Global stocks higher after US, Chinese presidents meet

JOE McDONALD
·3 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks gained Tuesday after Wall Street gave back some of last week's huge gains, the American and Chinese presidents met and China's consumer spending shrank in a sign its economy is weakening.

Frankfurt, Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced, London was little changed while oil prices declined.

Wall Street futures were higher, suggesting the prices might rebound from Monday's 0.9% loss for the benchmark S&P 500 index. That market gave up part of last week's 5.9% surge after lower U.S. inflation encouraged hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off planned rate hikes.

“Equity markets are looking slightly positive,” said Craig Erlam of Oanda in a report. The rally of the past few weeks is “perhaps slowing a little,” he said, but “there doesn’t appear to be much appetite at this stage to bail on it."

Also Monday, Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met during a summit of the Group of 20 major economies in Indonesia. That fed hopes for an easing of U.S.-Chinese tension over security, trade, technology and human rights.

The meeting was “surprisingly positive,” Robert Carnell and Nicholas Mapa of ING said in a report.

In early trading, the FTSE in London shed less than 0.1% to 7,380.66. Frankfurt's DAX gained less than 0.1% to 14,326.36 and the CAC 40 in Paris added 0.3% to 6,628.70.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 future was up 0.7% and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.5%.

On Monday, the Dow lost 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite fell 1.1%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.6% to 3,134.07 after Chinese consumer spending contracted by 0.5% in October compared with a year ago under pressure from anti-virus controls. Growth in factory activity also weakened.

The performance was worse than expected by forecasters who say Chinese economic activity will cool as interest rate hikes by global central banks depress demand for exports.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 4.1% to 18,343.12 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.1% to 27,990.17.

Seoul's Kospi was up 0.2% at 2,480.33 while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 shed less than 0.1% to 7,141.60.

India's Sensex opened lost less than 0.1% to 61,559.08. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets advanced.

Investors worry this year's repeated interest rate increases by central banks to cool inflation that is near multi-decade highs might tip the global economy into recession.

Traders expected the Fed to raise its benchmark lending rate again at its December but by a smaller margin of one-half percentage point after four hikes of 0.75 percentage points. Fed officials say rates might have to stay elevated for an extended time to cool prices.

The government is due to report U.S. wholesale inflation on Tuesday. Economists say it likely slowed to 8.3% from September’s 8.5%.

On Wednesday, the U.S. government gives an update on retail spending. Economists say growth likely revived to 0.9% in October from the previous month's flat performance.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 76 cents to $85.11 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell $3.09 to $85.87 on Monday. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, shed 53 cents to $92.61 per barrel in London. It fell $2.85 the previous session to $93.14.

The dollar edged down to 139.72 yen from Monday's 139.92 yen. The euro gained to $1.0404 from $1.0353.

Recommended Stories

  • FTX bankruptcy filings in, French central bank wants quick regulation

    Collapsed crypto exchange FTX outlined a "severe liquidity crisis" in official bankruptcy filings released on Tuesday, as regulators opened probes and called for the faster implementation of rules for the hamstrung industry. FTX's filing to a U.S. bankruptcy court said it was in contact with financial regulators and had appointed five new independent directors at each of its main companies, including Alameda research. FTX founder and former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried said he expanded his business too fast and failed to notice signs of trouble at the exchange, whose downfall sent shock waves through the crypto industry, the New York Times reported late on Monday.

  • Trump news – live: Trump makes new argument about Mar-a-Lago papers as Pence labels him ‘reckless’ over Jan 6

    Trump is facing fury of many Republicans after midterm disappointment

  • Winners and Losers in Harris County

    Greg Groogan and the panel talk about the outcome of the election in Harris County

  • Economists expect inflation gained steam in October amid gas price jump

    While headline CPI is forecast to rise, the Bank of Canada will likely pay more attention to core inflation measures.

  • JD.Com fintech unit aims to win Beijing approval for HK IPO as soon as year-end - sources

    The fintech arm of Chinese e-commerce firm JD.Com aims to win Beijing regulators' approval to list in Hong Kong as soon as the end of the year, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said, after a first attempt failed earlier this year. JD Technology's initial public offering (IPO) would be one of the largest listings of Chinese companies in Hong Kong since a sweeping regulatory crackdown started in China two years ago, as part of which scrutiny of capital raising outside mainland China was tightened. The revived IPO plan comes as Chinese authorities have in recent months softened their tone on cracking down on tech companies as they seek to boost an economy that has been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Oil settles $3 lower on China COVID surge and firmer dollar

    (Reuters) -Oil prices settled around $3 lower on Monday, dragged down by a firmer U.S. dollar while surging coronavirus cases in China dashed hopes of a swift reopening of the economy for the world's biggest crude importer. On Friday, commodities prices rallied after China's National Health Commission adjusted its COVID prevention and control measures to shorten quarantine times for close contacts of cases and inbound travellers. "The surge in COVID cases will only lead to more lockdowns in the near term...for now China is not a source of bullish support for the petroleum complex," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

  • Club Med’s Chinese Owner Weighs Options for Resort Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Fosun International Ltd. is considering strategic options for French luxury resort chain Club Med SAS as the Chinese conglomerate explores ways to cut debt, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders $32 BillionStocks Fluctuate

  • Infineon Clocks 38% Revenue Growth In Q3; Forges EV Chip Supply Deal With Stellantis

    Infineon Technologies AG (OTC: IFNNY) (OTC: IFNNF) reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 38% year-on-year to €4.14 billion. Adjusted EPS was €0.63. The adjusted gross margin expanded by 240 bps to 46.3%. Infineon expects to generate revenue of €4.0 billion in Q1 FY23. It sees FY23 revenue of €15.5 billion (plus or minus €500 million). Infineon proposed a quarterly dividend growth of 18.5% Y/Y to €0.32. Infineon's supervisory board approved further planning for constructing a new factory for

  • Biden and Xi agree to resume cooperation on fighting climate change

    After a face-to-face meeting in Bali, Indonesia, President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged Monday morning to cooperate on issues including the fight against climate change, protecting global health and safeguarding access to food.

