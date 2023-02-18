Global Strategic Consultancy Limited Unveils Ground-Breaking Trinity Risk Management System

Road Town, British Virgin Islands - (NewMediaWire) - February 18, 2023 - (King NewsWire) - Global Strategic Consultancy Limited, a company specializing in providing risk advisory and mitigation services pertaining to financial markets trading for the average retail trader, disclosed the TRINITY SYSTEM on February 12th, 2023.

Global Strategic Consultancy Limited's objective is to establish a highly sustainable, revolutionary ecosystem that provides a comprehensive range of products and services pertaining to trading on financial markets.

The Trinity System is designed to aim to deliver assurance on a trader's capital when engaging in trading on global financial markets. It combines Big Data with Actuarial Science and an Assurance Mechanism to identify, model, measure, value, monitor and mitigate market risks. The Assurance Mechanism operates based on the concept of an insurance policy, bearing any risk of loss, and enabling the average investor to potentially benefit from the upsides of a successful trade while being protected against capital loss in the event of an unsuccessful one.

The Trinity System is highly versatile, applicable across multiple sectors of the financial markets with a significant market cap, including Sports Trading, Binary Options, Forex, Stocks, and Commodities, among many others. Its effectiveness has been successfully proven through multiple simulated and live trade settings in the field of sports trading.

Robin Hu, CEO of Global Strategic Consultancy Limited, stated, "The enthusiastic response that the Trinity System has witnessed since its launch underscores how ground-breaking it is and also highlights its effectiveness in safeguarding retail investors' trading capital in the event of an unsuccessful trade."

About the Company - Global Strategic Consultancy Limited

Global Strategic Consultancy Limited is focused on providing risk advisory and mitigation services pertaining to financial markets trading for the average retail investor. Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, the Company's team combines different first-class talents in the fields of financial markets trading, data analysis, technology systems, and marketing.

For more information about the Trinity System and Global Strategic Consultancy Limited, visit the company's website at https://www.globalstrategicconsultancy.com/ .

