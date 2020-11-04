    Advertisement

    Global Sulfone Polymers Industry

    ReportLinker

    Global Sulfone Polymers Market to Reach $2. 2 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sulfone Polymers estimated at US$1. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.

    New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sulfone Polymers Industry"
    2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polysulfone (PSU), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$569 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyethersulfone (PESU) segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $435.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR

    The Sulfone Polymers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$435.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$456 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.

    Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) Segment to Record 3.3% CAGR

    In the global Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$178.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$219 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$298 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Americhem, Inc.

    • BASF SE

    • Evonik Industries AG

    • GEHR GmbH

    • Ovation Polymers, Inc.

    • PolyOne Corporation

    • SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

    • Sino Polymer Co., Ltd.

    • Specialty Polymers, Inc.

    • Sumitomo Corporation

    • UJU New Material Co., Ltd.




    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Sulfone Polymers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
    (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Sulfone Polymers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
    in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: Sulfone Polymers Global Retrospective Market Scenario
    in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: Sulfone Polymers Market Share Shift across Key
    Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: Polysulfone (PSU) (Product Type/Grade) World Market by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 5: Polysulfone (PSU) (Product Type/Grade) Historic Market
    Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 6: Polysulfone (PSU) (Product Type/Grade) Market Share
    Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 7: Polyethersulfone (PESU) (Product Type/Grade) Potential
    Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: Polyethersulfone (PESU) (Product Type/Grade) Historic
    Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
    2019

    Table 9: Polyethersulfone (PESU) (Product Type/Grade) Market
    Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020
    VS 2027

    Table 10: Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) (Product Type/Grade)
    Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 11: Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) (Product Type/Grade) Region
    Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012
    to 2019

    Table 12: Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) (Product Type/Grade) Market
    Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
    2020 VS 2027

    Table 13: Medical (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
    US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 14: Medical (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
    Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 15: Medical (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 16: Automotive (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 17: Automotive (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
    US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 18: Automotive (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
    by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 19: Aerospace (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
    in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
    2027

    Table 20: Aerospace (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
    US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

    Table 21: Aerospace (Application) Global Market Share
    Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 22: Electrical and Electronics (Application) Global
    Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 23: Electrical and Electronics (Application) Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 24: Electrical and Electronics (Application) Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
    VS 2027

    Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
    US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand
    Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
    across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Sulfone Polymers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 28: United States Sulfone Polymers Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type/Grade: 2020 to 2027

    Table 29: Sulfone Polymers Market in the United States by
    Product Type/Grade: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
    2012-2019

    Table 30: United States Sulfone Polymers Market Share Breakdown
    by Product Type/Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 31: United States Sulfone Polymers Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 32: Sulfone Polymers Historic Demand Patterns in the
    United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 33: Sulfone Polymers Market Share Breakdown in the United
    States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 34: Canadian Sulfone Polymers Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type/Grade: 2020 to 2027

    Table 35: Canadian Sulfone Polymers Historic Market Review by
    Product Type/Grade in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 36: Sulfone Polymers Market in Canada: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Product Type/Grade for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 37: Canadian Sulfone Polymers Market Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 38: Sulfone Polymers Market in Canada: Summarization of
    Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
    2012-2019

    Table 39: Canadian Sulfone Polymers Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 40: Japanese Market for Sulfone Polymers: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type/Grade
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 41: Sulfone Polymers Market in Japan: Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type/Grade for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 42: Japanese Sulfone Polymers Market Share Analysis by
    Product Type/Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sulfone
    Polymers in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 44: Japanese Sulfone Polymers Market in US$ Thousand by
    Application: 2012-2019

    Table 45: Sulfone Polymers Market Share Shift in Japan by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 46: Chinese Sulfone Polymers Market Growth Prospects in
    US$ Thousand by Product Type/Grade for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 47: Sulfone Polymers Historic Market Analysis in China in
    US$ Thousand by Product Type/Grade: 2012-2019

