Global STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics )Toys Market 2020-2025 with LEGO, Mattel, Hasbro, Learning Resources and Melissa & Doug Dominating

The global Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM) toys market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the period 2020-2025.



The analysis of the global STEM toys market forecasts that the industry will witness 1.5X times growth during the forecast period. The market is expected to observe significant growth because of the emergence of robotics, STEM-based courses, the need for cognitive and mental development, and the rise in millennial spending for nostalgia.



However, the market is heading toward sustainable growth due to the rise in sustainability practices in the global STEM toys market. Manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and buyers are paying attention to the concept. Sustainable platforms such as exchange platforms and toy subscriptions can be focused on in the coming years. Global toy fairs are more likely to increase the awareness and scope for sustainable materials in the near future, which could have a high impact on the global toys industry.



Global STEM Toys Market Segmentation



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by age group, category, distribution, and geography. The technology segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7%. The growth in educational robots, coding, and smart toys is expected to drive the segment. Technological toys are highly preferred among kids and pre-teens, especially among boys. Coding and programming toys are also increasingly aimed at 3-5 years of children. APAC is the fastest-growing region for the segment.



The science segment is expected to pose an absolute growth of 44% during the forecast period. Europe and North America are likely to grow at impressive growth rates. Gravity, lighting, physical laws, chemical projects, and geographic exploration are the major themes contributing to revenue generation in the segment. Vendors are recommended to capitalize on the segment by offering the highly preferred fictional and movie characters based on the regional preference to get wider acceptance.



Like board games, engineering toys are used for the development of strategic and building skills among teenagers and are expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 7%. Owing to a strong culture of playing building games in countries such as India, Brazil, and Mexico, the growth is expected to be prominent in APAC and Latin America. The rise in the number of theme-based construction kits is driving the demand in western countries.



The segment has emerged as one of the high-demand segments during the 2020 pandemic. The construction segment is highly preferred for developing engineering and building skills. Sustainability and eco-friendliness can be a major trendsetter and considered as the next big opportunity in the segment. The mathematic segment is expected to account for over 7% of the global revenue by 2025. APAC is the fastest-growing market in the region. It is expected to continue during the forecast period due to China's high production and consumption in countries across the APAC region. The interest in numerical and analytical toys is generally high among kids in the region.



The 8-12 age group segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Vendors prioritize their offerings and promote products toward this age group because of the development of skills and diversified field of strategies. Parents consider 8-12 years as an ideal age for utilizing STEM education toys that support academics.



LEGO, Hasbro, and Mattel are major vendors in the STEM education market, catering to this group by developing blocks, engineering sets, scientific and electronic toys. The 3-8 years segment accounted for over 31% of the total share in 2019. The boom of smart and connected toys is expected to support the segment. Further, the dominance of electronic and technology-oriented products is well utilized. Therefore, the segment is expected to reach over $3 billion by 2025.



The segment consists of educational toys and games ideal for countries where the scope of STEM-related professions is high. They are popular in Asia, especially in China, Europe, North America, and GCC, owing to high internet penetration levels. The 0-3 years segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to emerge as the fastest-growing region. China is expected to dominate the market, with Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore expecting to lead the STEM toys market growth. Basic math sets, science kits, subject-based exploration STEM kits for kids, and simple construction sets are major revenue generators in the segment.



Online channels consist of websites and third-party sellers that sell games via online stores. They are estimated to be the fastest-growing distribution channels during the forecast period. The growth in digital gaming platforms has indirectly influenced the growth of the online purchase of games. Moreover, the concept of toy subscription features from Amazon has been a gamechanger in online distribution models. Amazon, eBay, Best Buy, JD.com, and Alibaba are online retailers.



The specialty stores segment includes companies' own brick-and-mortar stores. Stock availability and personalization of services are the major driving factors for the dominance of specialty stores over other retail formats. The franchising of specialty stores from major vendors continues to be a successful business model over the years.



Market Dynamics



Market Opportunities & Trends

Sustainable And Eco-Friendly Stem Toys

Tapping The Omnichannel Opportunity

Demand For Robotic Toys

Market Growth Enablers

Need For Motor Skills And Cognitive Development

Boom In Crowdfunding Platform

Market Restraints

Online And Mobile Gaming Platform

Stringent Safety Regulations And Guidelines

Licensing And Counterfeit Products

Competitive Landscape



Prominent Vendors

LEGO

Mattel

Hasbro

Learning Resources

Melissa & Doug

Other Prominent Vendors

Spin Master

K'NEX

Ravensburger

Goliath

VTech Electronics

LeapFrog Enterprises

ThinkFun

com

WowWee Group Limited

ELENCO ELECTRONICS

net

Digital Dream Labs

Sphero

Johnco

Smartivity

Magna-Tiles

OWI

Thames & Kosmos

SmartLab

Klutz

