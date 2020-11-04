    Advertisement

    Global Styrenic Polymers Industry

    Global Styrenic Polymers Market to Reach $4. 8 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Styrenic Polymers estimated at US$3. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.

    8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polystyrene (PS), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $882.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR

    The Styrenic Polymers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$882.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.

    Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Segment to Record 3.8% CAGR

    In the global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$47.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$61.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$652.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 194-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

    • Chi Mei Corporation

    • Kraton Corporation

    • LG Chem Ltd.

    • SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

    • TRINSEO LLC

    • TSRC Corporation




    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Styrenic Polymers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
    (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Styrenic Polymers
    by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
    Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
    2020 through 2027

    Table 2: World Historic Review for Styrenic Polymers by
    Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
    Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
    2012 through 2019

    Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Styrenic Polymers by
    Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
    Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Polystyrene (PS)
    by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
    Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
    2020 through 2027

    Table 5: World Historic Review for Polystyrene (PS) by
    Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
    Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
    2012 through 2019

    Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Polystyrene (PS) by
    Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
    Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Acrylonitrile
    Butadiene Styrene (ABS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
    Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
    and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 8: World Historic Review for Acrylonitrile Butadiene
    Styrene (ABS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
    Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
    Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
    for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Acrylonitrile Butadiene
    Styrene (ABS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
    Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
    Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
    2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Styrene
    Acrylonitrile (SAN) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
    China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
    Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Million for Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 11: World Historic Review for Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN)
    by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
    Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
    2012 through 2019

    Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Styrene Acrylonitrile
    (SAN) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
    Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
    Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
    2027

    Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Styrene Butadiene
    Block Copolymers (SBC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
    Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
    and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 14: World Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Block
    Copolymers (SBC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
    China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
    Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene Block
    Copolymers (SBC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
    Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
    Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
    2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Styrene Methyl
    Methacrylate (SMMA) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
    China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
    Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Million for Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 17: World Historic Review for Styrene Methyl Methacrylate
    (SMMA) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
    Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
    Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
    for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Styrene Methyl
    Methacrylate (SMMA) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
    of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
    Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
    2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by
    Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
    Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
    2020 through 2027

    Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Products by
    Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
    Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
    2012 through 2019

    Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by
    Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
    Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Styrenic Polymers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Styrenic Polymers
    by Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
    (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block
    Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other
    Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
    for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 23: USA Historic Review for Styrenic Polymers by Product -
    Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS),
    Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block Copolymers
    (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other Products
    Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
    for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Styrenic Polymers by
    Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polystyrene
    (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Styrene
    Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block Copolymers (SBC),
    Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other Products for the
    Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    CANADA
    Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Styrenic
    Polymers by Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene
    Styrene (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene
    Block Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and
    Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Styrenic Polymers by
    Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
    (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block
    Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other
    Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Styrenic Polymers by
    Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polystyrene
    (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Styrene
    Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block Copolymers (SBC),
    Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other Products for the
    Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 28: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Styrenic Polymers
    by Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
    (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block
    Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other
    Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
    for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Styrenic Polymers by
    Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
    (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block
    Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other
    Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Styrenic Polymers by
    Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polystyrene
    (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Styrene
    Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block Copolymers (SBC),
    Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other Products for the
    Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    CHINA
    Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Styrenic Polymers
    by Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
    (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block
    Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other
    Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
    for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 32: China Historic Review for Styrenic Polymers by
    Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
    (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block
    Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other
    Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 33: China 15-Year Perspective for Styrenic Polymers by
    Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polystyrene
    (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Styrene
    Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block Copolymers (SBC),
    Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other Products for the
    Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Styrenic Polymers Market: Competitor Market Share
    Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Styrenic
    Polymers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
    Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
    of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Styrenic Polymers by
    Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
    and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Styrenic Polymers by
    Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
    Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Styrenic
    Polymers by Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene
    Styrene (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene
    Block Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and
    Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Styrenic Polymers by
    Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
    (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block
    Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other
    Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Styrenic Polymers by
    Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polystyrene
    (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Styrene
    Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block Copolymers (SBC),
    Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other Products for the
    Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 40: France Current & Future Analysis for Styrenic
    Polymers by Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene
    Styrene (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene
    Block Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and
    Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 41: France Historic Review for Styrenic Polymers by
    Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
    (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block
    Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other
    Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 42: France 15-Year Perspective for Styrenic Polymers by
    Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polystyrene
    (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Styrene
    Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block Copolymers (SBC),
    Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other Products for the
    Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Styrenic
    Polymers by Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene
    Styrene (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene
    Block Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and
    Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 44: Germany Historic Review for Styrenic Polymers by
    Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
    (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block
    Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other
    Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 45: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Styrenic Polymers by
    Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polystyrene
    (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Styrene
    Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block Copolymers (SBC),
    Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other Products for the
    Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    ITALY
    Table 46: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Styrenic Polymers
    by Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
    (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block
    Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other
    Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
    for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 47: Italy Historic Review for Styrenic Polymers by
    Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
    (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block
    Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other
    Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 48: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Styrenic Polymers by
    Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polystyrene
    (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Styrene
    Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block Copolymers (SBC),
    Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other Products for the
    Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Styrenic Polymers by
    Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
    (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block
    Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other
    Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
    for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 50: UK Historic Review for Styrenic Polymers by Product -
    Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS),
    Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block Copolymers
    (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other Products
    Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
    for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 51: UK 15-Year Perspective for Styrenic Polymers by
    Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polystyrene
    (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Styrene
    Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block Copolymers (SBC),
    Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other Products for the
    Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 52: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Styrenic Polymers
    by Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
    (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block
    Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other
    Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
    for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 53: Spain Historic Review for Styrenic Polymers by
    Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
    (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block
    Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other
    Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 54: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Styrenic Polymers by
    Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polystyrene
    (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Styrene
    Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block Copolymers (SBC),
    Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other Products for the
    Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 55: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Styrenic
    Polymers by Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene
    Styrene (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene
    Block Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and
    Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 56: Russia Historic Review for Styrenic Polymers by
    Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
    (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block
    Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other
    Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 57: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Styrenic Polymers by
    Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polystyrene
    (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Styrene
    Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block Copolymers (SBC),
    Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other Products for the
    Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 58: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Styrenic
    Polymers by Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene
    Styrene (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene
    Block Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and
    Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 59: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Styrenic Polymers
    by Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
    (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block
    Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other
    Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 60: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Styrenic
    Polymers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS),
    Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block Copolymers
    (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other Products
    for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Styrenic
    Polymers by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
    and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Styrenic Polymers by
    Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
    Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Styrenic
    Polymers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
    Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
    Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 64: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Styrenic
    Polymers by Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene
    Styrene (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene
    Block Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and
    Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Styrenic Polymers by
    Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
    (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block
    Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other
    Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 66: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Styrenic
    Polymers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS),
    Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block Copolymers
    (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other Products
    for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 67: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Styrenic
    Polymers by Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene
    Styrene (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene
    Block Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and
    Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 68: Australia Historic Review for Styrenic Polymers by
    Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
    (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block
    Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other
    Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 69: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Styrenic Polymers
    by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS),
    Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block Copolymers
    (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other Products
    for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    INDIA
    Table 70: India Current & Future Analysis for Styrenic Polymers
    by Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
    (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block
    Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other
    Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
    for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 71: India Historic Review for Styrenic Polymers by
    Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
    (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block
    Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other
    Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 72: India 15-Year Perspective for Styrenic Polymers by
    Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polystyrene
    (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Styrene
    Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block Copolymers (SBC),
    Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other Products for the
    Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 73: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Styrenic
    Polymers by Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene
    Styrene (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene
    Block Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and
    Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 74: South Korea Historic Review for Styrenic Polymers by
    Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
    (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block
    Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other
    Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 75: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Styrenic Polymers
    by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS),
    Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block Copolymers
    (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other Products
    for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
    Styrenic Polymers by Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile
    Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene
    Butadiene Block Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate
    (SMMA) and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Styrenic
    Polymers by Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene
    Styrene (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene
    Block Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and
    Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
    in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Styrenic
    Polymers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS),
    Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block Copolymers
    (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other Products
    for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 79: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Styrenic
    Polymers by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
    Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Styrenic Polymers
    by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of
    Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Styrenic
    Polymers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
    Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
    Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 82: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Styrenic
    Polymers by Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene
    Styrene (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene
    Block Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and
    Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 83: Latin America Historic Review for Styrenic Polymers
    by Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
    (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block
    Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other
    Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 84: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Styrenic
    Polymers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS),
    Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block Copolymers
    (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other Products
    for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 85: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Styrenic
    Polymers by Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene
    Styrene (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene
    Block Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and
    Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 86: Argentina Historic Review for Styrenic Polymers by
    Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
    (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block
    Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other
    Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 87: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Styrenic Polymers
    by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS),
    Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block Copolymers
    (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other Products
    for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 88: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Styrenic
    Polymers by Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene
    Styrene (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene
    Block Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and
    Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 89: Brazil Historic Review for Styrenic Polymers by
    Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
    (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block
    Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other
    Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 90: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Styrenic Polymers by
    Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polystyrene
    (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Styrene
    Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block Copolymers (SBC),
    Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other Products for the
    Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 91: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Styrenic
    Polymers by Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene
    Styrene (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene
    Block Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and
    Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 92: Mexico Historic Review for Styrenic Polymers by
    Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
    (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block
    Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other
    Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 93: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Styrenic Polymers by
    Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polystyrene
    (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Styrene
    Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block Copolymers (SBC),
    Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other Products for the
    Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 94: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
    Styrenic Polymers by Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile
    Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene
    Butadiene Block Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate
    (SMMA) and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 95: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Styrenic
    Polymers by Product - Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene
    Styrene (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene
    Block Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and
    Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
    in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 96: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
    Styrenic Polymers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
    Sales for Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
    (ABS), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Styrene Butadiene Block
    Copolymers (SBC), Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) and Other
    Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 97: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Styrenic
    Polymers by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
    and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
    Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 98: Middle East Historic Review for Styrenic Polymers by
    Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
    Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 99: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Styrenic Polymers
    by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
    for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

