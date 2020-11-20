Global Space Industry Report 2020: Vertical Integration Through Extension of Roles by New Entrants Providing End-to-End Solutions from Upstream to Downstream

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transformation of Value Chain Dynamics Expanding the Global Space Industry, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global space industry value chain has been expanding with new entrants and interests of non-space stakeholders contributing to the development of solutions in the downstream segment.



In the upstream segment, LEO-based constellations are driving the demand. This demand is being supported by developments such as additive manufacturing and serial production of satellites. Constellation operators such as OneWeb and Spire Global have their own manufacturing facilities, indicating vertical integration across the satellite value chain.



A similar trend is observed in the case of launch service providers that are developing their launch vehicles in-house and building serial production facilities to feed into the demand and allow an increase in launch frequency for single-manifest launches. In the downstream segment, there are many new entrants providing solutions for niche markets.



AI and deep learning have enabled software solutions that do not require the end-user to be equipped with the knowledge to interpret data but provide relevant results for decision making based on their requirements. In the case of connectivity solutions, many LEO constellations are being announced to reduce latency and target remote areas.



Amazon has entered the market to provide end-to-end solutions. This increased capacity is an opportunity for downstream service providers and an increase in the number of downstream communication service providers is likely, especially in Africa and South Asia.

The report has identified 29 roles across the space ecosystem. This research service discusses the regional analysis of organizations based on their roles.



The roles are:

Deep space operations, missions, application, technologies

Downstream satellite service: consultancies

Downstream satellite service: traders and resellers

Downstream satellite service providers: communication

Downstream satellite service providers: earth observation (EO)

Downstream satellite service providers: navigation

Downstream satellite service providers: others

Downstream space software solution providers

Government space agencies

Satellite components manufacturers

Satellite ground service consultancies

Satellite ground station equipment manufacturers

Satellite ground station equipment suppliers: authorized traders

Satellite manufacturers

Satellite operators

Satellite service providers

Satellite support service providers: in-orbit servicing, debris monitoring, de-orbiting

Satellite system traders

Satellite systems integrators

Satellite systems manufacturers

Satellite launch vehicle (SLV) component manufacturers

SLV launch service: spaceport operators

SLS launch service providers

SLV launch service resellers

SLV manufacturers

SLV support service providers: consultancies

SLV systems integrator

SLV systems manufacturers

Space support service consultancies

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Key Findings

Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

Geographical Segmentation

Global Space Industry Value Chain

Segmentations

Satellites-Subsystem Manufacturers

Launch Vehicles

Satellite Industry Value Chain

Value Chain Dynamics

Analysis and Discussion

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Major Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

All Organizations Overview

Global Organizations-Region-wise

Satellite Manufacturers

Competitive Landscape of Satellite Manufacturers, Global, 2019

Satellite Manufacturer-Region wise

Satellite Manufacturers in North America Based on Mass Class

Satellite Manufacturers in Asia-Pacific Based on Mass Class

Satellite Manufacturers in Europe based on Mass class

Subsystem Manufacturers

Satellite Subsystem Manufacturers-Region and Country Wise

Satellite Subsystem Manufacturers

NanoSat Subsystem Manufacturers

MicroSat Subsystem Manufacturers

SmallSat Subsystem Manufacturers

LargeSat Subsystem Manufacturers

Region- and Country-wise Satellite Component Manufacturers

Satellite Component Manufacturers

Region- and Country-wise Satellite Systems Integrators

Region- and Country-wise Satellite Operators

Region- and Country-wise Satellite Service Providers

Region- and Country-wise Satellite Ground Station Equipment Manufacturers

Region- and Country-wise Satellite Ground Service Consultancies

Region- and Country-wise Satellite Support Service Provider (In-orbit Servicing, Debris Monitoring, De-orbiting)

Downstream Services

Downstream Services Overview

Region- and Country-wise Downstream Satellite Service Provider-EO

Region- and Country-wise Downstream Satellite Service Provider-Communication

Region- and Country-wise Downstream Satellite Service Provider-Navigation

Other Downstream Service Providers

Satellite Launch Vehicles

Region- and Country-wise SLV Launch Service Providers

Region- and Country-wise SLV Launch Service Resellers

Region- and Country-wise SLV Components Manufacturers

Region- and Country-wise SLV Manufacturers

SLV-Region-wise Analysis and Discussion

Region- and Country-wise SLV Support Service Providers-Consultancies

SLV Launch Services-Spaceport Operators

New Spaceport Operator-Case Study

Region- and Country-wise Deep Space Operations, Missions, Application, Technologies

Government Space Agencies

Emerging Space Agencies-Australian Space Agency

Emerging Space Agencies-Luxembourg Space Agency

Extended Roles in the Value Chain

Analysis and Discussion

New Entrants-Value Propositions and Case Studies

New Entrants-Value Propositions

New Technologies and Products

Serial Production, IIoT, and Additive Manufacturing

SAR on Small Satellite Platform

Space-based Relay Station

Conclusions

Legal Disclaimer

Appendix