    Table 48: Chinese Sulfone Polymers Market by Product
    Type/Grade: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 49: Chinese Demand for Sulfone Polymers in US$ Thousand
    by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 50: Sulfone Polymers Market Review in China in US$
    Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 51: Chinese Sulfone Polymers Market Share Breakdown by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Sulfone Polymers Market: Competitor Market Share
    Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 52: European Sulfone Polymers Market Demand Scenario in
    US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 53: Sulfone Polymers Market in Europe: A Historic Market
    Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 54: European Sulfone Polymers Market Share Shift by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 55: European Sulfone Polymers Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type/Grade: 2020-2027

    Table 56: Sulfone Polymers Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
    Product Type/Grade: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 57: European Sulfone Polymers Market Share Breakdown by
    Product Type/Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 58: European Sulfone Polymers Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 59: Sulfone Polymers Market in Europe: Summarization of
    Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 60: European Sulfone Polymers Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 61: Sulfone Polymers Market in France by Product
    Type/Grade: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 62: French Sulfone Polymers Historic Market Scenario in
    US$ Thousand by Product Type/Grade: 2012-2019

    Table 63: French Sulfone Polymers Market Share Analysis by
    Product Type/Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 64: Sulfone Polymers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 65: French Sulfone Polymers Historic Market Review in US$
    Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 66: French Sulfone Polymers Market Share Analysis:
    A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 67: Sulfone Polymers Market in Germany: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
    Type/Grade for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 68: German Sulfone Polymers Historic Market Analysis in
    US$ Thousand by Product Type/Grade: 2012-2019

    Table 69: German Sulfone Polymers Market Share Breakdown by
    Product Type/Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 70: Sulfone Polymers Market in Germany: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 71: German Sulfone Polymers Market in Retrospect in US$
    Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 72: Sulfone Polymers Market Share Distribution in Germany
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 73: Italian Sulfone Polymers Market Growth Prospects in
    US$ Thousand by Product Type/Grade for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 74: Sulfone Polymers Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
    US$ Thousand by Product Type/Grade: 2012-2019

    Table 75: Italian Sulfone Polymers Market by Product
    Type/Grade: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 76: Italian Demand for Sulfone Polymers in US$ Thousand
    by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 77: Sulfone Polymers Market Review in Italy in US$
    Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 78: Italian Sulfone Polymers Market Share Breakdown by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Sulfone Polymers: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product
    Type/Grade for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 80: Sulfone Polymers Market in the United Kingdom:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type/Grade
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 81: United Kingdom Sulfone Polymers Market Share Analysis
    by Product Type/Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
    Sulfone Polymers in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 83: United Kingdom Sulfone Polymers Market in US$
    Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 84: Sulfone Polymers Market Share Shift in the United
    Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 85: Spanish Sulfone Polymers Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type/Grade: 2020 to 2027

    Table 86: Spanish Sulfone Polymers Historic Market Review by
    Product Type/Grade in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 87: Sulfone Polymers Market in Spain: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Product Type/Grade for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 88: Spanish Sulfone Polymers Market Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 89: Sulfone Polymers Market in Spain: Summarization of
    Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
    2012-2019

    Table 90: Spanish Sulfone Polymers Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 91: Russian Sulfone Polymers Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type/Grade: 2020 to 2027

    Table 92: Sulfone Polymers Market in Russia by Product
    Type/Grade: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 93: Russian Sulfone Polymers Market Share Breakdown by
    Product Type/Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 94: Russian Sulfone Polymers Latent Demand Forecasts in
    US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 95: Sulfone Polymers Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
    by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 96: Sulfone Polymers Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 97: Rest of Europe Sulfone Polymers Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type/Grade: 2020-2027

    Table 98: Sulfone Polymers Market in Rest of Europe in US$
    Thousand by Product Type/Grade: A Historic Review for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 99: Rest of Europe Sulfone Polymers Market Share
    Breakdown by Product Type/Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 100: Rest of Europe Sulfone Polymers Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 101: Sulfone Polymers Market in Rest of Europe:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 102: Rest of Europe Sulfone Polymers Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 103: Asia-Pacific Sulfone Polymers Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 104: Sulfone Polymers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 105: Asia-Pacific Sulfone Polymers Market Share Analysis
    by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 106: Sulfone Polymers Market in Asia-Pacific by Product
    Type/Grade: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 107: Asia-Pacific Sulfone Polymers Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type/Grade: 2012-2019

