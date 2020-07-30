    Advertisement

    Global Silicone Coatings Industry

    ReportLinker

    Global Silicone Coatings Market to Reach $8. 4 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Silicone Coatings estimated at US$5. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.

    4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Additives, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$782.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polymers segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR

    The Silicone Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

    100% Silicone Segment to Record 6% CAGR

    In the global 100% Silicone segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 295-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • ACC Silicones Ltd.

    • AFCONA Chemicals Sdn Bhd

    • BASF SE

    • Bluestar Silicones France SAS

    • Borchers GmbH

    • BYK-Chemie GmbH

    • DowDupont Inc.

    • Evonik Industries AG

    • HumiSeal

    • Kcc Silicone

    • Lakmar Ltd.

    • Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.

    • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

    • Siltech Corporation

    • Wacker Chemie AG




    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Silicone Coating Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
    (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Silicone Coatings Global Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: Silicone Coatings Global Retrospective Market Scenario
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: Silicone Coatings Market Share Shift across Key
    Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: Additives (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
    Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 5: Additives (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 6: Additives (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
    Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 7: Polymers (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
    US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: Polymers (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 9: Polymers (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
    Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 10: 100% Silicone (Type) Geographic Market Spread
    Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 11: 100% Silicone (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
    Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 12: 100% Silicone (Type) Market Share Distribution in
    Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 13: Silicone Water Repellents (Type) World Market
    Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 14: Silicone Water Repellents (Type) Market Historic
    Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 15: Silicone Water Repellents (Type) Market Share
    Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
    US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
    Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 19: Construction (Application) Sales Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
    through 2027

    Table 20: Construction (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
    in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

    Table 21: Construction (Application) Global Market Share
    Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 22: Automotive (Application) Global Opportunity
    Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 23: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
    US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 24: Automotive (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
    of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 25: Consumer Goods (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
    Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 26: Consumer Goods (Application) Historic Demand Patterns
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 27: Consumer Goods (Application) Market Share Shift
    across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 28: Industrial (Application) Global Market Estimates &
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 29: Industrial (Application) Retrospective Demand
    Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 30: Industrial (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
    Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
    Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Silicone Coating Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 34: United States Silicone Coatings Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 35: Silicone Coatings Market in the United States by
    Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 36: United States Silicone Coatings Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 37: United States Silicone Coatings Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 38: Silicone Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in the
    United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 39: Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown in the
    United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 40: Canadian Silicone Coatings Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 41: Canadian Silicone Coatings Historic Market Review by
    Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 42: Silicone Coatings Market in Canada: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 43: Canadian Silicone Coatings Market Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 44: Silicone Coatings Market in Canada: Summarization of
    Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
    2012-2019

    Table 45: Canadian Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 46: Japanese Market for Silicone Coatings: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 47: Silicone Coatings Market in Japan: Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 48: Japanese Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis by
    Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Silicone
    Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 50: Japanese Silicone Coatings Market in US$ Million by
    Application: 2012-2019

    Table 51: Silicone Coatings Market Share Shift in Japan by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 52: Chinese Silicone Coatings Market Growth Prospects in
    US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 53: Silicone Coatings Historic Market Analysis in China
    in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 54: Chinese Silicone Coatings Market by Type: Percentage
    Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 55: Chinese Demand for Silicone Coatings in US$ Million
    by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 56: Silicone Coatings Market Review in China in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 57: Chinese Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Silicone Coating Market: Competitor Market Share
    Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 58: European Silicone Coatings Market Demand Scenario in
    US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 59: Silicone Coatings Market in Europe: A Historic Market
    Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 60: European Silicone Coatings Market Share Shift by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 61: European Silicone Coatings Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

