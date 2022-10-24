Global Stocks Set to Extend Gains, China to Fall: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian share markets beyond China showed signs of strength on Tuesday following a rally in US stocks buoyed by optimism from early corporate earnings reports.

Australian stocks opened higher and equity futures in Japan and South Korea rose, drawing further distance between their Chinese counterparts that fell on concerns about President Xi Jinping’s tightening grip on government. US equity futures were little changed.

US-listed Chinese stocks slumped by a record 14% overnight, adding to declines Tuesday for Hong Kong stocks, which had their worst day since the financial crisis. Mainland equities fell to levels last seen in the early days of the pandemic.

Xi’s power grab also sent the offshore yuan to the lowest level since trading began a dozen years ago, as investors fret that concentrated decision-making could weaken growth and destabilize geopolitics. A unit of Carnival Corp., the cruise operator, canceled departures from Asian ports, in-part because of China’s Covid-zero policy.

“We’re certainly staying away from the Chinese market right now because the political scene is not favorable,” Laila Pence, president of Pence Wealth Management, said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. “There’s a lot less risk in the US and just as much upside.”

A fifth of S&P 500 companies have now posted third-quarter earnings with more than half outperforming estimates. Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. report this week. The iPhone maker raised prices for its subscription music and TV services, citing higher input costs.

Manufacturing and services data for the US underwhelmed, indicating Federal Reserve rate hikes are beginning to slow activity. Fed officials have entered a blackout period ahead of the central bank’s meeting next week, where it’s expected to raise rates 75 basis points.

UK bonds rallied in a sign of support for incoming UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak following weeks of tumult.

Key events this week:

Earnings due this week include: Apple, Microsoft, Exxon Mobil, Ford Motor, Credit Suisse, Airbus, Alphabet, Amazon, Bank of China, Boeing, Caterpillar, Cnooc, Coca-Cola, HSBC, Intel, McDonald’s, Mercedes-Benz, Merck, Samsung Electronics, Shell, UBS, UPS, Vale, Visa, Volkswagen

US Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

Bank of Canada rate decision, Wednesday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

US GDP, durable goods orders, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Bank of Japan policy decision, Friday

US personal income, personal spending, pending home sales, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 8:13 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 gained 1.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 gained 1.1%

Hang Seng futures fell 0.2%

The S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.6%

Nikkei 225 futures gained 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro rose 0.1% to $0.9887

The Japanese yen was little changed at 148.78 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3220 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $19,345.52

Ether fell 0.4% to $1,345.38

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.24%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.13%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $85.07 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,652.21 an ounce

