Global STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics) Toys Market 2020-2025: Tapping the Omnichannel Opportunity & Increased Demand For Robotic Toys
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global STEM toys market report
The global Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM) toys market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the period 2020-2025.
The analysis of the global STEM toys market forecasts that the industry will witness 1.5X times growth during the forecast period. The market is expected to observe significant growth because of the emergence of robotics, STEM-based courses, the need for cognitive and mental development, and the rise in millennial spending for nostalgia.
However, the market is heading toward sustainable growth due to the rise in sustainability practices in the global STEM toys market. Manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and buyers are paying attention to the concept. Sustainable platforms such as exchange platforms and toy subscriptions can be focused on in the coming years. Global toy fairs are more likely to increase the awareness and scope for sustainable materials in the near future, which could have a high impact on the global toys industry.
Insights by Geography
North America was the largest STEM toys market with a share of contributed over 33% in 2019. Factors such as a high spending power among millennials, inclination toward interactive electronic games, and high urbanization drive the growth of the educational toys market in North America. The US is the largest market in the region, followed by Canada, offering a high scope room for growth in the coming years.
The toy community in the US is highly dedicated to manufacture and distribute learning toys that are safe, fun, valuable, and comply with the country's rigorous standards and regulations. When it comes to the gaming industry, there is a cultural disparity between North Americans and Europeans.
Traditionally, North Americans used to enjoy light board games such as collectible card games and tabletop board games that are based on the luck or chance factor. The region was less inclined toward tabletop board games, which are cooperative and competitive in nature and involve critical thinking. However, the scenario has changed in the last three years as the demand for fun, engaging, and learning toys increases among kids and teenagers.
Insights by Vendors
LEGO, Hasbro, and Mattel are enjoying a strong position in the global science, technology, engineering, and mathematics toys market. However, the market still consists of small yet key vendors such as Ravensburger, Spin Master, Learning Resources, Sphero, and Melissa & Doug. With a sufficient number of vendors across all regions, the consumer's choice has been elaborated, making the competition more intense.
The STEM toy market can be more versatile in nature, keeping pace with the latest market trends, and the competition is highly crucial for market success. Smaller vendors tend to reduce their games' prices, forcing established vendors to slash their retail prices or suffer losses. The expansion of competition across regions further leads to shorter life cycles of products in the market. The emergence of more and more vendors has led to the frequent introduction of new products.
