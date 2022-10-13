Global Equities Fluctuate Ahead of Key US CPI Data: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- US equity futures and Australian shares climbed while Japanese stocks opened lower in mixed, cautious trading as investors await highly anticipated inflation data later Thursday.
Most Read from Bloomberg
US Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as Rents Rise
The support for US equities followed the sixth consecutive decline for the S&P 500, which fell to the lowest level since November 2020. Hong Kong equity futures fell, underscoring the cautious mood. The dollar held on to recent gains and the yen tumbled to a fresh 24-year low that puts traders on watch for intervention from Japan. Treasuries rallied.
Investors are on tenterhooks as they await US consumer price figures that may determine if the Federal Reserve delivers a fourth-straight outsized hike in interest rates, piling more pressure on an already struggling world economy. Minutes released on Wednesday from the Fed’s last meeting suggested some officials considered reducing the pace of rate hikes, which triggered a brief surge on Wall Street that quickly unwound.
“The Fed needs data to start finding an off-ramp,” Carol Schleif, deputy chief investment officer at BMO Family Office, said on Bloomberg Television. “That’s a tough market to be in. Until we get a bunch more data, markets will have to figure out how to find their footing.”
Read more: Top-Ranked Chartist Says Gaming Out Fed Pivot Is ‘Fool’s Errand’
The pound advanced after a busy day of bond buying from the Bank of England, which reiterated the view that its emergency support for the gilt market would cease on Friday, contradicting a media report that suggested it could endure.
The Biden administration is considering adding aluminum to economic sanctions against Russia. Vladimir Putin said any energy infrastructure in the world is at risk after the explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines. Oil benchmarks fell more than 2% on Wednesday.
Key events this week:
Earnings this week include: JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Morgan Stanley, BlackRock Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc., UnitedHealth Group Inc., U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo & Co.
US CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday
G-20 finance ministers and central bankers meet, Thursday
China CPI, PPI, trade, Friday
US retail sales, business inventories, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
BOE emergency bond buying is set to end, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 9:08 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%
Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 closed 0.1% lower
The Topix Index fell 0.3%
The S&P ASX Index rose 0.3%
Hang Seng futures fell 0.5%
Euro Stoxx 50 futures were unchanged
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
The euro was little changed at $0.9704
The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 146.74 per dollar
The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1736 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin was little changed at $19,162.42
Ether fell 0.3% to $1,295.18
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.90%
Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.25%
Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 3.98%
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed at $87.27
Spot gold was little changed
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Twitter Deal Has Pierced Elon Musk’s Reality Distortion Field
Hedge Fund Managers Paid for Stockpicking Genius Aren’t Showing Much of It
Biden Is Walking a Tightrope as the World Clamors for US Oil and Gas
The Great Post-Covid Online Shopping Bet Was a Costly Delusion
Twitter Faces Only Bad Outcomes If the $44 Billion Musk Deal Closes
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.