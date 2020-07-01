Global Surfactants Market (2019 to 2025) - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

DUBLIN, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surfactants Market by Type (Anionic, Non-Ionic, Cationic, and Amphoteric), Application (Home Care, Personal Care, Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Textile, Elastomers & Plastics, Agrochemicals, and Food & Beverage), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market size for surfactants was USD 39,901 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 52,417 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.5%, between 2020 and 2025.



The growth is primarily due to the growing population, rapid industrialization, and urbanization in countries of Asia Pacific. There is growing demand for surfactants from applications such as home care, personal care, and agrochemicals. The factors restraining the growth of this market is the implementation of stringent regulations by government agencies regarding the use of synthetic or petrochemical based surfactants.

Non-ionic surfactants to be the fastest-growing type during the forecast period.

Non-ionic surfactant is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, in terms of both volume and value, from 2020 to 2025. This is because these surfactants do not carry any charge and are compatible with charged molecules. Thus, they can be used with all types of surfactants. Moreover, they have low foaming and better emulsifying property compared to other surfactants.

Agrochemicals to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

The agrochemicals segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. They are used in formulations of agrochemicals that are used for crop protection. Moreover, they act as dispersing agents, suspending agents, wetting agents, foaming agents, and penetration aids and helps to enhance the contact of various active ingredients with the crop surface.

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, in terms of both volume and value.

APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of the emerging economies and the increasing disposable income in the region make APAC an attractive market for surfactants. The tremendous growth of industrial production and increased demand for personal care and home care products are primarily responsible for the high consumption of surfactants. In addition, the increasing population is another factor which is estimated to drive the demand for surfactants in the region.

