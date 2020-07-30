    Advertisement

    Global Slow Cooker Industry

    ReportLinker

    Global Slow Cooker Market to Reach $2. 8 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Slow Cooker estimated at US$1. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.

    New York, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Slow Cooker Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900308/?utm_source=GNW
    8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.8% over the period 2020-2027. Automatic Slow Cooker, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.1% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Manual Slow Cooker segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $471.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.4% CAGR

    The Slow Cooker market in the U.S. is estimated at US$471.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$603.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 277-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Breville Group Ltd.

    • Conair Corporation

    • Electrolux AB

    • Fagor America, Inc.

    • Focus Products Group International, LLC.

    • Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.

    • Morphy Richards Ltd.

    • Newell Brands

    • SharkNinja Operating LLC

    • Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

    • Tefal SAS

    • Whirlpool Corporation




    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900308/?utm_source=GNW

    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Slow Cooker Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
    2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Slow Cooker Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
    US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: Slow Cooker Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
    US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: Slow Cooker Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
    Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: Automatic Slow Cooker (Product Function) World Market
    by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 5: Automatic Slow Cooker (Product Function) Historic
    Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 6: Automatic Slow Cooker (Product Function) Market Share
    Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 7: Manual Slow Cooker (Product Function) Potential Growth
    Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: Manual Slow Cooker (Product Function) Historic Market
    Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 9: Manual Slow Cooker (Product Function) Market Sales
    Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 10: 0-1 Gallon (Product Capacity) Geographic Market
    Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 11: 0-1 Gallon (Product Capacity) Region Wise Breakdown
    of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 12: 0-1 Gallon (Product Capacity) Market Share
    Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 13: Above 1 Gallon (Product Capacity) World Market
    Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 14: Above 1 Gallon (Product Capacity) Market Historic
    Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 15: Above 1 Gallon (Product Capacity) Market Share
    Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Slow Cooker Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 16: United States Slow Cooker Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Function: 2020 to 2027

    Table 17: Slow Cooker Market in the United States by Product
    Function: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 18: United States Slow Cooker Market Share Breakdown by
    Product Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 19: United States Slow Cooker Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Capacity: 2020 to 2027

    Table 20: Slow Cooker Market in the United States by Product
    Capacity: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 21: United States Slow Cooker Market Share Breakdown by
    Product Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 22: Canadian Slow Cooker Market Estimates and Forecasts
    in US$ Thousand by Product Function: 2020 to 2027

    Table 23: Canadian Slow Cooker Historic Market Review by
    Product Function in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 24: Slow Cooker Market in Canada: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Product Function for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 25: Canadian Slow Cooker Market Estimates and Forecasts
    in US$ Thousand by Product Capacity: 2020 to 2027

    Table 26: Canadian Slow Cooker Historic Market Review by
    Product Capacity in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 27: Slow Cooker Market in Canada: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Product Capacity for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 28: Japanese Market for Slow Cooker: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Function
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 29: Slow Cooker Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
    in US$ Thousand by Product Function for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 30: Japanese Slow Cooker Market Share Analysis by Product
    Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 31: Japanese Market for Slow Cooker: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Capacity
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 32: Slow Cooker Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
    in US$ Thousand by Product Capacity for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 33: Japanese Slow Cooker Market Share Analysis by Product
    Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 34: Chinese Slow Cooker Market Growth Prospects in US$
    Thousand by Product Function for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 35: Slow Cooker Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
    Thousand by Product Function: 2012-2019

    Table 36: Chinese Slow Cooker Market by Product Function:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 37: Chinese Slow Cooker Market Growth Prospects in US$
    Thousand by Product Capacity for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 38: Slow Cooker Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
    Thousand by Product Capacity: 2012-2019

    Table 39: Chinese Slow Cooker Market by Product Capacity:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Slow Cooker Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
    (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 40: European Slow Cooker Market Demand Scenario in US$
    Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 41: Slow Cooker Market in Europe: A Historic Market
    Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 42: European Slow Cooker Market Share Shift by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 43: European Slow Cooker Market Estimates and Forecasts
    in US$ Thousand by Product Function: 2020-2027