    Table 108: Asia-Pacific Sulfone Polymers Market Share Analysis
    by Product Type/Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 109: Sulfone Polymers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 110: Asia-Pacific Sulfone Polymers Historic Market Review
    in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 111: Asia-Pacific Sulfone Polymers Market Share Analysis:
    A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 112: Sulfone Polymers Market in Australia: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
    Type/Grade for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 113: Australian Sulfone Polymers Historic Market Analysis
    in US$ Thousand by Product Type/Grade: 2012-2019

    Table 114: Australian Sulfone Polymers Market Share Breakdown
    by Product Type/Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 115: Sulfone Polymers Market in Australia: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 116: Australian Sulfone Polymers Market in Retrospect in
    US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 117: Sulfone Polymers Market Share Distribution in
    Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 118: Indian Sulfone Polymers Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type/Grade: 2020 to 2027

    Table 119: Indian Sulfone Polymers Historic Market Review by
    Product Type/Grade in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 120: Sulfone Polymers Market in India: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Product Type/Grade for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 121: Indian Sulfone Polymers Market Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 122: Sulfone Polymers Market in India: Summarization of
    Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
    2012-2019

    Table 123: Indian Sulfone Polymers Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 124: Sulfone Polymers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
    Type/Grade for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 125: South Korean Sulfone Polymers Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type/Grade: 2012-2019

    Table 126: Sulfone Polymers Market Share Distribution in South
    Korea by Product Type/Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 127: Sulfone Polymers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 128: South Korean Sulfone Polymers Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 129: Sulfone Polymers Market Share Distribution in South
    Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Sulfone Polymers:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
    Product Type/Grade for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 131: Sulfone Polymers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type/Grade
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sulfone Polymers Market Share
    Analysis by Product Type/Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
    for Sulfone Polymers in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sulfone Polymers Market in US$
    Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 135: Sulfone Polymers Market Share Shift in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 136: Latin American Sulfone Polymers Market Trends by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027

    Table 137: Sulfone Polymers Market in Latin America in US$
    Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 138: Latin American Sulfone Polymers Market Percentage
    Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 139: Latin American Sulfone Polymers Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type/Grade for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 140: Sulfone Polymers Historic Market Analysis in Latin
    America in US$ Thousand by Product Type/Grade: 2012-2019

    Table 141: Latin American Sulfone Polymers Market by Product
    Type/Grade: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 142: Latin American Demand for Sulfone Polymers in US$
    Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 143: Sulfone Polymers Market Review in Latin America in
    US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 144: Latin American Sulfone Polymers Market Share
    Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 145: Argentinean Sulfone Polymers Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type/Grade: 2020-2027

    Table 146: Sulfone Polymers Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand
    by Product Type/Grade: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 147: Argentinean Sulfone Polymers Market Share Breakdown
    by Product Type/Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 148: Argentinean Sulfone Polymers Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 149: Sulfone Polymers Market in Argentina: Summarization
    of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 150: Argentinean Sulfone Polymers Market Share Analysis
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 151: Sulfone Polymers Market in Brazil by Product
    Type/Grade: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 152: Brazilian Sulfone Polymers Historic Market Scenario
    in US$ Thousand by Product Type/Grade: 2012-2019

    Table 153: Brazilian Sulfone Polymers Market Share Analysis by
    Product Type/Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 154: Sulfone Polymers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 155: Brazilian Sulfone Polymers Historic Market Review in
    US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 156: Brazilian Sulfone Polymers Market Share Analysis:
    A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 157: Sulfone Polymers Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
    Type/Grade for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 158: Mexican Sulfone Polymers Historic Market Analysis in
    US$ Thousand by Product Type/Grade: 2012-2019

