Global Stem Cell Therapy Market Report 2020: Market to Recover and Reach $14.76 Billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 19.62% - Forecast to 2030

Research and Markets

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stem Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Stem Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global stem cell therapy market.

Major players in the stem cell therapy market are Anterogen, JCR Pharmaceuticals, Medipost, Osiris Therapeutics, Pharmicell, Astellas Pharma, Cellectis, Celyad, Novadip Biosciences and Gamida Cell.

The global stem cell therapy market is expected to decline from $8.73 billion in 2019 to $8.62 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.24%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The market is then expected to recover and reach $14.76 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 19.62%.

The stem cell therapy market consists of the sales of stem cell therapy and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide stem cell therapy. Stem cell therapy, also known as regenerative medicine, promotes the repair response of diseased patient, dysfunctional or injured tissue using stem cells or their derivatives. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The stem cell therapy market covered in this report is segmented by type into allogeneic stem cell therapy; autologous stem cell therapy. It is also segmented by cell source into adult stem cells; induced pluripotent stem cells; embryonic stem cells, by application into musculoskeletal disorders; wounds and injuries; cancer; autoimmune disorders; others, and by end-user into hospitals; clinics.

In September 2019, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, a US-based biopharmaceutical company, announced its decision to acquire Semma Therapeutics, a private biotechnology company, for $950 million. The acquisition is expected to align with Vertex's strategy of investing in scientific innovation that creates transformative medicine for patients with serious diseases. Semma Therapeutics is a US-based company that is involved in using stem cell therapy for diabetes treatment.

The high cost of stem cell therapy is expected to limit the growth of the stem cell therapy market. The pressure to contain costs and demonstrate value is widespread. Political uncertainty and persistent economic stress in numerous countries are calling into question the sustainability of public health care funding. In less wealthy countries, the lack of cost-effective therapies for chronic diseases has impacted the health conditions of the population and has led to a low average life expectancy. According to the DVCSTEM, the average cost of stem cell therapy in the USA is between $20,000 to $25,000, in Mexico, it is $33,000, in Central America, it is $30,000, and in Asia, it is $50,000, thus restraining the growth of the market.

The companies in the stem cell therapy market are increasingly investing in strategic partnerships. The strategic partnership is a mutually beneficial agreement between two companies that do not compete directly with each other. For instance, in September 2018, CRISPR Therapeutics, a biotechnology company that develops transformative medicine using the gene-editing platform for serious diseases, and ViaCyte, a California-based regenerative medicine company, collaborated for the development and commercialization of allogeneic stem cell therapies for diabetes treatment.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases contributed to the growth of the stem cell therapy market. Long working hours, limited physical activity, and unhealthy eating and drinking habits contribute to the prevalence of chronic diseases among people, thus driving the need for stem cell therapy. According to a United Nations article, by 2030, the proportion of global deaths due to chronic diseases is expected to increase to 70% of total deaths. The global burden of chronic diseases is expected to reach about 60%. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the stem cell therapy market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Stem Cell Therapy Market Characteristics

3. Stem Cell Therapy Market Size And Growth
3.1. Global Stem Cell Therapy Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion
3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.1.2. Restraints On The Market
3.2. Global Stem Cell Therapy Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.2.2. Restraints On the Market

4. Stem Cell Therapy Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Stem Cell Therapy Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy

  • Autologous Stem Cell Therapy

4.2. Global Stem Cell Therapy Market, Segmentation By Cell Source, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Adult Stem Cells

  • Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

  • Embryonic Stem Cells

4.3. Global Stem Cell Therapy Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Musculoskeletal Disorders

  • Wounds and Injuries

  • Cancer

  • Autoimmune Disorders

4.4. Global Stem Cell Therapy Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

5. Stem Cell Therapy Market Regional And Country Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Anterogen

  • JCR Pharmaceuticals

  • Medipost

  • Osiris Therapeutics

  • Pharmicell

  • Astellas Pharma

  • Cellectis

  • Celyad

  • Novadip Biosciences

  • Gamida Cell

  • Capricor Therapeutics

  • Cellular Dynamics

  • CESCA Therapeutics

  • DiscGenics

  • OxStem

  • Mesoblast

  • ReNeuron Group

  • Takeda Pharmaceuticals

  • Magellan

  • Kolon TissueGene

  • Stemedica Cell Technologies

  • Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l.

  • NuVasive

  • RTI Surgical

  • AlloSource

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zaisiw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Why did Trump pick fights with Congress he was sure to lose?

    President Trump stood little chance of compelling Congress to change the stimulus package or defense funding bill. So why did he take a stand on both pieces of legislation?

