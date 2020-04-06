Global Steel Rebar Market Insights & Forecast, 2020-2025 - The Long-term Impact of COVID-19 Will Limit Growth

DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Steel Rebar Market by Type (Deformed & Mild), Process (Basic Oxygen Steelmaking & Electric ARC Furnace), End-Use (Housing, Infrastructure, Industrial), Region (North America, EU, APAC, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global steel rebar market size is estimated to be USD 198.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 246.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2025. Growing infrastructure activities in emerging nations and developed steel rebar industry in North America and Europe are key trends that are expected to shape the market for steel rebar in the near future.

Preference towards the use of higher grades of steel rebar for construction and infrastructure projects are some of the main factors to drive the demand for steel rebar over the forecast period. Also, the long-term impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy, trade, travel and overall steel industry, the government efficiency of handling the crisis, the resulting economic downturn due to outbreak and recent fall in oil prices are some of the factors to limit the growth of steel rebar in the near future.

Increasing consumption of steel rebar in infrastructure, housing, and industrial segments is driving the steel rebar market. The growing construction industry and construction projects are also fueling the growth of the steel rebar industry. However, global steel overcapacity and overproduction of steel rebar has led to an increase in steel dumping incidents. This, in turn, has resulted in several countries imposing anti-dumping duties on imports.

Infrastructure is the largest and fastest-growing segment in the steel rebar market

Modernization and maintenance of infrastructure projects have led to the growth of the infrastructure segment. Increasing investments in new infrastructure projects and maintenance of existing projects are contributing towards the steel rebar infrastructure market growth. The infrastructure segment accounted for the majority of the market share in 2019 and is expected to be the fastest-growing during the projected period. This sector includes all road, highway and bridge construction, sewage system, airport, and stadium projects. Increasing infrastructure investments at a global level are expected to augment the growth of the steel rebar market.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global steel rebar industry during the forecast period

Asia Pacific accounted for the majority of the global steel rebar market share in 2019, followed by the Middle East & Africa and Europe. China is one of the major producers and consumers of steel rebar in the Asia Pacific region. The rapidly growing construction industry in countries such as China and India has fueled the growth of the steel rebar industry.

Asia Pacific is also the fastest-growing region in the steel rebar market. Growing usage of steel rebar in infrastructure, housing, and industrial segments, growing economies & rising domestic consumption, and an increase in disposable incomes, are some of the major factors expected to drive the market. Although, fastest, the growth of the steel rebar market in Asia Pacific is expected to be limited and depends upon the aftereffects of COVID-19 pandemic and the efficiency with which the countries such as China and India recover from the same.