UP Global Sourcing Holdings' (LON:UPGS) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 27th of January to £0.0482. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 4.8%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that UP Global Sourcing Holdings' stock price has increased by 35% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

UP Global Sourcing Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last dividend, UP Global Sourcing Holdings is earning enough to cover the payment, but then it makes up 225% of cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 14.7% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 51% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

UP Global Sourcing Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, UP Global Sourcing Holdings' dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 6 years was £0.0324 in 2016, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.0712. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 14% over that duration. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that UP Global Sourcing Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 15% a year over the past five years. The company is paying out a lot of its cash as a dividend, but it looks okay based on the payout ratio.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for UP Global Sourcing Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