    Table 44: Slow Cooker Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
    Product Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 45: European Slow Cooker Market Share Breakdown by
    Product Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 46: European Slow Cooker Market Estimates and Forecasts
    in US$ Thousand by Product Capacity: 2020-2027

    Table 47: Slow Cooker Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
    Product Capacity: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 48: European Slow Cooker Market Share Breakdown by
    Product Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 49: Slow Cooker Market in France by Product Function:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 50: French Slow Cooker Historic Market Scenario in US$
    Thousand by Product Function: 2012-2019

    Table 51: French Slow Cooker Market Share Analysis by Product
    Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 52: Slow Cooker Market in France by Product Capacity:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 53: French Slow Cooker Historic Market Scenario in US$
    Thousand by Product Capacity: 2012-2019

    Table 54: French Slow Cooker Market Share Analysis by Product
    Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 55: Slow Cooker Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
    and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Function for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 56: German Slow Cooker Historic Market Analysis in US$
    Thousand by Product Function: 2012-2019

    Table 57: German Slow Cooker Market Share Breakdown by Product
    Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 58: Slow Cooker Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
    and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Capacity for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 59: German Slow Cooker Historic Market Analysis in US$
    Thousand by Product Capacity: 2012-2019

    Table 60: German Slow Cooker Market Share Breakdown by Product
    Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 61: Italian Slow Cooker Market Growth Prospects in US$
    Thousand by Product Function for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 62: Slow Cooker Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
    Thousand by Product Function: 2012-2019

    Table 63: Italian Slow Cooker Market by Product Function:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 64: Italian Slow Cooker Market Growth Prospects in US$
    Thousand by Product Capacity for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 65: Slow Cooker Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
    Thousand by Product Capacity: 2012-2019

    Table 66: Italian Slow Cooker Market by Product Capacity:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Slow Cooker: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Function
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 68: Slow Cooker Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Function for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 69: United Kingdom Slow Cooker Market Share Analysis by
    Product Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Slow Cooker: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Capacity
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 71: Slow Cooker Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Capacity for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 72: United Kingdom Slow Cooker Market Share Analysis by
    Product Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 73: Spanish Slow Cooker Market Estimates and Forecasts in
    US$ Thousand by Product Function: 2020 to 2027

    Table 74: Spanish Slow Cooker Historic Market Review by Product
    Function in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 75: Slow Cooker Market in Spain: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Product Function for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 76: Spanish Slow Cooker Market Estimates and Forecasts in
    US$ Thousand by Product Capacity: 2020 to 2027

    Table 77: Spanish Slow Cooker Historic Market Review by Product
    Capacity in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 78: Slow Cooker Market in Spain: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Product Capacity for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 79: Russian Slow Cooker Market Estimates and Projections
    in US$ Thousand by Product Function: 2020 to 2027

    Table 80: Slow Cooker Market in Russia by Product Function:
    A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 81: Russian Slow Cooker Market Share Breakdown by Product
    Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 82: Russian Slow Cooker Market Estimates and Projections
    in US$ Thousand by Product Capacity: 2020 to 2027

    Table 83: Slow Cooker Market in Russia by Product Capacity:
    A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 84: Russian Slow Cooker Market Share Breakdown by Product
    Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 85: Rest of Europe Slow Cooker Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Function: 2020-2027

    Table 86: Slow Cooker Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand
    by Product Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 87: Rest of Europe Slow Cooker Market Share Breakdown by
    Product Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 88: Rest of Europe Slow Cooker Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Capacity: 2020-2027

    Table 89: Slow Cooker Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand
    by Product Capacity: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 90: Rest of Europe Slow Cooker Market Share Breakdown by
    Product Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 91: Asia-Pacific Slow Cooker Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 92: Slow Cooker Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 93: Asia-Pacific Slow Cooker Market Share Analysis by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 94: Slow Cooker Market in Asia-Pacific by Product
    Function: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 95: Asia-Pacific Slow Cooker Historic Market Scenario in
    US$ Thousand by Product Function: 2012-2019

    Table 96: Asia-Pacific Slow Cooker Market Share Analysis by
    Product Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 97: Slow Cooker Market in Asia-Pacific by Product
    Capacity: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 98: Asia-Pacific Slow Cooker Historic Market Scenario in
    US$ Thousand by Product Capacity: 2012-2019