    Table 62: Silicone Coatings Market in Europe in US$ Million by
    Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 63: European Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
    Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 64: European Silicone Coatings Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 65: Silicone Coatings Market in Europe: Summarization of
    Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 66: European Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 67: Silicone Coatings Market in France by Type: Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 68: French Silicone Coatings Historic Market Scenario in
    US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 69: French Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis by
    Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 70: Silicone Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 71: French Silicone Coatings Historic Market Review in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 72: French Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis:
    A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 73: Silicone Coatings Market in Germany: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 74: German Silicone Coatings Historic Market Analysis in
    US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 75: German Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
    Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 76: Silicone Coatings Market in Germany: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 77: German Silicone Coatings Market in Retrospect in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 78: Silicone Coatings Market Share Distribution in
    Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 79: Italian Silicone Coatings Market Growth Prospects in
    US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 80: Silicone Coatings Historic Market Analysis in Italy
    in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 81: Italian Silicone Coatings Market by Type: Percentage
    Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 82: Italian Demand for Silicone Coatings in US$ Million
    by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 83: Silicone Coatings Market Review in Italy in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 84: Italian Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Silicone Coatings: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 86: Silicone Coatings Market in the United Kingdom:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 87: United Kingdom Silicone Coatings Market Share
    Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
    Silicone Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 89: United Kingdom Silicone Coatings Market in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 90: Silicone Coatings Market Share Shift in the United
    Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 91: Spanish Silicone Coatings Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 92: Spanish Silicone Coatings Historic Market Review by
    Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 93: Silicone Coatings Market in Spain: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 94: Spanish Silicone Coatings Market Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 95: Silicone Coatings Market in Spain: Summarization of
    Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
    2012-2019

    Table 96: Spanish Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 97: Russian Silicone Coatings Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 98: Silicone Coatings Market in Russia by Type:
    A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 99: Russian Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
    Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 100: Russian Silicone Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts in
    US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 101: Silicone Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
    by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 102: Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown in Russia
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 103: Rest of Europe Silicone Coatings Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

    Table 104: Silicone Coatings Market in Rest of Europe in US$
    Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 105: Rest of Europe Silicone Coatings Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 106: Rest of Europe Silicone Coatings Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 107: Silicone Coatings Market in Rest of Europe:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 108: Rest of Europe Silicone Coatings Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 109: Asia-Pacific Silicone Coatings Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 110: Silicone Coatings Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 111: Asia-Pacific Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis
    by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 112: Silicone Coatings Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 113: Asia-Pacific Silicone Coatings Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 114: Asia-Pacific Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis
    by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 115: Silicone Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 116: Asia-Pacific Silicone Coatings Historic Market
    Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 117: Asia-Pacific Silicone Coatings Market Share
    Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 118: Silicone Coatings Market in Australia: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 119: Australian Silicone Coatings Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 120: Australian Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown
    by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 121: Silicone Coatings Market in Australia: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 122: Australian Silicone Coatings Market in Retrospect in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 123: Silicone Coatings Market Share Distribution in
    Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 124: Indian Silicone Coatings Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 125: Indian Silicone Coatings Historic Market Review by
    Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 126: Silicone Coatings Market in India: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 127: Indian Silicone Coatings Market Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 128: Silicone Coatings Market in India: Summarization of
    Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
    2012-2019

    Table 129: Indian Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 130: Silicone Coatings Market in South Korea: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 131: South Korean Silicone Coatings Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 132: Silicone Coatings Market Share Distribution in South
    Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 133: Silicone Coatings Market in South Korea: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 134: South Korean Silicone Coatings Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 135: Silicone Coatings Market Share Distribution in South
    Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Silicone Coatings:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 137: Silicone Coatings Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Silicone Coatings Market Share
    Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
    for Silicone Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Silicone Coatings Market in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 141: Silicone Coatings Market Share Shift in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 142: Latin American Silicone Coatings Market Trends by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

