Global Surfactants Market Growth Insights, 2020-2025 - Growth of the Oleo Chemicals Market Driving Demand for Bio-based Surfactants

DUBLIN, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surfactants Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo More

The global surfactants market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 3% (in terms of volume) during the forecast period.



One of the major factors driving the growth of the market is the growth of the Asia-Pacific personal care industry. The expanding application base of bio-based and speciality surfactants is further expected to add to the market.



Household soap and detergent is the largest application for surfactants in terms of volume. Surfactants are used as ingredients in a variety of products in the personal care segment, such as foaming agents, dispersants, emulsifiers, solubilizing agents, cleansers, and conditioners, among others. The personal care industry accounted for a healthy share of the global market, thereby augmenting the growth of the market.



Environmental issues address certain key concerns that include toxicity, biodegradability, eutrophication, and lifecycle analysis. One of the biggest challenges faced by the surfactants industry is the level of the environmental effect caused by the use of its various products, like detergents. This is likely to hinder the market growth.



As the demand for speciality surfactants is growing rapidly in various applications, the market for speciality surfactants is projected to increase drastically during the forecast period, thus providing opportunities for innovations in application-specific products.



Key Market Trends



Anionic Surfactants to Dominate the Market

Anionic surfactant belongs to the class of surface-active reagents, in which the head of the surfactant macromolecule remains negatively charged. This allows it to bind to impurities and particles suspended in the liquid.

Anionic surfactants account for approximately half of the total share of the surfactants market. Growing focus on environmental regulations is expected to increase the demand for anionic surfactants.

These surfactants are the most common type of surfactants found in low-moisture carpet cleaners, including encapsulation products and traditional shampoos, as they make a lot of foam when agitated, thus driving the product demand.

Anionic surfactants are also used in removing dirt and sebum, as they are characterized by a negatively charged hydrophilic polar group and enhances frizz and friction. This negative charge helps the surfactant molecules to interact with the both the soil particles and carbon fiber, which in-turn, lifts and suspends the soil in bubble-like arrangements known as micelles.

In terms of volume, the three most-used anionic surfactants are alpha-olefin sulfonates, linear alkylbenzene sulfonates, and alcohol ether sulfates.

High price and supply fluctuations of petrochemical products and reducing dependence on crude oil are likely to drive the demand for anionic surfactants.

Increasing demand for anionic surfactants in cosmetic products, such as skin care and hair care products in personal care application, owing to its superior characteristics, such as foaming, cleansing, thickening, solubilizing, emulsifying, antimicrobial effects, penetration enhancement, and other special effects, is expected to boost the market demand.

The current market demand for environment-friendly alternatives has led to a boost in the demand for bio-based anionic surfactants.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

In Asia-Pacific , China was the largest consumer of surfactants, and the country is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

, was the largest consumer of surfactants, and the country is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The market for soap, washing powder, and synthetic detergent industry in China has grown at an average annual rate of 13.2% in the past five years, due to increasing awareness about hygiene and development in liquid soap.

has grown at an average annual rate of 13.2% in the past five years, due to increasing awareness about hygiene and development in liquid soap. The food processing industry is expected to expand at a lucrative rate in the Chinese surfactants market, due to the increasing population, coupled with rising regulations for healthy food.

China is becoming the largest market in terms of cosmetics and skin care products, globally. Beauty sector in the country has witnessed a growth of around 5% in the past 10 years.

is becoming the largest market in terms of cosmetics and skin care products, globally. Beauty sector in the country has witnessed a growth of around 5% in the past 10 years. Moreover, India is the one of the largest producers of soaps in the world. The per capita consumption of toilet/bathing soap in the country is around 800 grams. Around 65% of the Indian population resides in rural areas, and the increasing disposable incomes and growth in rural markets are making the consumers shift to premium products.

is the one of the largest producers of soaps in the world. The per capita consumption of toilet/bathing soap in the country is around 800 grams. Around 65% of the Indian population resides in rural areas, and the increasing disposable incomes and growth in rural markets are making the consumers shift to premium products. This shift is expected to drive the market for surfactants in the country.