  • The Drudge Report thinks Democrats won both Georgia runoff races, control of the Senate

    The Associated Press still hasn't called either of Georgia's Senate races, but Matt Drudge is ready to project that Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff have upset both Republican incumbents, demoting Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to minority leader.> Drudge tonight pic.twitter.com/A2qihCMf0M> > — Jon Passantino (@passantino) January 6, 2021Warnock looks very likely to win, with a 36,000-vote lead and nearly all ballots counted, but Ossoff and Perdue are basically tied. "As of Wednesday morning," AP says, "it was too early to call the close races." But since most of the thousands of outstanding votes are in solidly Democratic counties, the Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman predicted that not only would Ossoff beat Perdue, he would likely do so by enough to avoid a recount.> It's not yet assured Ossoff's victory will end up outside GA's 0.5% recount threshold, but it's likely. GASEN> > — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) January 6, 2021The New York Times election needles concur.> Per the needles ... pic.twitter.com/6fRZKx6fLr> > — Scott Wilson (@RScottWilson) January 6, 2021If both Warnock and Ossoff win, the Senate will be tied 50-50. And with Vice President Kamala Harris as the deciding vote, Democrats would be in charge of the White House and both chambers of Congress.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate Are we witnessing the fall of the United States?

  • China is desperate to control the narrative of Covid-19's origin - whatever the cost

    International experts from the World Health Organisation trying to investigate the origins of the coronavirus in China, a year after it first emerged in the central city of Wuhan, continue to run into roadblocks. The delay for the WHO mission – already plagued by politics and posturing – adds to persistent worries that China will whitewash and frustrate the investigation. Indeed, a two-person WHO team on a three-week mission last August, aimed at laying out plans for further study, sat through a 14-day quarantine upon arrival and never visited Wuhan. This comes as Beijing engages in a relentless propaganda campaign to distract from its cover-up and rewrite the narrative – all aimed at claiming the coronavirus originated outside China. Officials have seeded a number of conspiracy theories, including blaming the US military for infecting China. The most recent theory flouted is to label imported frozen seafood as the culprit. Foreign minister Wang Yi has gone so far as to claim the virus emerged in many countries, and that China was simply the first to spot it. “We raced to report the epidemic first,” he told state media. Mr Wang’s comments are a far cry from the experiences of doctors, including the late Li Wenliang and Ai Fen, both of whom were reprimanded by Chinese authorities after discovering coronavirus infections in December 2018 and seeking to warn colleagues.

  • U.S. attorney in Virginia announces resignation

    The leader of one of the country's most prominent U.S. attorney's offices said Tuesday he is resigning after almost three years of prosecuting terrorists, spies and political operatives.

  • Pakistani Shiites continue sit-in over killing of 11 miners

    Hundreds of minority Shiites continued a sit-in for a fourth straight day Wednesday in southwestern Pakistan to protest the killing of 11 Shiite Hazara coal miners by the Islamic State group. Despite Prime Minister Imran Khan's request that the miners be buried, family members insisted they would do so only when Prime Minister Imran Khan personally visits them to assure their protection.

  • With 1 candidate in self-isolation, the Georgia GOP watch party is a low-key affair

    It's a big night for Georgia politics, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, there's not much in-person celebrating.Democrats Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock are not attending any events, and it's unclear if they will make any virtual speeches. The Republicans are holding a watch party at the Grand Hyatt in Buckhead, with Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein tweeting that there are about "100 operatives" walking around, with just some wearing masks.The GOP elected officials and major donors in attendance are at "more exclusive gatherings far from our prying eyes," Bluestein said. Gov. Brian Kemp (R) did speak, but it's unclear if Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) will address the crowd. She is at the Grand Hyatt, holed up in an upstairs room. David Perdue, the Republican senator whose term ended over the weekend, is at home in self-isolation, due to exposure to a staffer who has COVID-19.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate Are we witnessing the fall of the United States?

  • Spain increases COVID-19 vaccination pace but regional disparities remain

    Spain on Tuesday increased the pace of its campaign to inoculate people against COVID-19, with close to 140,000 people vaccinated, but only 18.7% of the doses received had been administered and disparities between regions remained. Spain has administered 139,339 doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine so far out of the 743,925 distributed to the country's 17 regions - who manage health care - since the European Union approved the vaccine two weeks ago, Spain's Health Ministry said on Tuesday. It was a significant increase from the prior day when 82,834 people were inoculated, health minister Salvador Illa said late on Monday, stressing that the goal was to have between 15 million and 20 million Spaniards vaccinated by May or June.

  • 'Godless, amoral and socialist': Trump fans march on DC lamenting election result and vowing revenge on their own party

    Thousands of Trump supporters gathered in Washington, DC vowing revenge on Republican lawmakers who do not back the president’s claims of election fraud as Congress prepared to confirm the results of the electoral college vote. A roster of fired-up speakers continued to voice their claims that the election was stolen from Donald Trump, setting their sights on upcoming elections in 2022 and 2024. Congressman Mo Brooks of Alabama was first to speak, addressing the “Save America Rally” on the Ellipse near the White House.

  • Kashmiri activists rally in Pakistan, demand referendum

    Dozens of Kashmiri activists rallied in Pakistan's capital Tuesday to urge the United Nations to ensure Kashmir's right to self-determination under a decades-old resolution on the disputed region. Chanting slogans including “we want freedom" they urged the world community to take notice of alleged Indian human rights violations in Kashmir, which is split between Pakistan and India and claimed by both in its entirety. The rally in Islamabad came as Kashmiris marked the anniversary of a U.N. resolution passed in 1948 that called for a referendum on whether Kashmiris wanted to merge with Pakistan or India.

