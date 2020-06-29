Global Silicon Photonics Market (2020 to 2026) - Growing Potential of AI-Based Tools for Elderly Care Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, NLP, Context-Aware Computing, Computer Vision), End-Use Application, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI in healthcare market is expected to be valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2020 and is likely to reach USD 45.2 billion by 2026; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 44.9% during the forecast period.



The major factors driving the growth of the market are the increasing volume of healthcare data and growing complexities of datasets, the intensifying need to reduce towering healthcare costs, improving computing power and declining hardware costs, a growing number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations, and rising imbalance between health workforce and patients driving the need for improvised healthcare services.



Another major driving factor fueling the market growth currently is the adoption of this technology by multiple pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the world to expedite vaccine or drug development processes for COVID-19. The major restraint for the market is the reluctance among medical practitioners to adopt AI-based technologies and lack of a skilled workforce.



MPU processor segment expected to hold the largest share in AI in healthcare in 2020



An MPU contains all or most of the CPU functions and is the engine that goes into motion when the computer is on. A microprocessor is specially designed to perform arithmetic and logic operations that use small number-holding areas called registers. Typical microprocessor operations include adding, subtracting, comparing two numbers, and fetching numbers. These operations are the result of a set of instructions that are part of the microprocessor design.



AI in the healthcare market for machine learning projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Growing adoption of deep learning in various healthcare applications, especially in the areas of medical imaging, disease diagnostics, and drug discovery, and the use of different sensors and devices to track a patient's health status in real-time are supplementing the growth of the market.



Patient data & risk analysis segment to capture the largest share of AI in the healthcare market



The growth of the patient data & risk analysis segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of EMRs and various advantages offered by AI systems to healthcare service providers, patients, pharmaceuticals companies, and payers.