Competitive Landscape



The surfactants market is highly fragmented, with the top five companies accounting for almost 15% of the market. Key players in the surfactants market include 3M Company, AkzoNobel NV, Arkema, Ashland, BASF SE, Clariant, Evonik Industries AG, Reliance Industries Ltd, and Solvay, among others.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Personal Care Industry in Asia-Pacific

4.1.2 Increased Shale Gas Production Augmenting the Demand for Synthetic Surfactants

4.1.3 Growth of the Oleo Chemicals Market Driving the Demand for Bio-based Surfactants

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Focus on Environmental Regulations

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Price Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Anionic Surfactants

5.1.1.1 Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfolane (LAS or LABS)

5.1.1.2 Alcohol Ethoxy Sulfates (AES)

5.1.1.3 Alpha Olefin Sulfonates (AOS)

5.1.1.4 Secondary Alkane Sulfonate (SAS)

5.1.1.5 Methyl Ester Sulfonates (MES)

5.1.1.6 Sulfosuccinates

5.1.1.7 Others

5.1.2 Cationic Surfactants

5.1.2.1 Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

5.1.2.2 Others

5.1.3 Non-ionic Surfactants

5.1.3.1 Alcohol Ethoxylates

5.1.3.2 Ethoxylated Alkyl-phenols

5.1.3.3 Fatty Acid Esters

5.1.3.4 Others

5.1.4 Amphoteric Surfactants

5.1.5 Silicone Surfactants

5.1.6 Other Types

5.2 Origin

5.2.1 Synthetic Surfactants

5.2.2 Bio-based Surfactants

5.2.2.1 Chemically Synthesized Bio-based Surfactants

5.2.2.1.1 Sucrose Ester

5.2.2.1.2 Alkyl Polyglycoside

5.2.2.1.3 Fatty Acid Glucamide

5.2.2.1.4 Sorbitan Ester

5.2.2.1.5 Others

5.2.2.2 Bio Surfactant

5.2.2.2.1 Glycolipid

5.2.2.2.2 Fatty Acid, Phospholipid, Neutral Lipid

5.2.2.2.3 Lipopeptide

5.2.2.2.4 Polymeric Bio Surfactant

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Household Soap and Detergent

5.3.2 Personal Care

5.3.3 Lubricants and Fuel Additives

5.3.4 Industry and Institutional Cleaning

5.3.5 Food Processing

5.3.6 Oilfield Chemicals

5.3.7 Agricultural Chemicals

5.3.8 Textile Processing

5.3.9 Emulsion Polymerization

5.3.10 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Arkema

6.4.3 Ashland

6.4.4 BASF SE

6.4.5 Bayer AG

6.4.6 CEPSA

6.4.7 Clariant

6.4.8 Croda International PLC

6.4.9 DETEN QUMICA SA

6.4.10 DowDuPont Inc.

6.4.11 Emery Oleochemicals

6.4.12 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.13 Galaxy Surfactants

6.4.14 Geo Specialty Chemicals

6.4.15 Godrej Industries Limited

6.4.16 Huntsman International LLC

6.4.17 Innospec

6.4.18 Kao Corporation

6.4.19 KLK Oleo

6.4.20 Lankem

6.4.21 Lonza

6.4.22 Nouryon

6.4.23 Oxiteno

6.4.24 P&G Chemicals

6.4.25 Reliance Industries Ltd

6.4.26 Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd

6.4.27 Sasol

6.4.28 Sinopec Jinling Petrochemical Co. Ltd

6.4.29 Solvay

6.4.30 Stepan Company

6.4.31 Sulfatrade SA

6.4.32 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.33 Taiwan NJC Corporation Ltd

6.4.34 TENSAC

6.4.35 YPF SA



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Possible Innovations in the Applications of Specialty Surfactants

7.2 Expansion of Application Base for Bio-based Surfactants



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/38diiu