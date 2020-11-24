Global Single Board Computer Market (2020 to 2026) - COVID-19 Impact Analysis
DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single Board Computer Market - By Service, By Application: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, global single board computer market was valued at approximately USD 632.10 Million in 2019, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 1,010.78 Million by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 12.1% between 2020 and 2026.
Building all the components such as memory, storage, and the microprocessor within a single circuit board is known as single board computer. The functionality of the single board computer is similar to that of the normal computer. Research and development activities are constantly underway in order to make the single board computers more compact and cost-effective. Owing to its low cost the single board computer are being widely used as educational tools; they also find application in automotive, military and defense, digital healthcare, digital logistics, aerospace, retail and hospitality, intelligent systems, digital signage, transportation, and other embedded control subsystems.
The single board computer is globally segmented into its technology, service, processor, application, end use, and regions. On the basis of technology, the market is segregated into cPCI, xTCA, VME, and VPX. Based on the service, the market is categorized into customization, system integration, and aftersales. Depending on the processor, the market is divided into ARM, Atom, x86, and PowerPC. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into industrial automation, transportation, aerospace & defense, entertainment, and medical. Based on the end use, the market is fragmented into communication, research, test & measurement, and data processing. Region-wise, the global market is diversified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.
The single board computers have gained an important position for themselves in the healthcare industry. The main medical equipment that helps in providing trustworthy and capable healthcare services and solutions has integrated single board computers. In addition, customized medical monitoring systems, medical electronic devices, and fault tolerant wearable computers are making best possible usage of single board computers. The flourishing electronics sector also depends upon the single board computers. Gaming consoles, mobile phones, and tablets comprise single board computers, thus significantly increasing the demand for them. However, the single board computers are not compatible with the various processors that are available in the market. Also, single board computers have low processing power as compared to the requirement of technologically advanced desktops and laptops.
The single board computers are widely adopted in the US market thus driving the market demand. The market in this country anticipates growing over the years due to the high adoption of systems that are standardized and its development in the end-use industries such as medical, energy, and transportation and escalating gross domestic product. The presence of large-scale local vendors in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to increase in the coming years. The other factors that will improve this regional market are the growing demand for SBCs across numerous applications along with the increasing investments that are made in the automation sector, steady economic growth, and the rising disposable incomes.
Some of the key market players that are involved in the single board computer market include Advantech, Wandboard, Adlink Technology, UDOO, American Portwell, Arbor Solutions, Radisys, Kontron, NETBurner, Eurotech Group, Mercury Systems, Olimex, VersaLogic Corp., Digi International, and Advantech.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
1.1 Report Description
1.1 Report Scope
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Methodology
2.2 Secondary Research
2.3 Primary Research
2.4 Models
2.4.1 Company Share Analysis Model
2.4.2 Revenue Based Modeling
2.5 Research Limitations
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Global Single Board Computer Market, 2016 - 2026 (USD Million)
3.2 Global Single Board Computer Market: Snapshot
4 Single Board Computer Market - Industry Analysis
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Driving Factor 1 Analysis
4.2.2 Driving Factor 2 Analysis:
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Restraining Factor Analysis
4.4 Market Opportunities
4.4.1 Market Opportunity & Use-case Analysis
4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.6.1.1 Impact on Product Development and technology Adoption
4.6.1.2 Gap Analysis
5 Investment Proposition Analysis
5.1 Global Single Board Computer Market Attractiveness, By technology
5.2 Global Single Board Computer Market Attractiveness, By Service
5.3 Global Single Board Computer Market Attractiveness, By Processor
