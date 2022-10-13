Global Equities Fluctuate Ahead of Key US CPI Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- US equity futures and Australian shares climbed while Japanese stocks opened lower in mixed, cautious trading as investors await highly anticipated inflation data later Thursday.

The support for US equities followed the sixth consecutive decline for the S&P 500, which fell to the lowest level since November 2020. Hong Kong equity futures fell, underscoring the cautious mood. The dollar held on to recent gains and the yen tumbled to a fresh 24-year low that puts traders on watch for intervention from Japan. Treasuries rallied.

Investors are on tenterhooks as they await US consumer price figures that may determine if the Federal Reserve delivers a fourth-straight outsized hike in interest rates, piling more pressure on an already struggling world economy. Minutes released on Wednesday from the Fed’s last meeting suggested some officials considered reducing the pace of rate hikes, which triggered a brief surge on Wall Street that quickly unwound.

“The Fed needs data to start finding an off-ramp,” Carol Schleif, deputy chief investment officer at BMO Family Office, said on Bloomberg Television. “That’s a tough market to be in. Until we get a bunch more data, markets will have to figure out how to find their footing.”

Read more: Top-Ranked Chartist Says Gaming Out Fed Pivot Is ‘Fool’s Errand’

The pound advanced after a busy day of bond buying from the Bank of England, which reiterated the view that its emergency support for the gilt market would cease on Friday, contradicting a media report that suggested it could endure.

The Biden administration is considering adding aluminum to economic sanctions against Russia. Vladimir Putin said any energy infrastructure in the world is at risk after the explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines. Oil benchmarks fell more than 2% on Wednesday.

Key events this week:

Earnings this week include: JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Morgan Stanley, BlackRock Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc., UnitedHealth Group Inc., U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo & Co.

US CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

G-20 finance ministers and central bankers meet, Thursday

China CPI, PPI, trade, Friday

US retail sales, business inventories, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

BOE emergency bond buying is set to end, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 9:08 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 closed 0.1% lower

The Topix Index fell 0.3%

The S&P ASX Index rose 0.3%

Hang Seng futures fell 0.5%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were unchanged

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $0.9704

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 146.74 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1736 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $19,162.42

Ether fell 0.3% to $1,295.18

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.90%

Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.25%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 3.98%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed at $87.27

Spot gold was little changed

