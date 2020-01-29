Global Smartphone Market by Technology, Price, Screen Size, and Geography - Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smartphone Market by Technology, Price, Screen Size, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering 25 vendors.



The smartphone market is poised to grow by 64.05 million units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period.



The market is driven by growing adoption of AI in smartphones. In addition, consumer's shift to online purchases is anticipated to boost the growth of the smartphone as well.



This study identifies consumer's shift to online purchases as the prime reasons driving the smartphone growth during the next few years.



We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the smartphone market, including vendors such as:



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY



Comparison by technology

Android - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

iOS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by technology

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRICE



Comparison by price

Between $150 - $800 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Less than $150 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Greater than $800 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by price

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SCREEN SIZE



Comparison by screen size

Between 5-6 inches - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Greater than 6 inches - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Less than 5 inches - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by screen size

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Technological advances

Consumers' shift to online purchases

Introduction of 5G technology

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd.

HTC Corp.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Nokia Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

ZTE Corp.