5.4 Global Single Board Computer Market Attractiveness, By Application
5.5 Global Single Board Computer Market Attractiveness, By End use
5.6 Global Single Board Computer Market Attractiveness, By Region
6 Competitive Landscape
6.1 Company Market Share Analysis - 2019
6.1.1 Global Single Board Computer Market: Company Market Share, 2019
6.2 Strategic Developments
7 Single Board Computer Market - technology Segment Analysis
7.1 Global Single Board Computer Market Overview: by technology
7.1.1 Global Single Board Computer Market Revenue Share, by technology, 2019 & 2026
7.2 Global Single Board Computer Market Analysis/Overview - By technology
7.2.1 cPCI - Overview/Analysis
7.2.2 xTCA - Overview/Analysis
7.2.3 VME - Overview/Analysis
7.2.4 VPX - Overview/Analysis
7.3 cPCI
7.3.1 Global Single Board Computer Market for cPCI, Revenue (USD Million) 2016 - 2026
7.4 xTCA
7.4.1 Global Single Board Computer Market for xTCA, Revenue (USD Million) 2016 - 2026
7.5 VME
7.5.1 Global Single Board Computer Market for VME, Revenue (USD Million) 2016 - 2026
7.6 VPX
7.6.1 Global Single Board Computer Market for VPX, Revenue (USD Million) 2016 - 2026
8 Single Board Computer Market - Service Segment Analysis
8.1 Global Single Board Computer Market Overview: by Service
8.1.1 Global Single Board Computer Market Revenue Share, by Service, 2019 & 2026
8.2 Global Single Board Computer Market Analysis/Overview - By Service
8.2.1 Customization - Overview/Analysis
8.2.2 System integration - Overview/Analysis
8.2.3 Aftersales - Overview/Analysis
8.3 Customization
8.3.1 Global Single Board Computer Market for Customization, Revenue (USD Million) 2016 - 2026
8.4 System integration
8.4.1 Global Single Board Computer Market for System integration, Revenue (USD Million) 2016 - 2026
8.5 Aftersales
8.5.1 Global Single Board Computer Market for Aftersales, Revenue (USD Million) 2016 - 2026
9 Single Board Computer Market - Processor Segment Analysis
9.1 Global Single Board Computer Market Overview: by Processor
9.1.1 Global Single Board Computer Market Revenue Share, by Processor, 2019 & 2026
9.2 Global Single Board Computer Market Analysis/Overview - By Processor
9.2.1 ARM - Overview/Analysis
9.2.2 Atom - Overview/Analysis
9.2.3 x86 - Overview/Analysis
9.2.4 PowerPC - Overview/Analysis
9.3 ARM
9.3.1 Global Single Board Computer Market for ARM, Revenue (USD Million) 2016 - 2026
9.4 Atom
9.4.1 Global Single Board Computer Market for Atom, Revenue (USD Million) 2016 - 2026
9.5 x86
9.5.1 Global Single Board Computer Market for x86, Revenue (USD Million) 2016 - 2026
9.6 PowerPC
9.6.1 Global Single Board Computer Market for PowerPC, Revenue (USD Million) 2016 - 2026
10 Single Board Computer Market - Application Segment Analysis
10.1 Global Single Board Computer Market Overview: by Application
10.1.1 Global Single Board Computer Market Revenue Share, by Application, 2019 & 2026
10.2 Global Single Board Computer Market Analysis/Overview - By Application
10.2.1 Industrial automation - Overview/Analysis
10.2.2 Transportation - Overview/Analysis
10.2.3 Aerospace & defense - Overview/Analysis
10.2.4 Entertainment - Overview/Analysis
10.2.5 Medical - Overview/Analysis
10.3 Industrial automation
10.3.1 Global Single Board Computer Market for Industrial automation, Revenue (USD Million) 2016 - 2026
10.4 Transportation
10.4.1 Global Single Board Computer Market for Transportation, Revenue (USD Million) 2016 - 2026
10.5 Aerospace & defense
10.5.1 Global Single Board Computer Market for Aerospace & defense, Revenue (USD Million) 2016 - 2026
10.6 Entertainment
10.6.1 Global Single Board Computer Market for Entertainment, Revenue (USD Million) 2016 - 2026
10.7 Medical
10.7.1 Global Single Board Computer Market for Medical, Revenue (USD Million) 2016 - 2026
11 Single Board Computer Market - End use Segment Analysis
11.1 Global Single Board Computer Market Overview: by End use
11.1.1 Global Single Board Computer Market Revenue Share, by End use, 2019 & 2026
11.2 Global Single Board Computer Market Analysis/Overview - By End use
11.2.1 Communication - Overview/Analysis
11.2.2 Research - Overview/Analysis
11.2.3 Test & measurement - Overview/Analysis
11.2.4 Data processing - Overview/Analysis
11.3 Communication
11.3.1 Global Single Board Computer Market for Communication, Revenue (USD Million) 2016 - 2026
11.4 Research
11.4.1 Global Single Board Computer Market for Research, Revenue (USD Million) 2016 - 2026
11.5 Test & measurement
11.5.1 Global Single Board Computer Market for Test & measurement, Revenue (USD Million) 2016 - 2026
11.6 Data processing
11.6.1 Global Single Board Computer Market for Data processing, Revenue (USD Million) 2016 - 2026
12 Single Board Computer Market - Regional Analysis
12.1 Global Single Board Computer Market: Regional Overview
12.1.1 Global Single Board Computer Market Revenue Share, by Region, 2019 & 2026
12.1.2 Global Single Board Computer Market Revenue, by Region, 2016 - 2026 (USD Million)
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.5 Latin America
12.6 The Middle-East and Africa