    Table 99: Asia-Pacific Slow Cooker Market Share Analysis by
    Product Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 100: Slow Cooker Market in Australia: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Function
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 101: Australian Slow Cooker Historic Market Analysis in
    US$ Thousand by Product Function: 2012-2019

    Table 102: Australian Slow Cooker Market Share Breakdown by
    Product Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 103: Slow Cooker Market in Australia: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Capacity
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 104: Australian Slow Cooker Historic Market Analysis in
    US$ Thousand by Product Capacity: 2012-2019

    Table 105: Australian Slow Cooker Market Share Breakdown by
    Product Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 106: Indian Slow Cooker Market Estimates and Forecasts in
    US$ Thousand by Product Function: 2020 to 2027

    Table 107: Indian Slow Cooker Historic Market Review by Product
    Function in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 108: Slow Cooker Market in India: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Product Function for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 109: Indian Slow Cooker Market Estimates and Forecasts in
    US$ Thousand by Product Capacity: 2020 to 2027

    Table 110: Indian Slow Cooker Historic Market Review by Product
    Capacity in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 111: Slow Cooker Market in India: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Product Capacity for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 112: Slow Cooker Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Function
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 113: South Korean Slow Cooker Historic Market Analysis in
    US$ Thousand by Product Function: 2012-2019

    Table 114: Slow Cooker Market Share Distribution in South Korea
    by Product Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 115: Slow Cooker Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Capacity
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 116: South Korean Slow Cooker Historic Market Analysis in
    US$ Thousand by Product Capacity: 2012-2019

    Table 117: Slow Cooker Market Share Distribution in South Korea
    by Product Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Slow Cooker: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product
    Function for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 119: Slow Cooker Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Function for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Slow Cooker Market Share
    Analysis by Product Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Slow Cooker: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product
    Capacity for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 122: Slow Cooker Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Capacity for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Slow Cooker Market Share
    Analysis by Product Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 124: Latin American Slow Cooker Market Trends by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027

    Table 125: Slow Cooker Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand
    by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 126: Latin American Slow Cooker Market Percentage
    Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 127: Latin American Slow Cooker Market Growth Prospects
    in US$ Thousand by Product Function for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 128: Slow Cooker Historic Market Analysis in Latin
    America in US$ Thousand by Product Function: 2012-2019

    Table 129: Latin American Slow Cooker Market by Product
    Function: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 130: Latin American Slow Cooker Market Growth Prospects
    in US$ Thousand by Product Capacity for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 131: Slow Cooker Historic Market Analysis in Latin
    America in US$ Thousand by Product Capacity: 2012-2019

    Table 132: Latin American Slow Cooker Market by Product
    Capacity: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 133: Argentinean Slow Cooker Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Function: 2020-2027

    Table 134: Slow Cooker Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by
    Product Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 135: Argentinean Slow Cooker Market Share Breakdown by
    Product Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 136: Argentinean Slow Cooker Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Capacity: 2020-2027

    Table 137: Slow Cooker Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by
    Product Capacity: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 138: Argentinean Slow Cooker Market Share Breakdown by
    Product Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 139: Slow Cooker Market in Brazil by Product Function:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 140: Brazilian Slow Cooker Historic Market Scenario in
    US$ Thousand by Product Function: 2012-2019

    Table 141: Brazilian Slow Cooker Market Share Analysis by
    Product Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 142: Slow Cooker Market in Brazil by Product Capacity:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 143: Brazilian Slow Cooker Historic Market Scenario in
    US$ Thousand by Product Capacity: 2012-2019

    Table 144: Brazilian Slow Cooker Market Share Analysis by
    Product Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 145: Slow Cooker Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
    and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Function for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 146: Mexican Slow Cooker Historic Market Analysis in US$
    Thousand by Product Function: 2012-2019

    Table 147: Mexican Slow Cooker Market Share Breakdown by
    Product Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 148: Slow Cooker Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
    and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Capacity for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 149: Mexican Slow Cooker Historic Market Analysis in US$
    Thousand by Product Capacity: 2012-2019

    Table 150: Mexican Slow Cooker Market Share Breakdown by
    Product Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 151: Rest of Latin America Slow Cooker Market Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Function: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 152: Slow Cooker Market in Rest of Latin America by
    Product Function: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
    2012-2019

