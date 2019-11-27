Global Space Markets Report 2019: Examinating of the New Era in Space Industries

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Space - The Next Frontier: Markets, Technologies and Competitors - 2019 Analysis and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The world is entering a new era in Space where there will be more advances in the next few decades than throughout human history.
For example:
- China is aiming to launch its complex Chang'e-5 lunar sample return mission in late 2020. The ambitious mission is now scheduled to launch atop the fifth Long March 5 heavy-lift rocket. Chang'e-5 will attempt to collect and return around two kilograms of lunar samples from a site close to Mons Rumker, a volcanic formation situated in the Oceanus Procellarum region of western edge of the near side of the moon. The last lunar sample return was the Soviet Union's 1976 Luna 24 mission.
- Japan aims to be the fourth country to land on the moon. The U.S, Russia and China have successfully landed people or robotic missions on the moon and India and Israel have recently tried and failed. Japan seems likely to be fourth. Japanese company iSpace will try to land the Hakuto-R lander in 2021. It will be flown on a SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. Hakuto-R Mission 1 will include a lunar lander that is now scheduled for launch in October 2021. Hakuto-R Mission 2, a lunar lander and rover, is scheduled for launch in March 2023.
- NASA plans to start mining the moon and construction vehicle company Caterpillar is working with them to build machines that could excavate and mine the lunar surface. The goal is to determine whether it makes sense to send autonomous or remote-controlled construction equipment to the Moon to gather rocks, dust, and water that NASA could use as raw materials for its planned lunar outpost.
- In November 2019, U.S. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division disclosed patents filed for a practical fusion reactor that could be stored in aircraft to help achieve unimaginable speeds and maneuverability. These Advanced Electromagnetic Vehicles would dramatically reduce the current travel limits of distance and time and mimic the capabilities observed in unidentified aerial phenomenon (UFOs) by employing a drive system that alters the space-time metric. In other words, these craft will be able to travel into space many times faster than any rockets currently available.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Space - The Next Frontier
- Original Space Race
- Space Industry Market Size
- Fifth Cycle
- Space Definition
- Space Economy
Perimeters
- Space Race 1.0
- Space Race 2.0
- Defense and Military
- Commercial Satellite Providers
- Countries in Space
Global Involvement
- Government Space Budgets
- Regulations
- Space Investments
- Falling Launch Costs
- Space Market by Segment
- Cislunar Economy
Key Players
- Old Guard
- Private Companies
- Government National Space Agencies
Space Mining and Resources
- Asteroid Mining
- Asteroid Mining Companies
- CISlunar Development
- Private Company Moon Plans
- Lunar Propellants
- Lunar Water
- Nuclear Thermal Propulsion
- Mining Lunar Pole Ice
- Mining Issues
Return to Moon Cost
- Lunar Plans Advancing Rapidly
- Conestoga Cargo Transport
Space Nuclear Power
- Mars 2020
- Mars 2020 Rover
- Rover Power System
- MMRTG
Space Tourism
- Sub-Orbital Reusable Vehicles
- Private Astronauts
- Virgin Galactic
Companies Mentioned
- Armadillo Aerospace
- Ball Aerospace
- BHP Billiton
- Bigelow Aerospace
- Blue Origin
- Boeing
- BWXT
- Caterpillar
- Deep Space Industries
- ESA
- Honeybee Robotics.
- Lockheed Martin
- Maxar Technologies
- NASA
- Newmont Mining Corporation
- Northrop Grumman
- Planetary Resources
- Rio Tinto
- Rocket Lab
- Shackleton Energy Company
- SoftBank
- SpaceX
- Tencent
- United Launch Alliance
- UP Aerospace
- Virigin Galactic
