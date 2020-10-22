    Advertisement

    Global Smoke Detector Industry

    Global Smoke Detector Market to Reach $2. 6 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smoke Detector estimated at US$1. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.

    6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Battery Powered, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.9% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hardwired with Battery Backup segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $414.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR

    The Smoke Detector market in the U.S. is estimated at US$414.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$597.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.

    Hardwired without Battery Backup Segment to Record 7% CAGR

    In the global Hardwired without Battery Backup segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$171.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$265.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$361.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 388-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Hochiki Corporation

    • Honeywell International, Inc.

    • Johnson Controls, Inc.

    • NEC Corporation

    • Nest Labs

    • Robert Bosch GmbH

    • Schneider Electric SA

    • Siemens AG

    • Tyco International PLC

    • United Technologies Corporation (UTC)




    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Commercial Wireless Smoke Detectors
    Aircraft Smoke Detection and Fire Extinguishing System
    Advanced Early Warning Laser Smoke Detection Technology
    Types of Heat and Smoke Detection
    Commercial Fire Alarm Systems Application
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Smoke Detector Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
    (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
    Rise in Infrastructural Investments Drives Installation of
    Smoke Detectors
    Rapid Urbanization Supports Installations of Smoke Detectors
    Smart Phone or Camera-Enabled Device
    IoT Smoke Detectors Devices
    Voice Annunciation Detectors
    Smart Smoke Detectors
    Safety Innovations of Smoke Alarms
    Advancements Enabled by Technology: Smoke Detection & Fire
    Detection Options
    Fire Safety Technology
    Recovery in Construction Industry and Impact of Fire & Smoke
    Alarm Manufacturing Industry Revenues