    Table 153: Rest of Latin America Slow Cooker Market Share
    Breakdown by Product Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 154: Rest of Latin America Slow Cooker Market Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Capacity: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 155: Slow Cooker Market in Rest of Latin America by
    Product Capacity: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
    2012-2019

    Table 156: Rest of Latin America Slow Cooker Market Share
    Breakdown by Product Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 157: The Middle East Slow Cooker Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 158: Slow Cooker Market in the Middle East by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 159: The Middle East Slow Cooker Market Share Breakdown
    by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 160: The Middle East Slow Cooker Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Function: 2020 to 2027

    Table 161: The Middle East Slow Cooker Historic Market by
    Product Function in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 162: Slow Cooker Market in the Middle East: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Function for 2012,2020, and
    2027

    Table 163: The Middle East Slow Cooker Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Capacity: 2020 to 2027

    Table 164: The Middle East Slow Cooker Historic Market by
    Product Capacity in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 165: Slow Cooker Market in the Middle East: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Capacity for 2012,2020, and
    2027

    IRAN
    Table 166: Iranian Market for Slow Cooker: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Function
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 167: Slow Cooker Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
    in US$ Thousand by Product Function for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 168: Iranian Slow Cooker Market Share Analysis by Product
    Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 169: Iranian Market for Slow Cooker: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Capacity
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 170: Slow Cooker Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
    in US$ Thousand by Product Capacity for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 171: Iranian Slow Cooker Market Share Analysis by Product
    Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 172: Israeli Slow Cooker Market Estimates and Forecasts
    in US$ Thousand by Product Function: 2020-2027

    Table 173: Slow Cooker Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
    Product Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 174: Israeli Slow Cooker Market Share Breakdown by
    Product Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 175: Israeli Slow Cooker Market Estimates and Forecasts
    in US$ Thousand by Product Capacity: 2020-2027

    Table 176: Slow Cooker Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
    Product Capacity: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 177: Israeli Slow Cooker Market Share Breakdown by
    Product Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 178: Saudi Arabian Slow Cooker Market Growth Prospects in
    US$ Thousand by Product Function for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 179: Slow Cooker Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
    in US$ Thousand by Product Function: 2012-2019

    Table 180: Saudi Arabian Slow Cooker Market by Product
    Function: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 181: Saudi Arabian Slow Cooker Market Growth Prospects in
    US$ Thousand by Product Capacity for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 182: Slow Cooker Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
    in US$ Thousand by Product Capacity: 2012-2019

    Table 183: Saudi Arabian Slow Cooker Market by Product
    Capacity: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 184: Slow Cooker Market in the United Arab Emirates:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Product Function for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 185: United Arab Emirates Slow Cooker Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Function: 2012-2019

    Table 186: Slow Cooker Market Share Distribution in United Arab
    Emirates by Product Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 187: Slow Cooker Market in the United Arab Emirates:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Product Capacity for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 188: United Arab Emirates Slow Cooker Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Capacity: 2012-2019

    Table 189: Slow Cooker Market Share Distribution in United Arab
    Emirates by Product Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 190: Slow Cooker Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
    Function for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 191: Rest of Middle East Slow Cooker Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Function: 2012-2019

    Table 192: Rest of Middle East Slow Cooker Market Share
    Breakdown by Product Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 193: Slow Cooker Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
    Capacity for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 194: Rest of Middle East Slow Cooker Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Capacity: 2012-2019

    Table 195: Rest of Middle East Slow Cooker Market Share
    Breakdown by Product Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 196: African Slow Cooker Market Estimates and Projections
    in US$ Thousand by Product Function: 2020 to 2027

    Table 197: Slow Cooker Market in Africa by Product Function:
    A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 198: African Slow Cooker Market Share Breakdown by
    Product Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 199: African Slow Cooker Market Estimates and Projections
    in US$ Thousand by Product Capacity: 2020 to 2027

    Table 200: Slow Cooker Market in Africa by Product Capacity:
    A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 201: African Slow Cooker Market Share Breakdown by
    Product Capacity: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 46
    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900308/?utm_source=GNW

    About Reportlinker
    ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

    __________________________

    CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.