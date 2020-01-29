Global Smartphone Market by Technology, Price, Screen Size, and Geography - Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smartphone Market by Technology, Price, Screen Size, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering 25 vendors.
The smartphone market is poised to grow by 64.05 million units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by growing adoption of AI in smartphones. In addition, consumer's shift to online purchases is anticipated to boost the growth of the smartphone as well.
This study identifies consumer's shift to online purchases as the prime reasons driving the smartphone growth during the next few years.
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the smartphone market, including vendors such as:
- Alphabet Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd.
- HTC Corp.
- Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Nokia Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sony Corp.
- ZTE Corp.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value chain analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Comparison by technology
- Android - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- iOS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by technology
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRICE
- Comparison by price
- Between $150-$800 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Less than $150 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Greater than $800 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by price
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SCREEN SIZE
- Comparison by screen size
- Between 5-6 inches - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Greater than 6 inches - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Less than 5 inches - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by screen size
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Technological advances
- Consumers' shift to online purchases
- Introduction of 5G technology
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd.
- HTC Corp.
- Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Nokia Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sony Corp.
- ZTE Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n44i6b
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smartphone-market-by-technology-price-screen-size-and-geography---forecast-to-2024-300995458.html
SOURCE Research and Markets