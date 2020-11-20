Global Space Industry Report 2020: Vertical Integration Through Extension of Roles by New Entrants Providing End-to-End Solutions from Upstream to Downstream
Dublin, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transformation of Value Chain Dynamics Expanding the Global Space Industry, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global space industry value chain has been expanding with new entrants and interests of non-space stakeholders contributing to the development of solutions in the downstream segment.
In the upstream segment, LEO-based constellations are driving the demand. This demand is being supported by developments such as additive manufacturing and serial production of satellites. Constellation operators such as OneWeb and Spire Global have their own manufacturing facilities, indicating vertical integration across the satellite value chain.
A similar trend is observed in the case of launch service providers that are developing their launch vehicles in-house and building serial production facilities to feed into the demand and allow an increase in launch frequency for single-manifest launches. In the downstream segment, there are many new entrants providing solutions for niche markets.
AI and deep learning have enabled software solutions that do not require the end-user to be equipped with the knowledge to interpret data but provide relevant results for decision making based on their requirements. In the case of connectivity solutions, many LEO constellations are being announced to reduce latency and target remote areas.
Amazon has entered the market to provide end-to-end solutions. This increased capacity is an opportunity for downstream service providers and an increase in the number of downstream communication service providers is likely, especially in Africa and South Asia.
The report has identified 29 roles across the space ecosystem. This research service discusses the regional analysis of organizations based on their roles.
The roles are:
Deep space operations, missions, application, technologies
Downstream satellite service: consultancies
Downstream satellite service: traders and resellers
Downstream satellite service providers: communication
Downstream satellite service providers: earth observation (EO)
Downstream satellite service providers: navigation
Downstream satellite service providers: others
Downstream space software solution providers
Government space agencies
Satellite components manufacturers
Satellite ground service consultancies
Satellite ground station equipment manufacturers
Satellite ground station equipment suppliers: authorized traders
Satellite manufacturers
Satellite operators
Satellite service providers
Satellite support service providers: in-orbit servicing, debris monitoring, de-orbiting
Satellite system traders
Satellite systems integrators
Satellite systems manufacturers
Satellite launch vehicle (SLV) component manufacturers
SLV launch service: spaceport operators
SLS launch service providers
SLV launch service resellers
SLV manufacturers
SLV support service providers: consultancies
SLV systems integrator
SLV systems manufacturers
Space support service consultancies
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Key Findings
Research Scope and Segmentation
Research Scope
Geographical Segmentation
Global Space Industry Value Chain
Segmentations
Satellites-Subsystem Manufacturers
Launch Vehicles
Satellite Industry Value Chain
Value Chain Dynamics
Analysis and Discussion
Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
Major Growth Opportunities
Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
All Organizations Overview
Global Organizations-Region-wise
Satellite Manufacturers
Competitive Landscape of Satellite Manufacturers, Global, 2019
Satellite Manufacturer-Region wise
Satellite Manufacturers in North America Based on Mass Class
Satellite Manufacturers in Asia-Pacific Based on Mass Class
Satellite Manufacturers in Europe based on Mass class
Subsystem Manufacturers
Satellite Subsystem Manufacturers-Region and Country Wise
Satellite Subsystem Manufacturers
NanoSat Subsystem Manufacturers
MicroSat Subsystem Manufacturers
SmallSat Subsystem Manufacturers
LargeSat Subsystem Manufacturers
Region- and Country-wise Satellite Component Manufacturers
Satellite Component Manufacturers
Region- and Country-wise Satellite Systems Integrators
Region- and Country-wise Satellite Operators
Region- and Country-wise Satellite Service Providers
Region- and Country-wise Satellite Ground Station Equipment Manufacturers
Region- and Country-wise Satellite Ground Service Consultancies
Region- and Country-wise Satellite Support Service Provider (In-orbit Servicing, Debris Monitoring, De-orbiting)
Downstream Services
Downstream Services Overview
Region- and Country-wise Downstream Satellite Service Provider-EO
Region- and Country-wise Downstream Satellite Service Provider-Communication
Region- and Country-wise Downstream Satellite Service Provider-Navigation
Other Downstream Service Providers
Satellite Launch Vehicles
Region- and Country-wise SLV Launch Service Providers
Region- and Country-wise SLV Launch Service Resellers
Region- and Country-wise SLV Components Manufacturers
Region- and Country-wise SLV Manufacturers
SLV-Region-wise Analysis and Discussion
Region- and Country-wise SLV Support Service Providers-Consultancies
SLV Launch Services-Spaceport Operators
New Spaceport Operator-Case Study
Region- and Country-wise Deep Space Operations, Missions, Application, Technologies
Government Space Agencies
Emerging Space Agencies-Australian Space Agency
Emerging Space Agencies-Luxembourg Space Agency
Extended Roles in the Value Chain
Analysis and Discussion
New Entrants-Value Propositions and Case Studies
New Entrants-Value Propositions
New Technologies and Products
Serial Production, IIoT, and Additive Manufacturing
SAR on Small Satellite Platform
Space-based Relay Station
Conclusions
Legal Disclaimer
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9fjua9
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900