  • Your stimulus check might be delayed if you filed your taxes with an online tax preparer

    Stimulus payments may be delayed for as many as 14 million customers, the IRS and major tax prep software companies warned.

  • Trailing behind Warnock, Loeffler says she still has 'a path to victory'

    Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) told supporters on Tuesday night that she's certain she'll be able to gain enough votes to defeat her Democratic challenger, the Rev. Raphael Warnock.With 97 percent of the vote in, Warnock is ahead of Loeffler by nearly 36,000 votes. "This is a game of inches," she said during a brief speech. "We're gonna win this election. We're gonna save this country." Loeffler declared that she still has "a path to victory," and will make sure "every legal vote" is counted.Loeffler was appointed to her seat in late 2019, after Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson resigned due to health issues. She announced Monday night that she will join Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and other Republican senators in objecting to the formal Electoral College vote count on Wednesday. They are doing this at the behest of President Trump, who has falsely claimed the election was fraudulent. During her Tuesday night speech, Loeffler said she will head to Washington, D.C., in the morning so she can "fight for this president."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate Are we witnessing the fall of the United States?

  • Iran vows "decisive response" to any Israeli move against it

    Iran said on Tuesday it would deliver a "decisive response" to any Israeli move against it, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would not allow Tehran to develop nuclear weapons, a news agency close to the Revolutionary Guards said. On Monday, Iran said it resumed 20% uranium enrichment at a nuclear facility, a move that coincides with rising tensions with the United States in the last days of President Donald Trump's term. The decision is the latest of several Iranian breaches of a 2015 nuclear accord with world powers.

  • Hong Kong's top judge cautious on calls for judicial reform

    Hong Kong’s outgoing top judge said Tuesday that calls for reform of the city’s judiciary cannot be based on dissatisfaction with court rulings, as pro-Beijing figures and state-owned media step up criticism of the city’s legal system. “(The) judiciary’s position has all along been the same. In recent weeks, Chinese officials and state-owned media have accused the semi-autonomous city’s courts of misinterpreting Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law, in rulings relating to last year's pro-democracy protests.

  • UPS worker seen on racist rant video while delivering to a Latino household is fired

    "This is about the things people do when they think no one is watching them," said the mother of a young Latino police officer who lives in the house.

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • GOP congressmembers won't reject Electoral College vote because party 'depends' on it for presidential wins

    Republican House members against an attempt to oppose the certification of the Electoral College's vote are saying the quiet part of their argument very, very loud.A coalition of 11 GOP senators are planning to join with some House Republicans to oppose the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win on Wednesday, giving debunked claims of election fraud as their reasoning. But another group of seven House congressmembers warned against undermining trust in the Electoral College, saying in a Monday statement that doing so could cost the party its only chance to win a future presidential election.Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.), Ken Buck (R-Colo.), Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.) Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), Tom McClintock (R-Calif.), and Chip Roy (R-Texas) released their joint statement Monday, claiming they do believe "significant abuses in our election system" took place in 2020. The U.S. electoral system should guarantee "only legal votes are cast to select its leaders" and the electors who formally choose them, the statement said. "But only the states have authority to appoint electors," and after they do so, Congress can only count their votes, the group wrote. "To take action otherwise" only "strengthen[s] the efforts of those on the left" who want to end the Electoral College altogether.From there, the groups gets specific about the "purely partisan" side of their argument. Republican presidential candidates have only won the popular vote once in the past 32 years, relying on the Electoral College for the majority of their wins. "If we perpetuate the notion that Congress may disregard certified electoral votes ... we will be delegitimizing the very system that led Donald Trump to victory in 2016, and that could provide the only path to victory in 2024," the congressmembers finished.Top intelligence officials and former Attorney General William Barr have affirmed there is no evidence of election-altering fraud in the 2020 election.More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers

  • 70 percent of Covid shots in the US have not been administered - these states have lowest vaccination rate

    Kansas has vaccinated fewest people per capita so far, South Dakota is on top

  • China says it will respond to planned Taiwan, U.S. defense talks

    China said on Wednesday it would make a "necessary response" to a planned military dialogue between the United States and Chinese-claimed Taiwan, saying it firmly opposed the event. China has been angered by stepped up support for the democratic island by outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, including new arms sales and visits to Taipei by senior U.S. officials, which have strained already poor Beijing-Washington ties. The U.S. State Department said Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Clarke Cooper would deliver "virtual remarks" at the Taiwan political and military dialogue from the State Department late on Wednesday, though gave no other details.

  • EU commission greenlights Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

    The European Union’s executive commission gave the green light Wednesday to Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine, providing the 27-nation bloc with a second vaccine to use in the desperate battle to tame the virus rampaging across the continent. The European Commission granted conditional marketing authorization for the vaccine. The decision came against a backdrop of high infection rates in many EU countries and strong criticism of the slow pace of vaccinations across the region of some 450 million people.

  • Woman clings to hood of speeding car to try to stop theft of $10,000 puppy

    Late last month, a felony charge was filed against the woman who was allegedly driving the car in the theft.