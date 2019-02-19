Here’s What UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc’s (LON:UPGS) P/E Is Telling Us

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc’s (LON:UPGS) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. UP Global Sourcing Holdings has a P/E ratio of 12.32, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying £12.32 for every £1 in prior year profit.

View our latest analysis for UP Global Sourcing Holdings

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for UP Global Sourcing Holdings:

P/E of 12.32 = £0.64 ÷ £0.052 (Based on the year to July 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each £1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

UP Global Sourcing Holdings’s earnings per share fell by 28% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 25%.

How Does UP Global Sourcing Holdings’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that UP Global Sourcing Holdings has a higher P/E than the average (10.4) P/E for companies in the retail distributors industry.

LSE:UPGS PE PEG Gauge February 19th 19 More

UP Global Sourcing Holdings’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn’t guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

UP Global Sourcing Holdings’s Balance Sheet

UP Global Sourcing Holdings has net debt worth 25% of its market capitalization. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Verdict On UP Global Sourcing Holdings’s P/E Ratio

UP Global Sourcing Holdings’s P/E is 12.3 which is below average (15.9) in the GB market. The debt levels are not a major concern, but the lack of EPS growth is likely weighing on sentiment.