Global sizzling: July was hottest month on record, NOAA says

SETH BORENSTEIN
·3 min read

Earth sizzled in July and became the hottest month in 142 years of recordkeeping, U.S. weather officials announced.

As extreme heat waves struck parts of the United States and Europe, the globe averaged 62.07 degrees (16.73 degrees Celsius) last month, beating out the previous record set in July 2016 and tied again in 2019 and 2020. the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Friday. The margin was just .02 degrees (.01 Celsius),

The last seven Julys, from 2015 to 2021, have been the hottest seven Julys on record, said NOAA climatologist Ahira Sanchez-Lugo. Last month was 1.67 degrees (0.93 degrees Celsius) warmer than the 20th century average for the month.

“In this case first place is the worst place to be,” NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad said in a press release. “This new record adds to the disturbing and disruptive path that climate change has set for the globe."

“This is climate change," said Pennsylvania State University climate scientist Michael Mann. “It is an exclamation mark on a summer of unprecedented heat, drought, wildfires and flooding.”

Earlier this week, a prestigious United Nations science panel warned of worsening climate change caused by the burning of coal, oil and natural gas and other human activity.

Warming on land in western North America and in parts of Europe and Asia really drove the record-setting heat, Sanchez-Lugo said. While the worldwide temperature was barely higher than the record, what shattered it was land temperature over the Northern Hemisphere, she said.

Northern Hemisphere temperatures were a third of a degree (.19 degrees Celsius) higher than the previous record set in July 2012, which for temperature records is “a wide margin,” Sanchez-Lugo said.

July is the hottest month of the year for the globe, so this is also the hottest month on record.

One factor helping the world bake this summer is a natural weather cycle called the Arctic Oscillation, sort of a cousin to El Nino, which in its positive phase is associated with more warming, the NOAA climatologist said.

Even with a scorching July and a nasty June, this year so far is only the sixth warmest on record. That's mostly because 2021 started cooler than recent years due to a La Nina cooling of the central Pacific that often reduces the global temperature average, Sanchez-Lugo said.

“One month by itself does not say much, but that this was a La Nina year and we still had the warmest temperatures on record ... fits with the pattern of what we have been seeing for most of the last decade now,” said University of Illinois meteorology professor Donald Wuebbles.

While the world set a record in July, the United States only tied for its 13th hottest July on record. Even though California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington had their hottest Julys, slightly cooler than normal months in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri, Alabama, Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire kept the nation from approaching record heat levels.

The last time the globe had a July cooler than the 20th century average was in 1976, which was also the last year the globe was cooler than that normal.

“So if you’re younger than 45 you haven’t seen a year (or July) where the mean temperature of the planet was cooler than the 20th century average,” said Princeton University climate scientist Gabriel Vecchi.

___

Read more of AP’s climate coverage at http://www.apnews.com/Climate

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'First place is the worst place to be': July was Earth's hottest month ever recorded, NOAA says

    July 2021 was the planet's hottest month ever recorded, federal scientists announced Friday. Asia had its hottest July on record, NOAA announced.

  • July 2021 officially the hottest month ever recorded on Earth

    Global land and sea temperatures were 1.67F above the average for July, making it the hottest month since records began 142 years ago

  • Lebanon grinds to a halt as fuel crisis deepens

    Hassan Khalife has had to downgrade from three refrigerators to one at his small barbeque joint in Beirut, which he powers via a line from a neighbor's generator, because the fuel that powers Lebanon has disappeared from the market. "During the civil war, even with how horrible it was, there weren't any power cuts. There was water and jobs. What we are experiencing now is harsher than during the Lebanese civil war."It’s the latest policy failure for a government already grappling with a financial crisis, while sparring with the central bank over its decision to end fuel subsidies -- a step that would spell sharply higher prices.And while the stand-off continues, importers told Reuters the country faced a huge shortage of fuel. This means Lebanese have sweltered at home in the summer heat without light or AC, tossing out the contents of fridges while having to set aside hours to fill up cars and generators - if gasoline can be found at all. Bakeries, businesses, and hospitals are either scaling back operations or shutting down completely. Souad Akl, general manager of Alfa Laboratories which produces medical essentials, says her factory shut down for the first time in almost 50 years this week. Lebanon’s financial crisis erupted in late 2019, the result of decades of corruption and mismanagement by a ruling elite that has failed to find solutions as more than half the population sinks into poverty.

  • U.S. Amateur back on track as rain-softened Oakmont eases up in Round of 16

    The first five matches all ended before the 17th hole.

  • U.S. Homeland Security warns fresh COVID-19 restrictions could spark violent attacks

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, in a new terrorism warning bulletin, said violent extremists could view the reimposition of COVID-19-related restrictions following the spread of coronavirus variants as a rationale to conduct attacks. The new DHS bulletin also warned of the risk of "targeted violence" around the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on New York and Washington and around religious holidays. The department said that COVID-19-related stress has "contributed to increased societal strains and tensions, driving several plots by domestic violent extremists, and they may contribute to more violence this year."

