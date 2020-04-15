Global Smart Gas Solutions Industry

NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Gas Solutions market worldwide is projected to grow by US$15.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 14%. Smart Gas Solutions, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$26.5 Billion by the year 2025, Smart Gas Solutions will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$628.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$760.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Smart Gas Solutions will reach a market size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Smart Gas Solutions: Enabling Intelligent Metering, Monitoring,
Measuring and Control of Gas
Recent Market Activity
Smart Gas Meters: Gateway to the Digital Transformation of
Utilities
Increasing Smart Gas Meters Deployments: Foundation for Market
Growth
Market Prospects Remain Favorable for Smart Gas Solutions
Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors
Developing Regions Hold Strong Growth Potential
Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion
Global Competitor Market Shares
Smart Gas Solutions Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
Aclara Technologies LLC (USA)
Aidon Oy (Finland)
Badger Meter, Inc. (USA)
Capgemini SA (France)
CGI Group Inc. (Canada)
Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)
CyanConnode Holdings PLC (UK)
Dandong Dongfa (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)
Diehl Metering GmbH (Germany)
DTE Energy Co. (USA)
EDMI Ltd. (Singapore)
Elster Group GmbH (Germany)
Enel X (USA)
GE Grid Solutions (USA)
Holley Technology Ltd. (China)
Iskraemeco d.d. (Slovenia)
Itron, Inc. (USA)
Silver Spring Networks (USA)
Landis+Gyr (USA)
Schneider Electric SE (France)
Sensus (USA)
Tantalus Systems, Inc. (Canada)
Trilliant Holdings, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Accelerating Growth of Natural Gas and the Resulting
Transformation of Gas Networks: A Strong Growth Driver
Key Benefits Make Natural Gas Withstand Competition from
Renewable Energy Sources
Emergence of Shale Gas as a Viable Energy Source Generates Huge
Opportunities
Surging Demand for Fuel Gas Drives Smart Gas Meters Penetration
Robust Demand from the Utilities Sector Benefits Market Expansion
Critical Importance of AMI in Modern Utility Bodes Well for Market
Managed AMI Services Gain Traction in Utility Modernization
Programs
Increasing Need to Improve Functionality & Efficiency Drives
Demand for Automation & Control Solutions
SCADA Systems
Real-Time Data
Smart Gas Meters Gain Traction in Commercial & Industrial End-
Use Domains
Deployments Remain High in Residential Vertical
Modular & Integrated Gas Meters: Pros and Cons
Soaring Investments on ?Smart City? to Fuel Large-Scale
Adoption of Smart Meters
Big Data and IoT: Next Frontiers for Smart Gas Solutions
Smart Gas Meters: The Business Case for IIoT
Cloud-based Software Solutions: Next Big Thing in Gas Networks
On-Premises Vs. Cloud-based Software: A Cost Comparison Analysis
Demand for Wireless Communication Systems in Smart Gas Meters
Gain Momentum
Stringent Regulations and Standards Drive Smart Gas Meters
Deployments
Regulators and Utilities Address Consumer Concerns about Smart
Meter Devices
Demographic Dynamics Spur Energy Demand & Need for Gas
Infrastructure
Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success of
Smart Gas Solutions Market
Improving Battery Lifetime: Need of the Hour
Defining Unified Standards: Important for Designing a Future-
Proof Smart Gas Meter
