Global Stocks Mixed Amid China Gains, US Tech Woes: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Global equity investors parsed mixed messages Thursday as Chinese shares looked set for further recovery while weak tech earnings dragged US stocks lower. Treasuries yields and the dollar fell.

US-listed Chinese stocks rallied and futures for Hong Kong equities indicated a second day of gains was likely Thursday following sharp losses after President Xi Jinping tightened his grip on the country over the weekend.

Japanese futures were flat and Australian contracts rose. Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc. dragged the S&P 500 lower. Meta fell further in after-hours trading following third-quarter results.

Bond yields fell in Australia and New Zealand after the rate on the 10-year Treasury yield dropped back to 4%. The benchmark US yield has dropped about 24 basis points over the past two days.

Amid the challenges for equities investors, central banks are providing some optimistic signals that less aggressive monetary tightening may be on the horizon. The Bank of Canada raised interest rates by a smaller amount than expected on Wednesday, adding to suggestions that the Federal Reserve is also getting closer to shifting down in gears.

A contraction in services and manufacturing and fewer new home sales showed the Fed’s efforts to cool the economy seem to bearing some fruit. Still, economists expect the Fed to hike by 75 basis points for the fourth time in a row when it meets next week. The European Central Bank is also projected to hike by the same amount later Thursday.

Oil jumped to the highest in around two weeks after US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said a deal with Iran would be unlikely to advance in the short term. Traders placed bets on a soaring price for aluminum as the US considers adding the metal to sanctions against Russia, a major producer.

Key events this week:

ECB rate decision, Thursday

US GDP, durable goods orders, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Bank of Japan policy decision, Friday

US personal income, personal spending, pending home sales, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 7:14 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% on Wednesday

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.3%

Nikkei 225 futures were flat

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.4%

Hang Seng futures rose 2.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.9% Wednesday

The euro was little changed at $1.0080

The Japanese yen was little changed at 146.29 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1904 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $20,771.47

Ether rose 0.4% to $1,559.52

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 10 basis points to 4.00% Wednesday

The yield on Australia’s 10-year bonds fell eight basis points to 3.84%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $88.11 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

