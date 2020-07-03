Global Smart Refrigerator Market (2018 to 2026) - Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Refrigerator Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global smart refrigerator market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global smart refrigerator market to grow with a CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on smart refrigerator market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on smart refrigerator market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global smart refrigerator market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global smart refrigerator market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



What does this report deliver?



Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the smart refrigerator market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the smart refrigerator market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global smart refrigerator market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing demand of advanced kitchen appliances, emergence of smart phones and rapid growth in consumer electronics industry

Changing lifestyle, increasing purchasing power of population and growing adoption of IoT enabled devices

2) Restraints

High cost of smart refrigerator may hamper the demand

3) Opportunities

Rapid technological advancements and product innovation in electronic appliances by key players

Segment Covered

The global smart refrigerator market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, and application.



The Global Smart Refrigerator Market by Type

Single Door

Double Door

French Door

Side By Side Door

The Global Smart Refrigerator Market by Technology

WIFI

Touchscreen

RFID

Bluetooth Connectivity

The Global Smart Refrigerator Market by Application

Residential

Commercial

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Smart Refrigerator Market Highlights

2.2. Smart Refrigerator Market Projection

2.3. Smart Refrigerator Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Smart Refrigerator Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Smart Refrigerator Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Smart Refrigerator Market



4. Smart Refrigerator Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Smart Refrigerator Market by Type

5.1. Single Door

5.2. Double Door

5.3. French Door

5.4. Side By Side Door



6. Global Smart Refrigerator Market by Technology

6.1. WIFI

6.2. Touchscreen

6.3. RFID

6.4. Bluetooth Connectivity



7. Global Smart Refrigerator Market by Application

7.1. Residential

7.2. Commercial



8. Global Smart Refrigerator Market by Region 2020-2026

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Smart Refrigerator Market by Type

8.1.2. North America Smart Refrigerator Market by Technology

8.1.3. North America Smart Refrigerator Market by Application

8.1.4. North America Smart Refrigerator Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Smart Refrigerator Market by Type

8.2.2. Europe Smart Refrigerator Market by Technology

8.2.3. Europe Smart Refrigerator Market by Application

8.2.4. Europe Smart Refrigerator Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Smart Refrigerator Market by Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Smart Refrigerator Market by Technology

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Smart Refrigerator Market by Application

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Smart Refrigerator Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Smart Refrigerator Market by Type

8.4.2. RoW Smart Refrigerator Market by Technology

8.4.3. RoW Smart Refrigerator Market by Application

8.4.4. RoW Smart Refrigerator Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Smart Refrigerator Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Panasonic Corporation

9.2.2. Haier Group Corporation

9.2.3. LG Electronics Inc

9.2.4. Samsung Electronics

9.2.5. Whirpool Corporation

9.2.6. Siemens AG

9.2.7. Robert Bosch GmbH

9.2.8. Electrolux AB

9.2.9. Highsense Infotech

9.2.10. Midea Group