    Table 159: Mexican Sulfone Polymers Market Share Breakdown by
    Product Type/Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 160: Sulfone Polymers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 161: Mexican Sulfone Polymers Market in Retrospect in US$
    Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 162: Sulfone Polymers Market Share Distribution in Mexico
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 163: Rest of Latin America Sulfone Polymers Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product
    Type/Grade: 2020 to 2027

    Table 164: Sulfone Polymers Market in Rest of Latin America by
    Product Type/Grade: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
    2012-2019

    Table 165: Rest of Latin America Sulfone Polymers Market Share
    Breakdown by Product Type/Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 166: Rest of Latin America Sulfone Polymers Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 167: Sulfone Polymers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
    Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 168: Sulfone Polymers Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
    Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 169: The Middle East Sulfone Polymers Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 170: Sulfone Polymers Market in the Middle East by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 171: The Middle East Sulfone Polymers Market Share
    Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 172: The Middle East Sulfone Polymers Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type/Grade: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 173: The Middle East Sulfone Polymers Historic Market by
    Product Type/Grade in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 174: Sulfone Polymers Market in the Middle East:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type/Grade for
    2012,2020, and 2027

    Table 175: The Middle East Sulfone Polymers Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 176: Sulfone Polymers Market in the Middle East:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
    Application for 2012-2019

    Table 177: The Middle East Sulfone Polymers Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IRAN
    Table 178: Iranian Market for Sulfone Polymers: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type/Grade
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 179: Sulfone Polymers Market in Iran: Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type/Grade for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 180: Iranian Sulfone Polymers Market Share Analysis by
    Product Type/Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sulfone
    Polymers in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 182: Iranian Sulfone Polymers Market in US$ Thousand by
    Application: 2012-2019

    Table 183: Sulfone Polymers Market Share Shift in Iran by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 184: Israeli Sulfone Polymers Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type/Grade: 2020-2027

    Table 185: Sulfone Polymers Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
    Product Type/Grade: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 186: Israeli Sulfone Polymers Market Share Breakdown by
    Product Type/Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 187: Israeli Sulfone Polymers Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 188: Sulfone Polymers Market in Israel: Summarization of
    Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 189: Israeli Sulfone Polymers Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 190: Saudi Arabian Sulfone Polymers Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type/Grade for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 191: Sulfone Polymers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
    Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Type/Grade: 2012-2019

    Table 192: Saudi Arabian Sulfone Polymers Market by Product
    Type/Grade: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Sulfone Polymers in US$
    Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 194: Sulfone Polymers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
    US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 195: Saudi Arabian Sulfone Polymers Market Share
    Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 196: Sulfone Polymers Market in the United Arab Emirates:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Product Type/Grade for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 197: United Arab Emirates Sulfone Polymers Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type/Grade:
    2012-2019

    Table 198: Sulfone Polymers Market Share Distribution in United
    Arab Emirates by Product Type/Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 199: Sulfone Polymers Market in the United Arab Emirates:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 200: United Arab Emirates Sulfone Polymers Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 201: Sulfone Polymers Market Share Distribution in United
    Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 202: Sulfone Polymers Market in Rest of Middle East:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Product Type/Grade for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 203: Rest of Middle East Sulfone Polymers Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type/Grade: 2012-2019

    Table 204: Rest of Middle East Sulfone Polymers Market Share
    Breakdown by Product Type/Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 205: Sulfone Polymers Market in Rest of Middle East:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
    Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 206: Rest of Middle East Sulfone Polymers Market in
    Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 207: Sulfone Polymers Market Share Distribution in Rest
    of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 208: African Sulfone Polymers Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type/Grade: 2020 to 2027

    Table 209: Sulfone Polymers Market in Africa by Product
    Type/Grade: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 210: African Sulfone Polymers Market Share Breakdown by
    Product Type/Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 211: African Sulfone Polymers Latent Demand Forecasts in
    US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 212: Sulfone Polymers Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
    by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 213: Sulfone Polymers Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 38