    Table 143: Silicone Coatings Market in Latin America in US$
    Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 144: Latin American Silicone Coatings Market Percentage
    Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 145: Latin American Silicone Coatings Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 146: Silicone Coatings Historic Market Analysis in Latin
    America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 147: Latin American Silicone Coatings Market by Type:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 148: Latin American Demand for Silicone Coatings in US$
    Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 149: Silicone Coatings Market Review in Latin America in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 150: Latin American Silicone Coatings Market Share
    Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 151: Argentinean Silicone Coatings Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

    Table 152: Silicone Coatings Market in Argentina in US$ Million
    by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 153: Argentinean Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown
    by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 154: Argentinean Silicone Coatings Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 155: Silicone Coatings Market in Argentina: Summarization
    of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 156: Argentinean Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 157: Silicone Coatings Market in Brazil by Type:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 158: Brazilian Silicone Coatings Historic Market Scenario
    in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 159: Brazilian Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis by
    Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 160: Silicone Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 161: Brazilian Silicone Coatings Historic Market Review
    in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 162: Brazilian Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis:
    A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 163: Silicone Coatings Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 164: Mexican Silicone Coatings Historic Market Analysis
    in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 165: Mexican Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
    Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 166: Silicone Coatings Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 167: Mexican Silicone Coatings Market in Retrospect in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 168: Silicone Coatings Market Share Distribution in
    Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 169: Rest of Latin America Silicone Coatings Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 170: Silicone Coatings Market in Rest of Latin America by
    Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 171: Rest of Latin America Silicone Coatings Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 172: Rest of Latin America Silicone Coatings Latent
    Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 173: Silicone Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
    of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 174: Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
    Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 175: The Middle East Silicone Coatings Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 176: Silicone Coatings Market in the Middle East by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 177: The Middle East Silicone Coatings Market Share
    Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 178: The Middle East Silicone Coatings Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 179: The Middle East Silicone Coatings Historic Market by
    Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 180: Silicone Coatings Market in the Middle East:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
    2027

    Table 181: The Middle East Silicone Coatings Market
    Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 182: Silicone Coatings Market in the Middle East:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
    Application for 2012-2019

    Table 183: The Middle East Silicone Coatings Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IRAN
    Table 184: Iranian Market for Silicone Coatings: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 185: Silicone Coatings Market in Iran: Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 186: Iranian Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis by
    Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Silicone
    Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 188: Iranian Silicone Coatings Market in US$ Million by
    Application: 2012-2019

    Table 189: Silicone Coatings Market Share Shift in Iran by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 190: Israeli Silicone Coatings Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

    Table 191: Silicone Coatings Market in Israel in US$ Million by
    Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 192: Israeli Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
    Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 193: Israeli Silicone Coatings Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 194: Silicone Coatings Market in Israel: Summarization of
    Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 195: Israeli Silicone Coatings Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 196: Saudi Arabian Silicone Coatings Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 197: Silicone Coatings Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
    Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 198: Saudi Arabian Silicone Coatings Market by Type:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Silicone Coatings in US$
    Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 200: Silicone Coatings Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 201: Saudi Arabian Silicone Coatings Market Share
    Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 202: Silicone Coatings Market in the United Arab
    Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 203: United Arab Emirates Silicone Coatings Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 204: Silicone Coatings Market Share Distribution in
    United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 205: Silicone Coatings Market in the United Arab
    Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 206: United Arab Emirates Silicone Coatings Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 207: Silicone Coatings Market Share Distribution in
    United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 208: Silicone Coatings Market in Rest of Middle East:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 209: Rest of Middle East Silicone Coatings Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 210: Rest of Middle East Silicone Coatings Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 211: Silicone Coatings Market in Rest of Middle East:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
    Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 212: Rest of Middle East Silicone Coatings Market in
    Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 213: Silicone Coatings Market Share Distribution in Rest
    of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 214: African Silicone Coatings Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 215: Silicone Coatings Market in Africa by Type:
    A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 216: African Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
    Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 217: African Silicone Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts in
    US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 218: Silicone Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
    by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 219: Silicone Coatings Market Share Breakdown in Africa
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 46