  • Asia shares rise while oil falls on China COVID outlook

    Asian share markets were higher on Tuesday and oil was weaker as investors sought to digest the economic implications of China's COVID-19 policy adjustments and a rescue package for the country's struggling property sector. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 2%, following mild losses for U.S. shares overnight. Australian shares lost 0.07%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index was up 0.18% after initially trading in negative territory.

  • Mike Morris updates health status after leaving Michigan football vs. Nebraska game

    Good news! #GoBlue

  • Britain's vulnerable await PM's spending plans with anxiety

    Thirugnanam Sureshan maneuvers his wheelchair into the tiny kitchen of his one-bedroom apartment, flips the switch on an electric kettle and brews a mug of instant coffee. The humble countertop kettle — ubiquitous in homes across Britain where a cup of tea is a symbol of welcome, comfort and a break from the demands of a busy day — has become a luxury for Sureshan and his wife, Sridevi, after their monthly electricity bill almost doubled over the past year. Sureshan is among the millions hoping Prime Minister Rishi Sunak finds money to help them survive Britain’s cost-of-living crisis when the government releases its spending plans Thursday.

  • Sri Lanka must implement budget proposals to avoid return to crisis

    Sri Lanka needs to implement budget proposals and reform measures to start earning crucial foreign exchange to help stabilise its economy and ensure it does not return to crisis, its central bank chief said on Tuesday. The Sri Lankan economy can turn around by the end of 2023 if budget policies, which are not limited to the International Monetary Fund's recommendations, are followed, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said in his budget speech on Monday. Governor P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, in remarks at a discussion on the budget, said the situation in the island nation was stable but at a very low point.

  • Japan's economy shrinks as inflation takes toll

    STORY: The economy of Japan has unexpectedly shrunk, no thanks to a weak yen and fears of a global recession. GDP for the three months until September slipped into reverse by 1.2% annually, according to data out Tuesday. It’s the opposite of what economists forecast, a 1.1% expansion. It translates into a quarterly decline of 0.3%, where it was expected to grow at about that rate. Inflation has hit Japan’s currency hard. The yen is now at a 32-year-low against the dollar. It’s pushed up the price of everything from fuel to food, and thrown cold water on Japan’s recovery from the global health crisis. It’s made worse by sweeping interest rate hikes, and the Ukraine war. Japanese Economy Minister Shigeyuki Goto said monetary tightening in the West could deal a blow to Japanese households and businesses. Last month, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida put together a stimulus package of 29 trillion yen, or close to $200 billion dollars, to dull the pain.Private consumption makes up more than half of the Japanese economy, but it grew only 0.3% in the third quarter. That was a sharp slowdown from the second quarter’s 1.2% gain. Exports shot up, but were overtaken by hefty gains in imports – taking a bite of 0.7 percentage points out of Japan’s GDP.

  • Crypto Exchange AAX Suspends Withdrawals as FTX Failure Reverberates

    The Hong Kong-based exchange blamed the suspension, which could last as long as 10 days, on a third-party failure. It has said it has no exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried’s company

  • Biden, Jokowi Unveil $20 Billion Deal to End Coal in Indonesia

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden and Indonesian President Joko Widodo will announce a climate finance deal providing $20 billion to help Indonesia pivot away from coal power.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitcoin It HoldsThe fu

  • Japan's economy shrinks as consumers hold back on spending

    The annual rate shows how the economy would have grown if the quarterly rate were to continue for a year. Japan’s GDP, or the sum of the value of a nation’s products and services, was weaker than analysts had expected, coming after three quarters of moderate growth. Like many nations, Japan has suffered as the coronavirus pandemic slammed industrial production and tourism.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing, running down its latest portfolio moves, didn't disappoint.

  • Oil Extends Losses With Demand Fears Overshadowing Tight Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses as concerns over the near-term demand outlook overshadowed signs of tightening supply heading into winter.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitcoin It HoldsWest Texas Intermediate futures slid below $

  • China's economy loses momentum as COVID curbs hit factories, consumers

    China's economy suffered a broad slowdown in October as factory output grew more slowly than expected and retail sales fell for the first time in five months, underscoring faltering demand at home and abroad. The downbeat data poses a challenge for Chinese policymakers as they steer the $17 trillion dollar economy through choppy waters, following recent moves to ease some COVID curbs and give financial support to the struggling property sector. "October activity growth broadly slowed and missed market expectations, pointing to a weak start to Q4 as a worsening COVID situation, prolonged property downturn and slower export growth more than offset continued policy stimulus," analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note.