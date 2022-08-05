Global Stocks Are Being Shunned Again, Bank of America Says

Sagarika Jaisinghani
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Investors have resumed shunning global stocks in favor of bonds, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists, who say the time is right to step back from US equities after the strong rally in July.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Global equity funds had outflows of $2.6 billion in the week through Aug. 3, according to a note from the bank, after last week seeing their first additions in six weeks. US stocks had redemptions of $1.1 billion, and while $4.1 billion left cash, global bonds had additions of about $12 billion, the most since November, BofA said, citing EPFR Global data.

Strategist Michael Hartnett, who has said the recent rebound in stocks was more a bear market rally than a sustained run higher, reiterated that investors should “fade” the S&P 500 Index from a level of 4,200 points -- just 1.2% above its latest close. He maintains that the bottom for the benchmark is below 3,600, or 13% below current levels.

US stocks have struggled to maintain their momentum in August after rallying in July on the back of a better-than-feared earnings season and bets that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of interest-rate hikes. The technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 is nearly 20% above its June low, but strategists have said stocks are likely to fall again until profit estimates see much stronger downgrades.

HSBC Bank Plc strategist Max Kettner, a staunch bear on US stocks this year, was the latest to warn about a sharp end to the rally when saying on Thursday that he’d changed his stance on equities to “maximum underweight”. JPMorgan’s Marko Kolanovic is now one of the few top strategists forecasting a rebound for US stocks in the second half.

Bank of America’s Hartnett said that while investor sentiment remains bearish, shorts have been covered. The strategist expects the S&P 500 to trade in a range of 3,800 to 4,200 until the next Federal Reserve decision on Sept. 21, he wrote in the note.

The bank’s European strategists, meanwhile, have cut their view on regional equities to negative, saying their macro projections point to 10% downside for stocks by the end of the year. European equity funds had outflows of $3 billion in the week, their 25th straight week of redemptions, the data on fund flows showed.

In terms of equity flows by style factors, US growth and small caps had inflows, while large caps had the biggest outflows. Among sectors, consumer and financials saw the biggest additions, while materials and real estate had outflows.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Deutsche Post reports double-digit Q2 earnings growth

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German logistics company Deutsche Post reported double-digit growth in revenue and earnings on Friday and confirmed its outlook for 2022, as its flourishing freight and express business built on an already-strong start to the year. Revenue rose by 23.4% year on year in the second quarter to 24 billion euros ($24.55 billion), while profit from operating activities (EBIT) grew by 12.2% to 2.3 billion euros. This beat analysts' expectations of revenue of 21.8 billion euros and EBIT of 2 billion euros, according to a poll posted on the company website.

  • The Inverted Yield Curve Is Back. What Investors Need to Know.

    An inverted yield curve signals that a recession is on the horizon. That has implications for the stock market.

  • Stock Futures Waver Ahead of Jobs Data

    U.S. stock futures were little changed ahead of employment figures that will be closely watched for clues about the impacts of the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate rises on the broader economy.

  • Coinbase’s BlackRock Pact Cements Crypto Status, Hits Shorts

    (Bloomberg) -- The crypto winter that has dogged Coinbase Global Inc. for nearly nine months might finally be showing signs of thawing.Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeShares of the largest US cryptocurrency exchange gained 10% on Thursday, after earlier surging as much as 44%, following its announcement that it was

  • Pelosi visit: Taiwan puts the ball firmly in Xi Jinping's court

    Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei has put an increasingly assertive China on the back foot.

  • Michael Saylor Bet Billions on Bitcoin and Lost

    In 2020, MicroStrategy stock was stagnant, and the tech company struggled to compete with software giants. On Tuesday, MicroStrategy announced Mr. Saylor would step down as CEO, a position he has held since 1989, amid mounting losses tied to bitcoin. In total, MicroStrategy raised $2.4 billion in debt and loans.

  • GE Is Breaking Up. How Investors Can Benefit.

    The industrial giant will separate into three new companies that could be worth more than it is now.

  • Major EV Company’s Stock Nosedives – Time to Invest or Sell?

    Electric vehicle (EV) company Lucid drastically slashed its production outlook for 2022 by 50% citing supply chain issues, which sent the stock tumbling more than 12% in pre-market trading on August...

  • Apple Has Been Dethroned as the Most Held Robinhood Stock: Here's What Replaced It

    Last year, retail investors made their presence known to Wall Street like never before. Online trading platforms like Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), which have been especially popular among the retail crowd, rolled out the red carpet for everyday investors to put their money to work on Wall Street. Robinhood offers commission-free trading on the major U.S. exchanges, allows its customers to make fractional-share purchases, and gifts free shares of stock (at random) to new members.

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • Tesla investors approve stock split; Musk to add factories

    Tesla shareholders on Thursday approved a three-for-one stock split, a move that will make the company's shares more accessible to smaller investors. Preliminary results of the shareholder vote were announced at the electric car and solar panel maker's annual meeting at its new factory in Austin, Texas. CEO Elon Musk also discussed at the meeting a major factory expansion in the future as the company moves toward a goal of making 20 million vehicles per year.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian

    In 2019, global e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) placed an order to purchase 100,000 electric utility vehicles from Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) to help fulfill its goal to have an entirely green energy-powered delivery fleet by 2030. Along with the order, Amazon accumulated a stake in the electric vehicle maker. Fresh off its recent 20-for-1 stock split, Amazon posted its second-quarter 2022 financial results on July 28.

  • Warren Buffett Is Betting on a Stock the Market Doesn't Like

    In the first quarter of the year, Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) bought close to 9 million shares -- a roughly 2.9% stake -- in the large digital bank Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY), which specializes in auto lending. With inventory still being challenged and used car prices soaring, Ally has flourished, generating strong financial results since the pandemic started. Buffett and the market are clearly at odds here.

  • Want Passive Income? Buy This Dividend Aristocrat, Down 31%

    After a significant drop in share price after earnings, Sherwin-Williams makes for an outstanding buy-and-hold forever stock.

  • The stock market is headed for another big sell-off unless economic data quickly improves, Goldman Sachs says

    "[W]ait for additional clarity on the macro side before expecting a sustained and prolonged market turn," Goldman said.

  • I started the year with $3.85M but ‘have watched my accounts drop 20%.’ When I asked about it, I got ‘unsatisfactory’ answers from my financial adviser. That said, he ‘by and large has done well for me.’ What’s my move?

    Question: I have watched my accounts drop 20% this year, which is better than the market, but starting in March and again in May, I traded messages with my broker asking what, if any change in direction/investments they had made/would make given market volatility and challenging economic times, as I can see very little movement in the large basket of stocks they hold in my accounts. Or should there be a change in investment strategy and perhaps even going to some increased level of cash to take advantage of beaten down stocks? Answer: First up, the lack of quality communication between you and your broker is an issue – and could even be a reason to find someone who can and does explain what is happening with your accounts to you satisfactorily.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • 3 Fidelity Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Fidelity Investments is the country’s fourth-largest mutual funds manager with more than $4.3 trillion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2022, the most recently available information. The quality of a fund can be approximated using Morningstar's star ratings, which ranges from 1 star (the lowest quality) to 5 stars (the highest). Here's a look at three of Fidelity's funds that are rated 5 stars by Morningstar.

  • RingCentral cuts staff at Bay Area headquarters, citing 'changing business needs'

    The downsizing coincides with stellar quarterly earnings reported by the cloud communications provider.