  • Belarus denies entry to US ambassador, cuts US Embassy staff

    Belarus on Wednesday rescinded its permission for the U.S. ambassador's appointment and told the U.S. to cut its embassy staff in retaliation for Washington’s sanctions. President Joe Biden's administration slapped Belarus with new sanctions Monday, the anniversary of last year's election in Belarus that was denounced by the opposition as rigged. Authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko responded to protests against his re-election to a sixth term with a sweeping crackdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police.

  • China cities declare rain 'red alerts' as flood death toll hits 21

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Five cities in the central Chinese province of Hubei have declared "red alerts" after torrential rain left 21 people dead and forced the evacuation of nearly 6,000 people, state media reported. The deaths were recorded in the township of Liulin, part of the city of Suizhou in the north of the province. More than 2,700 houses and shops suffered flood damage and power, transportation and communications were also disrupted, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

  • Pentagon discusses 'deeply concerning' Taliban violence as the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan

    During a press briefing on Friday, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby answered questions on the recent advancement of Taliban forces in Afghanistan ahead of the planned withdrawal of all U.S. military forces by Aug. 31.

  • Schlumberger Exits Major U.S. Oil Conference on Virus Spread

    (Bloomberg) -- Schlumberger is pulling out of one of the biggest U.S. oil-industry conferences due to rising Covid-19 cases in the Houston area.The annual Offshore Technology Conference, which is scheduled to start Sunday, draws visitors from around the world to Houston and is one of the largest oil confabs to resume in-person attendance since the global pandemic began last year. About 18% of hospital beds in the county that includes Houston were dedicated to coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, u

  • Middle Earth is moving: Amazon shifts 'Lord of the Rings' filming to UK

    WELLINGTON (Reuters) -Amazon Studios said on Friday the second season of its multi-million dollar "Lord of the Rings" television series will be filmed in the United Kingdom, moving fictional 'Middle Earth' out of New Zealand for the first time. New Zealand's rolling mountains, meadows and forests were made famous as the backdrop for the "The Lord of the Rings" and the "Hobbit" film trilogies shot in the country by Oscar winning director Peter Jackson. The filming of Amazon's multi-million dollar TV series of the epic fantasy is currently underway in New Zealand, but the studio plans to move filming of the second season to Britain, Amazon said in a statement.

  • What can South Florida and the Keys expect from Fred? Details on rain, wind, flooding

    This story was updated Friday morning.

  • Three volcanoes are erupting at the same time in Alaska

    Three volcanoes in Alaska's Aleutian Islands are erupting at the same time, with at least two spewing low levels of ash and steam.

  • Winter 2022 Will Bring Temperature Swings and Lots of Storms, Farmers' Almanac Predicts

    It's going to be a "frost flip-flop" winter.

  • Tropical Storm Fred weakens to tropical depression; more of South Florida excluded from forecast path

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Fred weakened to a tropical depression as it neared Haiti on Wednesday evening, as much of South Florida moved just outside the cone of possible paths of the storm’s center. Fred’s top wind speed fell from 40 mph to 35 mph, no longer at tropical storm strength, according to the 8 p.m. EDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected ...

  • Tropical Depression Fred heads for Florida as another system lurks in the Atlantic

    Tropical Depression Fred continued to dump heavy rain over parts of Cuba on Friday as the system slogs toward the Florida Keys.

  • A city in northern Japan just recorded its coldest summer temperature in 128 years. It came 2 weeks after the same city hit one of its hottest temperatures ever.

    A week after a heatwave scorched the Japanese island of Hokkaido, temperatures in the northern city of Wakkanai plunged 51 degrees Fahrenheit.

  • Fred could hit Florida as a tropical storm, complicated Canadian connection

    Despite being downgraded to a tropical depression, Fred continues to track towards the U.S., with potential impacts across parts of eastern Canada next week.

  • Fred weakens as it crosses the Dominican Republic, could hit Florida by Sunday

    Tropical Storm Fred came to life on Tuesday night, becoming the Atlantic's sixth named storm of the season south of Puerto Rico, though it lost its tropical status as it crossed the Dominican Republic Wednesday night.

  • Tropical storm watch imminent for Florida as Fred forecast to strengthen

    Tropical depression Fred is forecast to impact the Florida Keys and South Florida this weekend, before making landfall Monday. And it's not the only game in town.

  • Climate change is leading many Americans to look for new places to live

    In a year of mounting extreme weather disasters linked to climate change, more and more Americans say they are experiencing the adverse consequences of global warming and are looking to move to find relief.