Global Slow Cooker Industry

Global Slow Cooker Market to Reach $2. 8 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Slow Cooker estimated at US$1. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.

8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.8% over the period 2020-2027. Automatic Slow Cooker, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.1% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Manual Slow Cooker segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $471.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.4% CAGR



The Slow Cooker market in the U.S. is estimated at US$471.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$603.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Breville Group Ltd.

Conair Corporation

Electrolux AB

Fagor America, Inc.

Focus Products Group International, LLC.

Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.

Morphy Richards Ltd.

Newell Brands

SharkNinja Operating LLC

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Tefal SAS

Whirlpool Corporation







Total Companies Profiled: 46

