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Delmon Scaffolding LLC
FINETON Industrial Minerals Limited
Hoben International Limited
International Silica Industries
Saudi Emirates Pulverization Industries Co. (SEPICO)
Sil Industrial Minerals
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960710/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Silica Flour Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Silica Flour Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Silica Flour Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Silica Flour Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Sodium silicate (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Sodium silicate (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Sodium silicate (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Fiberglass (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Fiberglass (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Fiberglass (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Cultured marble (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Cultured marble (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Cultured marble (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Additives (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Additives (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Additives (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Reinforcing filler (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Reinforcing filler (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Reinforcing filler (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Foundry work (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Foundry work (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Foundry work (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Ceramic frits & glaze (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 23: Ceramic frits & glaze (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Ceramic frits & glaze (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Oilwell cements (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Oilwell cements (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Oilwell cements (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Glass & clay production (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Glass & clay production (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Glass & clay production (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Silica Flour Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Silica Flour Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Silica Flour Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 36: Silica Flour Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Silica Flour Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Silica Flour Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Silica Flour Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Silica
Flour in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Japanese Silica Flour Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Silica Flour Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Silica Flour in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Silica Flour Market Review in China in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Silica Flour Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Silica Flour Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Silica Flour Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Silica Flour Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: European Silica Flour Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Silica Flour Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 50: Silica Flour Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Silica Flour Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: Silica Flour Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 53: French Silica Flour Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Silica Flour Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 55: Silica Flour Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: German Silica Flour Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: Silica Flour Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 58: Italian Demand for Silica Flour in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Silica Flour Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: Italian Silica Flour Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 61: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Silica Flour in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: United Kingdom Silica Flour Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Silica Flour Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 64: Spanish Silica Flour Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Silica Flour Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 66: Spanish Silica Flour Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 67: Russian Silica Flour Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Silica Flour Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 69: Silica Flour Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 70: Rest of Europe Silica Flour Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 71: Silica Flour Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Rest of Europe Silica Flour Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Asia-Pacific Silica Flour Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 74: Silica Flour Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: Asia-Pacific Silica Flour Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Silica Flour Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 77: Asia-Pacific Silica Flour Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Asia-Pacific Silica Flour Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 79: Silica Flour Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Australian Silica Flour Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Silica Flour Market Share Distribution in Australia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 82: Indian Silica Flour Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Silica Flour Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 84: Indian Silica Flour Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 85: Silica Flour Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: South Korean Silica Flour Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: Silica Flour Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 88: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Silica Flour in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Rest of Asia-Pacific Silica Flour Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: Silica Flour Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Latin American Silica Flour Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 92: Silica Flour Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: Latin American Silica Flour Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: Latin American Demand for Silica Flour in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Silica Flour Market Review in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 96: Latin American Silica Flour Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 97: Argentinean Silica Flour Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 98: Silica Flour Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Argentinean Silica Flour Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 100: Silica Flour Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 101: Brazilian Silica Flour Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: Brazilian Silica Flour Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 103: Silica Flour Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Mexican Silica Flour Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Silica Flour Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 106: Rest of Latin America Silica Flour Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Silica Flour Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 108: Silica Flour Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: The Middle East Silica Flour Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 110: Silica Flour Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 111: The Middle East Silica Flour Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 112: The Middle East Silica Flour Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Silica Flour Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 114: The Middle East Silica Flour Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 115: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Silica
Flour in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Iranian Silica Flour Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: Silica Flour Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 118: Israeli Silica Flour Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 119: Silica Flour Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 120: Israeli Silica Flour Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 121: Saudi Arabian Demand for Silica Flour in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Silica Flour Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 123: Saudi Arabian Silica Flour Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 124: Silica Flour Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: United Arab Emirates Silica Flour Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 126: Silica Flour Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 127: Silica Flour Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Rest of Middle East Silica Flour Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Silica Flour Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 130: African Silica Flour Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Silica Flour Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 132: Silica Flour Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960710/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001