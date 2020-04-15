Global Smart Gas Solutions Industry

NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Gas Solutions market worldwide is projected to grow by US$15.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 14%. Smart Gas Solutions, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$26.5 Billion by the year 2025, Smart Gas Solutions will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$628.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$760.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Smart Gas Solutions will reach a market size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Smart Gas Solutions: Enabling Intelligent Metering, Monitoring,

Measuring and Control of Gas

Recent Market Activity

Smart Gas Meters: Gateway to the Digital Transformation of

Utilities

Increasing Smart Gas Meters Deployments: Foundation for Market

Growth

Market Prospects Remain Favorable for Smart Gas Solutions

Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions Hold Strong Growth Potential

Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Gas Solutions Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Aclara Technologies LLC (USA)

Aidon Oy (Finland)

Badger Meter, Inc. (USA)

Capgemini SA (France)

CGI Group Inc. (Canada)

Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)

CyanConnode Holdings PLC (UK)

Dandong Dongfa (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)

Diehl Metering GmbH (Germany)

DTE Energy Co. (USA)

EDMI Ltd. (Singapore)

Elster Group GmbH (Germany)

Enel X (USA)

GE Grid Solutions (USA)

Holley Technology Ltd. (China)

Iskraemeco d.d. (Slovenia)

Itron, Inc. (USA)

Silver Spring Networks (USA)

Landis+Gyr (USA)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Sensus (USA)

Tantalus Systems, Inc. (Canada)

Trilliant Holdings, Inc. (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Accelerating Growth of Natural Gas and the Resulting

Transformation of Gas Networks: A Strong Growth Driver

Key Benefits Make Natural Gas Withstand Competition from

Renewable Energy Sources

Emergence of Shale Gas as a Viable Energy Source Generates Huge

Opportunities

Surging Demand for Fuel Gas Drives Smart Gas Meters Penetration

Robust Demand from the Utilities Sector Benefits Market Expansion

Critical Importance of AMI in Modern Utility Bodes Well for Market

Managed AMI Services Gain Traction in Utility Modernization

Programs

Increasing Need to Improve Functionality & Efficiency Drives

Demand for Automation & Control Solutions

SCADA Systems

Real-Time Data

Smart Gas Meters Gain Traction in Commercial & Industrial End-

Use Domains

Deployments Remain High in Residential Vertical

Modular & Integrated Gas Meters: Pros and Cons

Soaring Investments on ?Smart City? to Fuel Large-Scale

Adoption of Smart Meters

Big Data and IoT: Next Frontiers for Smart Gas Solutions

Smart Gas Meters: The Business Case for IIoT

Cloud-based Software Solutions: Next Big Thing in Gas Networks

On-Premises Vs. Cloud-based Software: A Cost Comparison Analysis

Demand for Wireless Communication Systems in Smart Gas Meters

Gain Momentum

Stringent Regulations and Standards Drive Smart Gas Meters

Deployments

Regulators and Utilities Address Consumer Concerns about Smart

Meter Devices

Demographic Dynamics Spur Energy Demand & Need for Gas

Infrastructure

Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success of

Smart Gas Solutions Market

Improving Battery Lifetime: Need of the Hour

Defining Unified Standards: Important for Designing a Future-

Proof Smart Gas Meter





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Smart Gas Solutions Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Smart Gas Solutions Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Table 3: United States Smart Gas Solutions Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

CANADA

Table 4: Canadian Smart Gas Solutions Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

JAPAN

Table 5: Japanese Market for Smart Gas Solutions: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

CHINA

Table 6: Chinese Smart Gas Solutions Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Table 7: European Smart Gas Solutions Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: European Smart Gas Solutions Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 9: Smart Gas Solutions Market in France: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

GERMANY

Table 10: Smart Gas Solutions Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

ITALY

Table 11: Italian Smart Gas Solutions Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Smart Gas Solutions: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 13: Rest of Europe Smart Gas Solutions Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 14: Smart Gas Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 15: Rest of World Smart Gas Solutions Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 106

