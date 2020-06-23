Global Survey Reveals Intelligent Automation as Key to Increasing Productivity, Remaining Competitive and Driving Innovation

C-Suite Seeks Enterprise Automation Platform to Enable Self-Service Business Users to Achieve Immediate Benefits







LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delivering new insights into the future of work, Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), a global leader in intelligent automation, today released its annual survey report titled, "The Impact of a Digital Workforce on Business Agility & Survival". The report, based on research conducted with more than 6,700 knowledge workers and senior IT decision makers, reveals that 78% of business leaders see robotic process automation (RPA) as a solution for solving the global productivity problem, 92% see it as a catalyst for driving digital transformation, and majority feel as though it is essential for business to remain competitive.

Intelligent Automation Viewed as Key to Increasing Productivity, Remaining Competitive and Driving Innovation More

C-suite executives are also embracing automation with 92% looking to deploy and extend these capabilities throughout their organizations, while 81% indicated RPA and/or automation is critical in scaling technologies such as AI across their business. From creating and enhancing jobs, saving time and costs, accelerating and improving work quality, and making organisations more innovative, those surveyed universally agree that RPA is providing a hugely positive impact on work, business agility and resilience.

One thing is certain: the impact of automation is being felt from the boardroom to the shop floor. In our new economic reality, digital transformation has become a top business priority, and organizations are increasingly looking for ways to stay resilient, responsive and competitive. 81% of business decision makers agree that RPA and/or automation is essential for their businesses to remain competitive. These leaders view these technologies as core to their digital transformation efforts and understand that they must adopt them to thrive in this tumultuous business environment.

"Intelligent automation is more important than ever in driving business resilience and success," says Jason Kingdon, Executive Chairman and CEO of Blue Prism. "These survey results validate how employees and business leaders alike see a Digital Workforce forever changing the way they work and compete. The potential of this technology is only limited by your imagination, as intelligent automation is at the center of enabling digital transformations for large scale enterprises. Soon, organizations will consist of one-third Digital Workforce, one-third employees and one-third infrastructure, as the future of work is only accelerating due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

The New Normal — Post COVID-19

Gauging the impact COVID-19 is having on businesses, Blue Prism also surveyed its own global customer base and found that 94% see a renewed urgency to use RPA as a lifeline for maintaining business continuity and ensuring a higher level of overall responsiveness. 94% of these customers also see Blue Prism's Digital Workforce enabling greater competitiveness while supporting remote collaboration in this "new normal". 100% of respondents are now looking to expand or extend RPA use within their organization, a sign of continued customer momentum and permanence.

Tackling the Global Productivity Problem

Businesses across the globe are contending with unprecedented challenges from reduced workforces, customer demands and macroeconomic pressures. Further, global productivity growth has stagnated at one-tenth of what it was 40 years ago for some economies. New data points to automation technology as a likely solution, and workers are willing and ready to embrace it. In fact, a strong majority of business decision makers see RPA (78%) and automation (79%) as a solution to the global productivity problem.