Global Smart Parking Market Outlook to 2024 Featuring Profiles of Leading Players Amano McGann, Urbiotica, Smart Parking, IEM, IPS Group and More

This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the smart parking market. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global smart parking technology by application, technology, and region.



The technologies in smart parking have undergone significant change in recent years, from short parking space to larger parking space. The rising wave of new technologies such as remote parking technology, global positioning system (GPS), and machine vision are creating significant potential for smart parking due to reduction in stress while searching for a parking space, takes away the unpredictability of finding a parking spot, and will reduce search traffic on streets.



In smart parking market, various technologies are used which include IoT (Internet of Things), ultrasonic, and RFID (radio frequency identification). Rapidly increasing traffic congestion leading to limited space for smooth flow of traffic, and increasing problems related to land utilization and proper parking management are the key issue of overcrowded cities are creating opportunities for various smart parking technologies.



Some of the smart parking companies profiled in this report include Amano McGann, Urbiotica, Smart Parking, IEM SA, IPS Group, Klaus Multiparking Systems, Swarco, Parklayer, Omnitec Group, Dongyang Menics, Skidata, Mindteck, Valeo, Delphi Automotive, Continental, and Robert Bosch.



This report answers the following 9 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the smart parking market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in smart parking market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in smart parking market?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in smart parking technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this smart parking market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this smart parking technology space?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Smart Parking Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Smart Parking Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. IoT (Internet of Things)

4.2.2. Ultrasonic

4.2.3. RFID (Radio Frequency Identification)

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Passenger Cars

4.3.2. Light Commercial Vehicles

4.3.3. Heavy Commercial Vehicles



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Smart Parking Market by Region

5.2. North American Smart Parking Technology Market

5.2.1. United States Smart Parking Technology Market

5.2.2. Canadian Smart Parking Technology Market

5.2.3. Mexican Smart Parking Technology Market

5.3. European Smart Parking Technology Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom Smart Parking Technology Market

5.3.2. German Smart Parking Technology Market

5.3.3. French Smart Parking Technology Market

5.4. APAC Smart Parking Technology Market

5.4.1. Chinese Smart Parking Technology Market

5.4.2. Japanese Smart Parking Technology Market

5.4.3. Indian Smart Parking Technology Market

5.4.4. South Korean Smart Parking Technology Market

5.5. RoW Smart Parking Technology Market



6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Smart Parking Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Smart Parking Market by Technology

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Smart Parking Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Smart Parking Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Smart Parking Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Smart Parking Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Smart Parking Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. Amano McGann

9.2. Urbiotica

9.3. Smart Parking

9.4. IEM SA

9.5. IPS Group

9.6. Klaus Multiparking Systems

9.7. Swarco, Parklayer

9.8. Omnitec Group

9.9. Dongyang Menics

9.10. Skidata



